According to Stratistics MRC, the Automotive Human Machine Interface Market is accounted for $17.96 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $50.61 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Low cost HMI enabling software, growth in connected vehicles, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, increased adoption by OEMs are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high cost of advance HMI systems, high power consumption, and cyber security threats are restricting the market growth.

Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology is evolving in such a way that driver in the vehicle can have real-time communication with vehicle system to interact without distraction while driving the vehicle. It is portal to exchange information, converts raw and unorganized data into useful and actionable data. Gesture control, customization, speech recognition, augmented reality etc. are some of the key features. HMI not only connects the driver and car but with the outside world too. This technology will help the driver to have information about the surrounding environment such as traffic and weather conditions.

On the basis of access type, the multimodal HMI segment is expected to witness faster growth, due to increasing demand for premium and comfort features in passenger cars during the forecast period. By Geography, Asia-Pacific has been contributing the highest revenue in the automotive HMI market. Continuous infrastructural developments coupled with industrial development activities in emerging economies have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Human Machine Interface market include Alpine Electronics Inc, Bosch, Clarion, Continental, DENSO Corporation, Desay SV, Harman International, Luxoft Holding Inc, Magneti Marelli, Nuance Communications Inc, Rightware, Synaptics Incorporated, Valeo S.A, Visteon and Yazaki Corporation.

Products Covered:

• Central Display

• Head-Up Display (HUD)

• Instrument Cluster

• Multifunction Switches

• Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE)

• Steering Mounted Control

• Voice Control System

Interfaces Covered:

• Acoustic Interface

• Haptic Interface

• Mechanical Interface

• Visual Interface

Access Types Covered:

• Multimodal Interface

• Standard Interface

Functions Covered:

• Primary Interface

• Secondary Interface

Technologies Covered:

• Input

• Output

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Categories Covered:

• Hardware

• Software & Services

Applications Covered:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

End Users Covered:

• Economy

• Medium

• Premium

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

