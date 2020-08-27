Emergency Shutdown Systems are designed to reduce the consequences of emergency from causing unsafe incidents. When an emergency occurs, it is extremely essential to shut down the facility to a safe state thereby protecting personnel, environment or assets. For a process controller, it includes an emergency shutdown valve and a valve actuator. In case of an emergency, the controller will send a signal to the ESD valve, which responds to the ESD controller to vent the actuator to a fail state. It should involve a proper detection and alarming system for identifying deviations from present limits. Lastly, it should ensure that there is no repeated start of facilities until the cause of shutdown is dealt with.

Market Dynamics



The Emergency Shutdown Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the period to reach USD 1457 million by the end of 2020. The end users of ESD systems are spread across numerous industry verticals. Majority of the manufacturing, production and hazardous units deploy these systems. Oil & Gas operations as well as Chemical and Petrochemical industry occupies the major share of ESD systems market while Power generation units are the significant end users among others in the current market where safety remains the primary concern.

The report provides a detailed analysis of based on application, components and region. Safety sensors are estimated to hold the largest share of ESD markets. The emergence of Programmable safety systems integration in ESDs along with the rising popularity of Industrial IoThas created a platform for growth opportunities in the market.Demand from energy industry is estimated to exhibit the highest growth because of increasing energy requirement and considerable investment in the sector in developing economies.

Market Segmentation

Based on method, the Emergency Shutdown Systems market is segmented into Emergency stop devices, safety switches, safety sensors, safety controllers, valve, actuators and programmable safety systems. Based on end user verticals, it is segmented into Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Paper and Pulp, Mining, Chemical, Refining and others. According to analysis, Oil & Gas sector is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of around 12%. Based on control methods, it is segmented into Fiber Optic, Electrical, Pneumatic and Radio telemetry.

Geographic Analysis

The EMEA region will be the largest market for industrial ESD systems and will account for a incredible market share of more than 42% by 2020. The retrofitting of water plants for supplying clean and healthy water in Western Europe is a major factor for this estimated growth. Furthermore, the presence of top chemical producing companies such as BASF in Europe will also assist in the growth of this market until 2020. Europe currently occupies the largest market share for ESD systems, whichis expected to grow further due to rapid industrialization.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industry are Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, Yokogawa Electric, Estorica Automation, Johnson Controls, OMRON, Tyco, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt, Norgen among others.

