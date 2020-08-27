The emerging technologies have virtualized and digitized everything and security is no exception. As mobile phones are ubiquitous these days, the mobile device user authentication services enable authentication through mobile devices. The users are verified or validated based on mixture of three parameters- (i) what the user knows (credentials, passwords, pin numbers), (ii) what the user possesses (smartcards), (iii) what is inherent in user (fingerprints, voice, iris).

End-User Technology

The authentication process through mobile devices happens using various features of a mobile device. A user gets credentials (e.g. one-time passwords) on his mobile device via mail or message. Then a user can be validated by facial recognition or iris detection using camera. The voice of user can be recognized using the microphone. The fingerprints can be detected through mobile devices as well. Along with these parameters, location-based login can be done using GPS and timestamps of login can also be used for security purpose.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065194

Market Dynamics

For Mobile Devices User Authentication Services the global market is valued at US$ 770 mn in 2016. The expected growth of the market for the forecast period 2017-2022 is with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.30% at US$ 2580 mn.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile device user authentication services market can be segmented based on verticals, users, geographies, solutions and deployment types.

On the basis of verticals: banking and finance sector, government, healthcare, retail, entertainment, education, IT sector, defence, aerospace and others.

On the basis of users: individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and large enterprise.

On the basis of geographies: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of solutions: authentication, web security, anti-virus, data backup and recovery and anti-theft.

On the basis of deployment: cloud-based and on premise.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The largest market for mobile device user authentication services during the forecast period is expected to be Asia Pacific because of some fast growing economies, increasing number of smartphones and increasing numbers of small and medium sized businesses.

Opportunities

The driving factor in mobile device user authentication services market is the vulnerability of a single authentication system for security. The Bring-Your-Own-Device system and high amount of data shared online has created a need for authentication system using mobile devices.

Key Players

The key players in global mobile device user authentication services market are:

Microsoft, Symantec, VASCO Data Security, Trustwave, CA Technologies, Authentify, Gemalto, TeleSign, SecurEnvoy, Swivel Secure, EMC, Deepnet Security, Entrust Datacard, and Technology Nexus.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065194

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609