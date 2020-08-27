The Mobile Mapping System Software is the high precision technological instruments that collect geospatial data using mobile motor vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with high-end remote sensing equipment like GPS, radar, laser and other LiDAR (Light detection and Ranging) instruments. The technology is being extensively used in public surveys, road mapping and real-time geospatial data visualization. It facilitates the creation ofaccurate 3D model or digital maps of the roads, buildings and the moving objects to enhance the mobile positioning and communication technology. The dynamic data collection has extensive use in various fields like sewage management system, calibration of tunnel soundness, intelligent transpotation and planning of above-ground utility programs.

End-user/Technology

The Mobile Mapping software is mostly used for highway road mapping, construction mapping, 3D modeling of cities and tunnels, agriculture and vegetation mapping. The technology includes high precision laser scanner, IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), camera, global positioning system, LiDAR technology, 3D scanner.

Market Dynamics

For most of the market regions, the lack of awareness of the mobile mapping system has a key role to play. Other than that, higher cost of developing a mapping system and lack of skilled labor can be considered as another factors limiting the growth of the market for mobile mapping systems. However, on the relative grounds, it can be speculated that increase in the demands for smartphones and GPS devices will add cumulatively to the demands of the mobile mapping system.

Market Segmentation

Primarily, the Mobile Mapping System market can be segmented on the type of the product: Direct Mapping or Backpack Mapping system. The market can be further segmented on the basis of application into Government, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Telecommunications, Oil and Gas, etc. In terms of the type of software, the market can be for Location-based services, 3D mapping, Indoor mapping, etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America region had been dominating this market and had obtained a market share of around XX% in the current decade. The early adoption factor for innovating technologies in the fields of logistics, transportation, media and entertainment, manufacturing, etc. had led to rapid growth of the North American region in this market.Europe is expected to make a moderate growth and most regions will have the major contribution in the market from the transportation and logistics industry.

Opportunities

The market prospects for the Mobile Mapping Systems had grown rampantly over years. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.XX% and may rise up to $XXX.XX Million by 2020. This technology had been acknowledged as useful for facilitation of moderated transportation and communication. Additionally, this technology is likely to get more intelligent and functional at new wavelengths. It is likely to introduce automation of aerial vehicles and more intelligent traffic moderations. The technology is also perceived to be useful in precision agricultural and pesticide monitoring.

Key Players

The main global key players in the Mobile Mapping System market are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation, Garmin International, Qualcomm Inc., OSI Geospatial Inc., Ericsson, Foursquare Labs, etc. ROBIN, the newly launched 3-1 solution for Mobile Mapping market had gathered its due attention last year with its multi-platform mapping system.

