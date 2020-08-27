Market Overview:

The global Emollient Esters market was valued at USD 341.8million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 544.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Emollient esters demand is driven by their ability to maintain consistency of the formulations. The increasing demand for natural ingredients in the personal care industry is expected to boost demand for emollient esters.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for multifunctional products

1.2 Increasing expenditure on personal care products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Use of strong acids and solvents

Market Segmentation:

The global Emollient Esters market is segmented on the product, application and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 C12 – 15 Alkyl Benzoate

1.2 Isopropyl Myristate

1.3 Caprylic/Capric triglyceride

1.4 Myristyl Myristate

1.5 Cetyl Palmitate

2. By Application:

2.1 Cosmetics

2.2 Hair Care

2.3 Skin Care

2.4 Oral Care

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Ashland

3. Lonza Group Ltd.

4. Evonik

5. Solvay SA

6. Lubrizol Corporation

7. Stepan Company

8. Innospec Inc.

9. Croda International PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

