Top Key Players:

Arad

Siemens

Chariot

IBM

Silver Spring Networks

Sensus

SenRa

Kamstrup

GE Digital Energy

AMI Smart Water Management Market Fragment by Areas, regional examination covers

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, , China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Smart Meter

Communications Infrastructure

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AMI Smart Water Management are as follows:

History Year 2015-2019 Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026

Table of Contents:

Global AMI Smart Water Management Market Overview

Overview Economic Impact on Industry

AMI Smart Water Management Market Competition by

Competition by Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global AMI Smart Water Management Market Analysis by Application

Analysis by Application Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global AMI Smart Water Management Market Forecast

