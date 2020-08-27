This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Global VR Head Mounted Display’ (HMD) market for the period 2014–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements, growth, opportunities in semiconductor and electronics market, which have given rise to VR Head Mounted Display market.

The VR Head Mounted Display Market is an aggregation of two types of products such as Helmet Mounted Display and Eye Wear Display. The ‘helmet mounted display’ is mounted around the complete head and are most applicable for high end aviation, Defense and military usage. On the other hand, ‘eye wear display’ is light weight goggle like device that user can wear on eyes.The display optic projects virtual environment in front of wearer’s eye. A VR Head Mounted Display can reflect projected view or see through view. (Allow real world view along with superimposed computer generated images).

The VR Head Mounted Display report starts with an overview & evolution of the VR Head Mounted Display System. VR Head Mounted Display market is segmented into two broad product types namely ‘helmet mounted display’ and ‘eye wear display ‘.

In the next section, FMI covers the VR Head Mounted Display market performance in terms of Global VR Head Mounted Display units shipped and revenue split. This section additionally includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the VR Head Mounted Display market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the VR Head Mounted Display report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. VR Head Mounted Display market by components includes various components such as Micro-Display, Goggle, Head Tracker, Camera, Connectivity, Combined Mirror, Control Unit, Helmet, Battery, and Accessories.

The primary focus of the following section is to analyse the VR Head Mounted Display market by adoption among applications; the applications covered under the scope of the report are Defense, Aviation, & Military, Industrial Sector, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Research & Development, Healthcare, Video Gaming & Entertainment, Training & Simulation and Others.A detailed analysis has been provided for every application in terms of market size.

As highlighted earlier, VR Head Mounted Display is an aggregation of various components such as Micro-Display, Goggle, Head Tracker, Camera, Connectivity, Combined Mirror, Control Unit, Helmet, Battery, Accessories. All these sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights VR Head Mounted Display adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2014 – 2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the VR Head Mounted Display market, including helmet mounted display and eye wear display at regional levels. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the VR Head Mounted Display market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan as a separate region, Middle East and North Africa.

All the above sections, by products, by components, by application and by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the VR Head Mounted Display market for the period 2014 – 2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the HMD market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of VR Head Mounted Displays. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue by both Value and Volume across the VR Head Mounted Display market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the VR Head Mounted Display market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of two different types ofanalysis, based on supply side, and demand side. However, forecasting the market in terms of applications uptake and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the VR Head Mounted Display market.

As previously highlighted, the VR Head Mounted Display market is split into a number of sub categories. All the VR Head Mounted Display sub-categories in terms of regions and applications are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the VR Head Mounted Display market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key VR Head Mounted Display segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and verticals revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the VR Head Mounted Display market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of VR Head Mounted Display and regions, Future Market Insights developed the VR Head Mounted Display Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, VR Head Mounted Display Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider of helmet and eye wear glass, and presence in different applications. Key companies covered in the report are VR Head Mounted Display Component Providers, System Integrators, Consulting and Outsourcing Firms, and VR Head Mounted Display manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to the type of VR Head Mounted Display (Helmet or Eyewear). Report audiences can gain application-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the VR Head Mounted Display marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the VR Head Mounted Display space. Key competitors covered are Google Corporation, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Oculus VR, eMagin Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc. Thales Visionix, Inc., Recon Instruments, and Sensics Corporation.