The global Print Equipment Market was valued at US$ 19.74 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 20.04 Bn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.21%.

The global printing market is gaining momentum owing to the technological advancement such as digital enhancements of equipment, evolving software tools, and automation in printing.

The web to print technology is gaining increasing investments by commercial users. Reduced wastages, fewer production cycles, and better color production are the features attracting various business in the market. Furthermore, the need to remain relevant to the digital channels is compelling the innovation growth in the printing equipment. The growing demand for 3D printing is further expected to drive the global print equipment market in the near future.

“”Label Printing is expected to Emerge as Most Attractive Applications in Printing Equipment Market””

The increasing investments in the packaging printing machinery as a result of growth in demand from the industrial sector is expected to drive the label printing machinery market. The innovations in label printing including lightweight labels and recyclable packaging material are positively contributing to the print equipment industry. The growing demand for reduction in weight of product packaging by using smaller or thinner labeling material so as to obtain lighter and easier labels is expected to contribute positively to the print equipments sector. For instance, Nestle Waters North America reduced their label size by 35% for their bottles as a part of their sustainable development efforts.

The rising demand for recyclable labels is further expected to drive the packaging industry and in turn, is expected to contribute to the printing equipment industry. The governments and local authorities from across the world are encouraging recyclability of packaging material by introduction of recovery schemes for industrial as well as household waste. Furthermore, the increasing shift of environmentally conscious customers towards green products is further expected to result in greater demand for green labels in the near future.

The digital printing equipment such as electrography and inkjet is resulting in opening up new avenues for supplier and equipment manufacturers. The digital machinery is gaining importance over analog print equipment as a result of various features offered by it including less-press plates, quick response, personalization, customization and providing variable data, and ease of modification of data(images). Thus manufacturers are focusing on the upgradation of technology so as to better cater to the customers. For instance, Dot2dot leading digital printing company in Malaysia is upgrading itself in digital printing Malaysia and is providing various services to customers at reasonable prices.

The nanotechnology innovations in the printing technology in the printing process are further resulting in the increased scope for print equipment Market. For instance, in 2012 the Landa Corporation developed nanotechnology to print on almost any surface with a very small pigment water-based particles. In addition, the Landa Nanographic Printing Presses is a combination of offset and digital printing in terms of quality and speed respectively. Thus resulting in the increasing printing demand from the RFID labels and tags, flexible batteries, luminescent displays using organic light-emitting diodes, sensors, and solar energy cells.

The demand in printing equipment market in developing economies such as China and India is expected to show lucrative growth as a result of development opportunities in packaging printing, and growing awareness of innovative printing technologies. The market is expected to witness hindrance as a result of increasing migration towards digital media and high-cost price. However, the consolidation among printers, the increasing popularity of 3D printing and excellent productivity is expected to be the key driving factor for the market.

North America Print Equipment Market, 2017

REPORT OVERVIEW

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the print equipment industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type and end use on global as well as regional level. On the basis of product type, the global print equipment market is categorized into offset, digital, flexo and others. Based on end use the market is drilled down into packaging, publication, commercial and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of coagulation factor deficiency, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Segmentation

By Type

Offset

SheetFed

Web

Digital

Flexo

Others

By End-use

Packaging

Publication

Commercial & Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY COMPANIES COVERED IN THE REPORT

BOBST

KOMORI Corporation

Gallus Ferd. Ruesch AG

Mark Andy Inc.

WINDMOELLER & HOELSCHER CORPORATION

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Xeikon

Landa Corporation

Others

Key Recent Developments

In July 2019: HP launched Neverstop Laser Printer, a cost effective printing and time efficient printer in India.

In April 2019: HP announced the HP Stich S Series, of digital textile printers for excellent efficiency, precise colour matching, fast and simple process.

