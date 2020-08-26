Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antithrombin market.

The global antithrombin market size was valued at USD 490.4 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 725.2 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1%.

Antithrombin (AT) is a type of protein in human blood which plays important role prevention of blood clotting as it acts as a natural blood thinner and extensively used while performing surgical procedures in the patient with low antithrombin levels.

The deficiency of antithrombin may lead to the risk of thromboembolism, which can result in excessive bleeding during surgical procedures. Antithrombin III is preferentially utilized for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation during cardiopulmonary bypass. There are certain methods by which antithrombin deficiency can be measured. Some of the tests such as AT (antithrombin) Activity and test of antithrombin antigen level are highly practiced by physicians. Inherited antithrombin deficiency and acquired deficiency caused by other diseases are two main prominent risk factors for causing antithrombin deficiency.

“”Therapeutics is the Most Attractive Application Type””

Therapeutics application segment accounted for a market share of 95.7% in 2018. The global market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing prevalence of antithrombin deficiency and growing incidence of bleeding during surgical procedures. According to the data published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in 2018, antithrombin deficiency is expected to occur in about 1 in 2,000 people across the globe. Combined with this, growing surgical procedures and progress in factors responsible for rising prevalence of antithrombin deficiency such as nephrotic syndrome, liver failure, severe burns and others are secondarily projected to affect the antithrombin market growth during the forecast period.

Based on source, the goat milk antithrombin segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the proven clinical efficacy. In terms of dosage form, the lyophilized antithrombin segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

“”The Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Most Lucrative Market for Antithrombin””

Asia Pacific Antithrombin Market, 2018

Asia Pacific accounted for USD 179.7 Million in 2018, and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region in market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of congenital antithrombin III deficiency. Along with this, increasing demand for reduction in rate of surgical mortality as well as increasing life expectancy are anticipated to plays an important role in increased adoption of antithrombin during the forecast period. Additionally, Europe holds huge potential for antithrombin market growth, owing to considerable adoption of human antithrombin based products in countries such as Germany, U.K., France, and others.

“”Shire, CSL Behring, and Grifols to Account for Prominent the Share in Terms of Revenue””

Shire, CSL Behring, and Grifols emerged as the leading players cumulatively with the highest market share in 2018, as these companies engaged in offering the most commonly used human antithrombin based anticoagulants. Combined with this, these companies have a strong focus on reinforcing strategies for the development of robust distribution network and strong penetration in the market in Europe. Some of the major companies that are present in the global antithrombin market are LFB USA, Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Lee Biosolutions, and Scripps Laboratories Inc

LFB USA

Grifols

Shire Plc.

CSL Limited

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma AG

Lee Biosolutions

Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Other prominent players

Growing adoption of antithrombin combined with heparin is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. Existing new product development and ongoing clinical trials to discover novel applications of antithrombin, cumulatively considered to support the growth of market during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights of antithrombin industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of, source type, and dosage form. On the basis of application type, the antithrombin market is categorized into therapeutics, research, and diagnostics & others.

Based on source, the antithrombin market is segmented into human, goat milk (recombinant), and others. Based on dosage form, the market is segmented into lyophilized form and liquid form. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

SEGMENTATION

By Application

· Therapeutics

· Research

· Diagnostics & Others

By Source

· Human

· Goat Milk (Recombinant)

· Others

By Dosage Form

· Lyophilized

· Liquid

By Geography

· North America (USA and Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Rest of the World

In Feb 2009, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an Rx called ATryn, which is made from goats genetically altered to produce the blood-thinning protein antithrombin.

In Jan 2013, GTC Biotherapeutics, Inc., an LFB Group Company, announced name change to revo biologics and renewed commitment to Evolving Recombinant Medicine.

