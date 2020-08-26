Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Elevators market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Elevators Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Elevators market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Elevators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traction with Machine Room, Machine Room Less Traction, Hydraulic), By Installation (New Installation, Maintenance, Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global elevators market size was USD 40.74 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 65.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Elevators Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Rise in the demand from residential construction owing to the increasing multi-family housing projects is resulting in the growth of this market. Increasing demand for energy efficient elevators will further drive the product penetration in the near future. The smart elevators are increasingly gaining popularity among the customers owing to their enhanced connectivity and predictive maintenance capability. The surge in demand for high-rise accommodation owing to the rise in population and urbanization is likely to result in the increased product adoption.

MARKET TRENDS

Customized Elevators are Gaining Popularity among Customers and are Contributing to the Growth of the MarketThe increasing focus on holistic user experience to improve the quality of journey is resulting in the development of new aesthetic styles to suit the different needs of customers. This is an emerging trend across various verticals including medical infrastructure and hospitality industry. Furthermore, customized elevators are becoming a part of architectural features in shopping centers, complexes, and airports. KONE launched Nmono and Nmini lifts with five different themes based on their lighting, materials, and patterns. Furthermore, the sustainability of products is playing a major role in the development of this market. The increasing demand for high sustainability is further expected to drive the product penetration.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Smart Elevators is Expected to Drive the MarketRise in the adoption of innovative technology owing to the increasing automation in industry verticals and reduction of waiting time is likely to result in the growth of smart elevators. Various key features of smart machines are gaining popularity among customers. These include touch screen, as well as digital security controls such as biometrics, destination dispatching, and access control systems. The better serviceability through reduction of waiting time and increased traffic management is likely to result in the growth of this market. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on designing smart products to provide enhanced user experience. For instance, in November 2019, KONE launched its new DX Class elevators with built-in connectivity. These machines enable customized and plug-in of additional software and service throughout the lifetime of a product.Increasing Demand for Sustainability is Gaining Popularity in the Elevators IndustryAn increasing shift towards the cost and energy efficiency is expected to drive the elevators market growth in the near future. Thus, manufacturers are continuously working on upgrading technology to provide sustainable solutions to their customers. The companies are further adhering to certification standards to gain a competitive edge. For instance, KONE developed 14 elevator models which meet A-Class ISO 25745 highest energy efficiency rating. The energy efficient solutions are likely to result in the creation of innovative modernized solutions. For instance, KONE provides a wide range of solutions, starting from retrofitting LED lights to regeneration technology elevators. Thus, many manufacturers are launching eco-friendly solutions including product and services. For instance, in 2018, Otis India launched a green elevators modernization package based on their flagship product Gen2 series.MARKET RESTRAINTIncreasing Safety Concerns is Expected to Impact the MarketThe rise in safety concerns has resulted in the slow adoption of products. However, the increasing safety standards in elevators are likely to result in the growth of the market. The manufacturers are focusing on adopting safety measures for the customers as well as the employees. For instance, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service collaboratively developed Ms BRIDGE, an IoT based remote maintenance service for real-time data analysis of machines.

SEGMENTATION

Traction with Machine Room Segment Holds the Major Share of the MarketBased on type, the market is segmented into traction with machine room, machine room less traction, and hydraulic.Traction elevators are the most commonly used products owing to their various benefits including energy-efficiency, smooth transportation, and smaller motor size. Besides, they are faster as compared to the hydraulic. Hence, they are suitable for high rising modern buildings. The hydraulic machine is commonly used in low-rise application and for transporting heavy loads. The high cost efficiency of hydraulic as compared to traction ones is expected to result in the increased penetration of traction elevators in the market. Machine room less traction elevators also known as MRL. They offer increased compactness, easy installation, and cost-efficiency. Thus, the increased demand of MRL in applications with limited space and budget is expected to contribute positively to the market growth.By Installation AnalysisModernization and Maintenance is Expected to Propel the Market Based on installation type, the global elevators market is segmented into new installation, maintenance, and modernization.The new installation segment holds the major share of this market. This is attributed to the increasing innovative offerings by the manufactures. For instance, in 2019, Mitsubishi India Private Limited launched NEXIEZ-LITE MRL elevator, an Indian-produced model focusing on the mid-rise and low-rise residential buildings. Furthermore, the increasing urbanization and geriatric population is resulting in the product adoption. The modernization segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increased requirements for reliability and sustainability of the aging installed base. Also, the increasing safety concerns are expected to drive the maintenance segment of the market. Furthermore, amidst the outbreak of COVID-19, the maintenance of elevators is considered to be a critical service and has been allowed with certain limitations. Thus, services such as maintenance and modernization are expected to show growth by the second half of 2020.By Application AnalysisHigh Product Penetration in Commercial Sector is Expected to Drive the MarketBased on application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.The commercial segment has dominated the global market and is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high product penetration owing to the rise in shopping centers and office spaces. Also, the increasing construction activities including high-rise tower buildings is expected to result in the growth of commercial segment. For instance, in 2019, in China, the construction of Tianjin CTF Finance Centre, a 1,739 foot tall tower was completed. Also, the ascend of high-rise residential construction activity is resulting into increased product adoption in the residential spaces. The transportation of heavy loads is resulting in the adoption of hydraulic elevators in the industrial sector which is expected to positively contribute to the market revenue.REGIONAL ANALYSISAsia Pacific Elevators Market, 2018 (USD Billion)

segmentation(get_label12,get_values2,chartid);Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. They are further categorized into countries.Asia Pacific holds the major share of the market owing to the rise in demand because of the increasing commercial and residential construction activities. However, the outbreak of corona virus has created uncertainty. The market is expected to recover by the second half of 2020. China is expected to show relatively slow growth whereas the rest of Asia Pacific with a slight growth. The maintenance and modernization services market is expected to witness strong growth in Asia Pacific.The new installation business segment is expected to remain stable in North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe, whereas the modernization and maintenance service market is expected to show slight growth in these regions. Europe is second to Asia Pacific with respect to the market share owing to high adoption of products in the residential and commercial buildings. The increasing industrial sector in Mexico is expected to positively contribute to the elevators market growth in Latin America. Furthermore, the commercial sector in North America is positively contributing to the market growth owing to the high production penetration in commercial spaces.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

SchindlerÂ is Focusing on the Development of Smart Elevators One of the key players – Schindler is strengthening the connectivity for its customers of digital portfolio. In 2019, Schindler and Telefonica partnered up to provide IoT connectivity for smart elevators and escalators. This digital platform is expected to considerably improve equipment uptime and reliability through real-time data analysis. Furthermore, the interactive personalized services offered by it are further expected to result in the market growth. Â Â Players are Developing Advanced Connected Elevators and are Focusing on Mergers and Acquisition ExpansionKey players such as KONE are focusing on expansion by building new manufacturing facilities to cater to the regional demand. For instance, in November 2019, KONE India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated its manufacturing plant in India. This plant will focus on the market demand from India as well as the neighboring regions such as Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. As a result of advanced features the digitally connected machines are gaining popularity in the market. For example, KONE DX Class elevator offers easy remote access of digital services (such as KONE Residential Flow), advanced display, sound and lighting options.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

KONE CORPORATIONÂ SchindlerÂ Mitsubishi Electric Corporationthyssenkrupp AG (Cinven, Advent and RAG foundation)United TechnologiesHitachi, Ltd.HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO., LTDJohnson Elevator Co., Ltd.Fujitec Co., Ltd.Toshiba CorporationKEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:February 2020: The consortium led by Cinven, RAG Foundation, and Advent acquired Thyssenkrupps elevator technology business for USD 18.58 billion.November 2019: Mitsubishi Electric launched its MOVE elevator model focusing on faster delivery in low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Europe.

REPORT COVERAGE

The market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the industry. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the elevators market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide financial competency. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.Report Scope and

SegmentationÂ

Study PeriodÂ 2015-2026Base YearÂ 2018Forecast PeriodÂ 2019-2026Historical PeriodÂ 2015-2017UnitÂ Value (USD billion)SegmentationBy Type Traction with Machine RoomMachine Room Less TractionHydraulicBy Installation New

InstallationMaintenanceModernizationBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy RegionNorth America (the U.S. and Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Elevators in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Elevators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traction with Machine Room, Machine Room Less Traction, Hydraulic), By Installation (New Installation, Maintenance, Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580