The global dialysis market size was USD 92.78 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 136.15 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Dialysis market growth is driven by significant rise in the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases which in-turn has propelled the patient visits in dialysis clinics over the last decade. Moreover, improved reimbursement policies for dialysis by private as well as public organizations is boosting the expansion of dialysis market at a remarkable rate. For instance, According to the ESRD PPS final rule, CMS expects to pay around US$ 10.3 billion in Medicare reimbursements to approximately 7,000 ESRD providers in 2020 for the costs of delivering renal dialysis services.

MARKET TRENDS

Shift Of Patients From Clinics To Homecase Settings Identified As A Significant Dialysis Market Trend

Patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) require to undergo dialysis at dialysis facilities or he can prefer the dialysis service at home. The rising preference of patients for receiving care at home, especially in the developed economies is one of the dialysis market trends. Also, governments in nations such as the U.S. are engaged in setting up new payment methods for treating kidney disease which can favors lower cost care at home. This is estimated to propel the number of patients opting for home care in coming years.

Emergence Of Advanced Dialysis Machines To Augment The Growth In Dialysis Market

Key companies such as B.Braun and Fresenius Kabi are engaged in developing and introducing technologically efficient and advanced dialyzers in the global market to gain strategic position. The companies are focusing more on the potential regions to improve the accessibility of patient population towards the dialysis care delivery. For instance, Fresenius Kabi, one of the major player in Dialysis market, launched 4008A dialysis machine in January 2019, which is especially designed to meet the requirements of population in emerging markets.

MARKET DRIVERS

Significant Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases to Augment the Dialysis market

The overall burden of ESRD and CKD is one of the highest in terms of cost and healthcare services. The rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases and renal failure is one of the key factors for the growth in global dialysis market. ESRD is the stage when one or both the kidneys permanently stop working properly, and the patient needs to undergo long-term dialysis or receive a kidney transplant. Thus, rising prevalence of ESRD is augmenting the cost burden in the world and is one of the key factors for the increasing revenue generataion from dialysis service industry. According to the CDC, around 15% of the U.S. population and 14% of Hispanics are suffering from CKD.

Further, the green signal by regulatory authorities for the introduction of new dialysis products and consumables, participation of public authorities sto prevent and control renal diseases, and collaborative work done by various organizations to give efficient dialysis services in the niche areas of developing regions are estimated to boost the dialysis market growth.

Improved Accessibility To Hemodialysis Care Centers to Drive Market

The prevalence of CKD has increased remarkably which is propelling the demand for efficient dialysis facilities with lesser waiting time. The availability of well-qualified nephronolists in developed countries has in-turn increased the count of dialysis facilities. Moreover, to cater to the rising demand for dialysis care in emerging economies, the investors are focusing more on increasing the dialysis centers in countries such as India, China, Mexico, etc. This is expected to fuel the dialysis market revenue in coming years. The affordable care delivery in such countries is expanding the number of visits in dialysis facilities.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Rising Patient Pool Opting For Kidney Transplantation Procedure To Restrict Dialysis Market Growth

Kidney transplantation is one of the alternate treatment options for patients suffering from ESRD and stage III CKD wherein the patients receive kidney from their donor and the affected kidney is replaced by a healthy one. The better treatment outcomes associated with kidney transplantation and affordability of the procedure owing to the favorable reimbursement policies is projected to affect the growth of dialysis market during the forecast period. Patients diagnosed with ESRD prefer kidney transplantation over dialysis owing to the long-term benefits associated with the procedure.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Dialysis Services to Gain Momentum During the Forecast Period

Based on type, the dialysis market is segmented into products and services. Services accounted for the maximum share in 2018, mainly due to the emergence of well-equipped dialysis facilities for chronic and acute care across the globe and rising focus on quality-care delivery to the patients by service providers. Moreover, improved business models by dialysis service providers which are patient-centric and profit driven is boosting the growth in dialysis services market. Products segment is expected to witness growth in coming years owing to the rising number of local & regional players in the dialyzers market to cater to the rising demand for advanced dialysis products and consumables.

By Dialysis Type Analysis

Hemodialysis to Account for the Maximum Share

By dialysis type, the global dialysis market is categorized into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis generated highest revenue amongst the two in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue throughout the forecast duration. Inadequate training provided for peritoneal dialysis in developed as well as developing countries has reduced the preference for peritoneal dialysis. Moreover, the clinical benefits associated with hemodialysis such as lesser time required for the procedure and adoption of arteriovenous fistula (AV Fistula) is propelling the demand for hemodialysis over peritoneal dialysis.

By End User Analysis

Dialysis Centers And Hospitals To Retain The Leading Position

Various end users in global dialysis market are dialysis centers & hospitals and home care. In terms of value, dialysis centers accounted for the leading market share in 2018, which is attributable to the favorable reimbursement provided by dialysis facilities and hospitals for dialysis, rising patient pool suffering from CKD and ESRD, and rising healthcare expenditure of the population. However, homecare is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with relatively significant CAGR.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The dialysis market in North America was valued at USD 34.81 billion in 2018. Through the findings based on our research methodology, North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global dialysis market during the forecast period. High prevalence of CKD and ESRD in the U.S. and Canada, coupled with higher treatment rates in these countries, are the key factors estimated to boost the expansion of dialysis market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in this market by witnessing moderate growth in long-term period. As per our market research study, Asia Pacific is expected to witness relatively significant growth in terms of dialysis market value. Funding by public players to improve the accessibility of renal care is likely to augment the expansion of dialysis market during the forecast period. In December 2016, the National Health and Family Planning Commission of China set up the regulations for the basic standard and the management of hemodialysis center, aiming to standardize the development of independent hemodialysis centers in the country. Such established regulatory scenario for dialysis facilities is projected to boost the expansion of dialysis market in Asia pacific during the forecast period.

In Brazil, the rising incidence of CKD among elderly population is boosting the dialysis market growth. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to reflect slower-to-moderate growth during the forecast period, attributable to the delayed diagnosis of chronic CKD and ESRD. However, rapid urbanization in the region and growing awareness for severity of the renal diseases are the key factors estimated to propel the revenue from Middle East & Africa dialysis market during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Fresenius Medical Care Focuses On Introduction Of Advanced Products To Gain Strategic Position In Developed Countries

Fresenius Medical Care and Baxter International, Inc. accounted for the maximum market share in 2018, owing to significant business of their network of dialysis care facilities. Fresenius Kidney Care, which is a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, provides dialysis and support services to over 190,000 people with kidney disease annually at more than 2,400 dialysis facilities nationwide. Moreover, green signal by USFDA for novel dialysis care devices of Fresenius is propelling its market share. For instance, in October 2019, the USFDA granted breakthrough device designation to its new hemodialysis system currently in development, designed to prevent blood clotting without the use of blood thinners in most patients.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Diaverum Healthcare Partners

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nipro Corporation

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2019 €“ The USFDA granted breakthrough device designation to a new hemodialysis system by Fresenius Medical Care. The product, which is currently in development, aims to prevent blood clotting without the use of blood thinners in most patients.

August 2017 – B. Braun Medical Inc. announced that it has recieved USFDA clearance for its hemodialyzer, Diacap Pro. Its advances in fiber technology provide a lower comparable surface area and an increased molecule to surface contact.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on dialysis products and services and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the prevalence of CKD and ESRD for key countries, recent industry developments such as partnerships, merger & acquisitions, new product launch, reimbursement policies, regulatory scenario, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Products

Services

By Dialysis Type

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

By End User

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Home Care

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

