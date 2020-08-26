Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Recycled Plastic market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Recycled Plastic Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Recycled Plastic market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Recycled Plastic Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High-density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Low-density Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Non-Food Packaging, Food Packaging, Construction, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global recycled plastic market size was USD 37.8 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 72.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Recycled Plastic Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

Recycled plastic is scrap or waste plastic materials that are processed into useful products. Since most of the plastic materials used globally are non-biodegradable, recycling of plastics is the solution to reduce the burden of plastics present in the environment. With end-use industries across the globe taking steps to reduce the usage of single-use plastics, these plastics are expected to perform the functions as a replacement to these plastics. These plastics are primarily used in the manufacture of packaging products as they are majorly produced from thermoplastics, which can be easily remolded with the usage of heat.

The growing spending power across the globe had led to ignorance of humankind from recycling plastic waste, but initiatives taken by governments in Europe, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Brazil have brought up the issue of waste and promoted the usage of recyclable products. Many governments have also placed regulations on the usage of single-use plastics to reduce the impact they cause to the environment. For instance, China has declared a ban in metropolitan cities on non-recyclable plastics by the end of 2020 which is to be expanded countrywide by 2022.

These are made by breaking down the polymeric chain present in conventional plastics to respective monomers and then carrying out the polymerization reaction. The formation of a phase boundary between two distinct plastic layers leads to a reduction of strength at these boundaries, limiting the usage of such plastics. Two essential polymers, polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) are one such pair of plastics that form phase boundary, which tremendously reduces their utility for recycling.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Recycled Plastic in Packaging Industry to Drive the Market

The demand is advancing in various industries such as construction, consumer goods, and automotive & transportation. In food & beverage industry, the consumption of these plastics is increasing owing to the high demand for food-safe packaging material. Recycled plastic can effectively replace conventional plastics as a barrier between the food products and the environmental factors, which ultimately increases the market. Furthermore, packaging materials produced from these plastics use lower energy input and have a reduced impact on the environment, which makes them an attractive alternative for food packaging applications. Especially recycled polyethylene terephthalate, are significantly used in the manufacture of bottles for bottled water and beverage packaging.

Besides food and beverage manufacture, these plastics are also used in the packaging of products such as sports equipment, fashion accessories, and toys, which helps in increasing the durability of these products. Further, its have found increased demand in the packaging of materials such as soaps, surfactants, shampoos, and other personal care products due to its non-reactive nature, which further boosts the market.

An Infographic Representation of Recycled Plastic Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

SEGMENTATION

By Type Outlook

Polyethylene Terephthalate to Remain Leading Type Throughout the Forecast Period

The recycled plastic market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and others, based on types. Polyethylene terephthalate is the largest segment owing to its large scale usage for food packaging and bottling application. It witnesses a high demand for the packaging of food & beverage products as it is non-toxic, lightweight, durable, and has easy recyclability. The regulations placed by many governments across the globe have made bottled water and beverage manufacturers shift from virgin PET to recycled PET for the manufacture of the packaging bottles. Furthermore, recycled PET finds application in the manufacture of carpet, furniture and fibers, which is further expected to boost the market.

PP is one of the majorly used plastics owing to its high demand for application in packaging, and automotive. Several manufacturers use recycled PP for packaging their products as it is not only equally durable but also more sustainable than its traditional counterparts. Automotive companies are even replacing parts made of virgin PP with recycled PP as it reduces their overall carbon footprint.

HDPE is regarded as the most comfortable plastic to recycle. Around 30 million tonnes of HDPE waste is created every year globally. As HDPE is non-biodegradable, it becomes imperative to reuse and recycle HDPE to reduce its impact on the environment. Production of recycled HDPE reduces dependence on petroleum for raw material and is also cost-effective as compared to the production of virgin plastic. Along with traditional applications of HDPE, recycled HDPE is also used in the manufacture of ropes, toys, pipes, and bins.

LDPE, on the other hand, is considered to be a clean and safe plastic, but its production requires sizeable amounts of petroleum products, which makes it imperative to develop a more sustainable, recycled alternative. Recycled LDPE finds application in construction as wall panels and floorings. It is also used in the manufacture of furniture, garbage cans, and packaging bubble wrap, which further creates a growth opportunity for the market.

By Application Industry Outlook

Packaging Segment Is Expected to Generate Highest Revenue

The recycled plastic market is categorized into non-food packaging, food packaging, construction, automotive, and others based on the applications. The non-food packaging segment currently holds the largest market share and is expected to remain largest throughout the forecast period due to the high demand for recycled PET for the manufacture of bottles and other packaging products like films and wraps. These plastics are generally cheaper than virgin plastics, which further boosts their demand for the manufacture of packaging products.

On the other hand, these plastics also find significant application in food packaging. Food products manufacturers seek materials that are not only safe for food handling but also are sustainable and cheap. These prerequisites are met by recycled plastic, which leads to high demand for such plastics from the food products manufacturers.

The construction segment is considered to be one of the most prominent segments in terms of the application of the market. The growing use of recycled plastic in the production of numerous construction-related products such as flooring, wall panels, wallpaper films, pipes & fittings, and other building materials is expected to surge the demand in building & construction applications.

Similarly, the automotive application segment is expected to provide substantial growth in the forecast period. The increase in the use of these plastics in the automotive industry as a replacement to costlier conventional plastics for the manufacture of body parts is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the recycled plastic market in 2018 and is expected to remain largest throughout the forecast period due to China and India being the leading consuming countries. A large number of bottled water manufacturers are present in the region, which results in large scale consumption of recycled plastic. Additionally, the packaging industry is swiftly growing, which further accentuates the market in the region.

On the other hand, in Europe, the demand for application from the construction and automotive industry is growing at a substantial rate. The recycled plastic market growth will be supported by regulations put forward by the European Union in 2019 to effectively reduce the usage of single-use plastics in the region.

In North America, the U.S. accounted for the largest recycled plastic market share due to the increase in the demand from packaging and automotive industries. The market growth in North America will be subpar as compared to Asia Pacific and Europe due to the slowdown of the construction industry in the region, but the use in food packaging applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in the region.

In the Middle East & Africa, the key factors influencing the growth of the market are the increased demand for food packaging and construction applications. In this region, food packaging shall be the primary application for recycled plastic. The rise in demand for lightweight yet sustainable food packaging shall augment the use of these plastics over traditional plastics in the region.

Latin America is projected to witness considerable growth in the market. Brazil is the largest market in this region. The increased consumption of recycled plastic due to the ban placed on single-use plastic products in the country and the growing number of packaging products manufacturers are some factors expected to boost the market growth in Brazil. Furthermore, the coastal countries in Latin America & Caribbean regions are expected to follow in the footsteps of Brazil, which will further lead to the growth of the market in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Market Players Would Strengthen their Position by Carrying Out Product Innovation to Improve the Performance of their Offerings

The major producers are present throughout the globe. One of the major company Moisture Shield deals with the recycling of plastics. It provides a wide variety of products made from recycled polyethylene. The Coca-Cola Company Incorporated is expanding throughout the globe by using strategies such as joint ventures. The Coca Cola Company, Diageo, NestlÃ©, and Unilever formed the ˜African Plastics Recycling Alliance™ to change the plastic recycling market across sub-Saharan Africa.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

KW Plastics

Veolia

Custom Polymers

Plastipak Holdings

The Coca-Cola Company Incorporated

Suez

B. Schoenberg & Co.

Fresh Pak Corporation

B&B Plastics

Green Line Polymers

Ultra Poly Corporation

Clear Path Recycling

Jayplas

MBA Polymers

RJM International Inc.

CarbonLite Industries LLC

Envision Plastics Industries LLC

ReVital Polymers

Other Players

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, The Coca Cola Company, Diageo, NestlÃ© and Unilever formed ˜African Plastics Recycling Alliance™, with an aim to transform plastic recycling infrastructure across sub-Saharan Africa while establishing their hold in emerging markets.

In October 2019, Total S.A. announced expansion of its affiliate, Synova™s, recycled polypropylene production capacity by 20 KT per annum. The annual capacity of the Normandy-based plant is to reach an annual capacity of 40 KT by the first half of 2021.

In January 2020, NestlÃ© announced the investment of USD 2.07 Billion to shift its food packaging from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastic.

REPORT COVERAGE

The recycled plastic market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the recycled plastic industry and detailed analysis by size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type,

application, and geography.

Based on the type, the market is classified into polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, low-density polyethylene, and others. By application, the market is divided into non-food packaging, food packaging, construction, automotive, and others. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the recycled plastic market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

By Application

Non-Food Packaging

Food Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Rest Of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Recycled Plastic in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Recycled Plastic Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High-density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Low-density Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Non-Food Packaging, Food Packaging, Construction, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580