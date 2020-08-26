Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Production Printer market.

The global digital production printer market size was valued at US$ 2,352 Mn in 2017, is projected to reach US$ 5,939.1 Mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6%.

We have updated Digital Production Printer Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The global digital publishing is now a thriving business, with traditional publishers trying to implement every new standard or technology to impress their stakeholders. Major players are applying modern and more sophisticated systems and highly automated presses. Evolving workflows are likely to be oriented by the printing process and not by printing product.

A significant trend observed in production printer market is the ongoing shift from offset technology to digital printing. The high-speed inkjet printing technology is determinant in transforming color printing. Digital printing is creating limitless opportunities for direct mail, marketing collaterals, books publishing, and more due to its color consistency, printing speed, and quality.

Market Segmentation

“”Continuous Feed Inkjet to Emerge as Most Sought After Technology””

The manufacturers of the continuous feed inkjet print heads have been providing inkjet print heads with faster printing speed and reduced the running cost for digital printing. Digital inkjet (DI) presses generate offset“quality printing on short-run jobs, making a wider range of products more affordable for the customers. This allows for quick turn job delivery due to DIs digital PDF“driven workflow and seamless integration with prepress software. This makes even ultra-short production runs cost-effectively when the latest digital print technologies are used. Inkjet technology printers with continuous feed offer opportunities to right-size run lengths in printing books and magazines to virtually any page count, reducing waste and associated costs when compared with offset. The continuous feed segment is estimated to exhibit faster growth rate than the cut sheet during 2018-2025.

Among the various applications, the advertising segment dominated the global market by gaining a dominant market share in 2018. The other fastest-growing application segments globally are transactional, graphic arts or catalogs growing at a CAGR of more than 10% respectively. This growth would be achieved due to the high adoption of variable printing or personalization in the region. Packaging printing is expected to rise at a more increasing rate than publication or transactional printing in the region.

Regional Analysis

“”Combination of Print and Digital with Rising Per Capita Income Exhibit Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific and North America””

North America generated a revenue of US$ 784.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global digital production printer market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by combining the print and the digital technology and broad adoption of personalization in print for customer satisfaction. Likewise, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of US$ 588.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness growth in the literacy levels and higher incomes of the middle class.

North America Digital Production Printer Market, 2017

This increase in literacy rate would contribute to more consumption of books, magazines, transactional emails and publishing of other paper documents. The increase in use would lead to a high demand for production printers and printed pages to equalize demand and supply. Asia Pacific is likely to grow with the highest CAGR globally.

Key Market Drivers

“”Canon and Ricoh to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

The major players in the global production printer market are Canon, Ricoh, Xerox, Hewlett Packard, Konica Minolta, etc. All major players offer inkjet and electrophotography printers as well as continuous feed and cut-sheet feed printers. Other players hold a share of around 8%, collectively, in the global digital production printer market. Other printer manufacturers are Eastman Kodak Company, Miyakoshi Printing Machinery, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., BlueCrest Inc., Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd., and Xeikon NV.

Example of production printers offered by major players are Xerox offering Versant and Trevor Presses, HP offering Indigo and Page Wide Web Presses, Ricoh offering ProVC series, Canon offering ColorStream, ImageStream, and VarioPrint, etc. Canon provides the most extensive range and variety of digital production printers.

Report Coverage

Trends in the advertising industry, such as mass-personalization, changing advertising channels, and digital advertising, will create significant impacts on production printers. Book sector has also been impacted positively by the adoption of high-performance inkjet printers.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Digital Production Printer Market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by technology, feed, technology vs. feed, application, and geography. By technology, the global market is categorized into Inkjet and Electrophotography printers. Based on the feed, the global market is segmented into Continuous Feed and Cut-Sheet printers. We have further categorized the market on Technology Vs Feed including Continuous Feed Inkjet and Electrophotography & cut-sheet Inkjet and Electrophotography. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, an analysis of pages printed by digital technology, installed base & new shipments, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends.

Segmentation

SEGMENTS

By Technology

Inkjet/High-Speed Inkjet

Electrophotography

By Feed

Continuous Feed

Cut Sheet

By Technology Vs. Feed

Continuous Feed Inkjet/High-Speed Inkjet

Continuous-Feed Electrophotography

cut-sheet Inkjet/High-Speed Inkjet

Cut-Sheet Electrophotography

By Application

Transactional

Advertising (Direct Mail & Others)

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY COMPANIES COVERED IN THE REPORT

Canon

Xerox

Ricoh

Hewlett Packard

Konica Minolta

Other players

