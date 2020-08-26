Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hot Runners market.

The global hot runners market size valued at USD 2.38 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 4.08 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The hot runner systems consist of heated spares and parts deployed inside the plastic injection molds used to accompany molten plastic from a machines nozzle into the various mold tool cavities. Today, demand for plastic industry is growing at a rapid pace with increase in adoption of modern applications of plastics such as flexible packaging, textile fibers, etc. For instance, long fiber reinforced thermoplastic for automotive industry. Moreover, adoption of plastic is catering the entire spectrum of day-to-day items such as clothing, housing, construction, furniture, medical appliances, and electrical items, etc.

In such scenario, hot runners are deployed across plastic molding industry as it reduces plastic wastes, improves the productivity, and efficiency of the plastic without losing its material properties. In addition, the hot runners technology reduce the cycle time of processes, cost reduction, flexibility in design, improves quality of molded parts, and increases efficiency of the equipment as compared to conventional cold runners.

The demand for hot runner technology is catching up owing to higher penetration of plastics in various industry segments, favorable government regulations, the emergence of lightweight plastic molding, etc. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborating with local players to strengthen their market reach and maintain their position in the competitive market. For instance, Barnes Group acquired Gammaflux, supplier of hot runner, in order to expand its injection molding technology business.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Optimal Quality Injection-Molded Parts Across Various Industries.

Demand for hot runner systems is expected to accelerate over the forecast period owing to demand for optimal quality injection molded parts across automotive, manufacturing, retail facilities, food & beverages industries. Today, automotive industry is focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicles in order to reduce emissions, particularly CO2. Therefore, manufacturers are replacing the metal parts of the vehicles with plastic materials to increase the engine efficiency with optimum emissions. Similarly, retailers are focusing on storing products with high shelf life. In order to sustain the product for longer period of time, manufacturing companies are opting high quality plastic packaging to prevent food from deterioration, further propelling the hot runner market trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Valve Gate Hot Runners to Generate the Highest Revenue in the Forecast Years.

On the basis of type, the segment is drilled down into open gate hot runners and valve gate hot runners.

Of these, the valve gate hot runner systems are anticipated to hold a dominant position in the hot runner market trends. This is mainly owing to the demand for simple and cost-effective solution that is easy to integrate into the mold especially for lower cavitation molds with high level of precision and repeatability. Also, increase in deployment of value gate runners in automotive industry owing to its properties to perform under extreme environment. Therefore, demand for value gate runners market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The open gate hot runners are expected to grow at a moderate rate owing to its benefits such as shorter cycle time, material saving, reduction in products defects, etc. This entails the adoption of open gate runner across various end-users.

By Industry Analysis

Automotive Industry is Anticipated to Dominate the Hot Runner Market.

The Industry segment is further broken down into consumer goods, medical, packaging, automotive, others (transportation, etc.)

The automotive industry is projected to hold the highest hot runner market size in 2018, owing to the rising demand for lightweight vehicles across the globe. It has been observed that automotive industry prefers to embrace advance hot runner technology in order to mold the exterior, interior, lighting, and under hood spare and parts of vehicles in customized design & shapes. Moreover, the introduction of plastic glazing technology has increased the production of transparent surfaces for the automotive sector replacing glass with polycarbonate.

Furthermore, the packaging segment is anticipated to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the high demand for high quality packaging on consumables products, stringent government regulations and norms imposed on plastic manufacturing and processing, etc. Today, packaging sector is distinguished by the strongest growth rate with the increasing standard in the quality of life, welfare, and lifestyle typically followed in western countries. As a result, this is now allowing new opportunities to packaging manufacturers to introduce their products to the targeted customers further supplementing the hot runner market size.

The medical and consumer goods segment is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to demand for consumer electronics products, evolvement of different medicines which requires high quality plastic packaging, etc.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the scope of study is segmented across five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, that is further categorized into countries.

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 955.2 Million in 2018, and is projected to emerge dominant in the hot runner market across the range of industries. The growth in this region is witnessed owing to the rising consumption of sustainable and rigid packaging foods, manufacturing industry, mainly in Japan, China, and India, the growth of e-commerce industry, etc. For instance, e-commerce sales in Asia Pacific accounted for USD 649 Billion in 2018. Also the use of technologically well-versed packaging techniques in this region, such as packaging is done with radio-frequency identification to report movement and location of inventory, is gaining maximum traction and supplementing the growth of the hot runner market. China has the maximum number of local registered and unregistered hot runner manufacturers, which results in having a significant presence across the country.

Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and North America is also expected to witness significant growth in hot runner market. This is mainly owing to the presence of prominent players growth countries, including Germany, Spain, and Netherlands. Moreover, demand from pharmaceutical, consumer goods, automotive industry, etc. is expected to catch up the market in the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America is expected to exhibit moderate growth in the hot runner market value owing to the technological expansions and development of the molding and injecting industry in recent years.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Milacron, Barnes Group, Inglass Spa are More Intended Towards Reducing the Costing of Hot Runners

Manufacturers are focusing on supply procurement to reduce the costing of the product without losing its quality and efficiency. Moreover, companies are concentrating on expanding their geographical presence to avail raw material easily and prevent from hindering the production process. In addition, players such as Milacron, Barnes Group are indulged in introducing new hot runner technologies in order to meet with the changing demand. For instance, plastic glazing technology has widely been adopted in the automotive industry for transparent surfaces of the vehicles.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Milacron

Barnes Group

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd

Incoe

Seiki Corporation

Gunther

EWIKON

Inglass S.p.A.

Synventive

THERMOPLAY S.p.A

REPORT COVERAGE

This report covers detailed analysis of the global hot runner systems and technology market dynamics and competitive. Furthermore, it highlights recent developments, including mergers & acquisitions, new product launches across key countries which helps to gauge the overall outlook of the welding market. It also includes macro and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Open Gate Hot Runner

Valve Gate Hot Runner

By Industry

Consumer Goods

Medical

Packaging

Automotive

Others (Transportation, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2019: Milacron launched a Fusion-Series G2 hot runner that focuses on high quality production applicable for economical production of large parts of automotive, appliances, logistics and many other similar applications.

February 2017: Barnes Group acquired FOBOHA company in order to complement to Barnes Groups Molding Solutions business.

