Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flat Glass Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flat Glass market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global flat glass market size was USD 98.37 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 153.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Flat glass or plate glass is produced in the form of plane, and is commonly used for glass doors, windows, windscreens, and transparent walls. For applications in automotive and architecture, sometimes plate glass is bent after production to make it suitable for use. Most of the plate glass produced is soda-lime glass, by using the float process. This type of glass has a higher content of magnesium oxide and sodium oxide as compared to container glass, and lower content of calcium oxide, silica, and aluminum oxide.

In buildings, this glass not only provides shielding from the UV radiation but also offers acoustic and thermal insulation. The benefits of the use of this glass in buildings also include energy efficiency by the maximum use of natural light. Governments setting up regulations regarding green buildings have encouraged demand. Moreover, the use of this glass in solar panels is increasing due to their properties including high strength, low reflection, and high transmissibility. The need to harness energy from renewable sources has forced the governments to invest in solar energy plants, thereby growing the market for plate glass.

MARKET TRENDS

Use of Flat Glass to make Buildings Energy Efficient to Drive The Market Demand

The rising awareness of saving electricity has led to the use of products with low energy ratings and extensive use of available natural sources of energy. Use of this glass in the residential and commercial buildings has allowed the use of natural light and reduced the cost and consumption of artificial light. Governments in different countries have set up rules and regulations to promote energy efficiency in the building sector. The buildings that comply with these rules and regulations on energy-efficient buildings consume up to 40%-60% less energy as compared to the traditional buildings which dont comply with them. This has increased the consumption of this type of glass, thus, leading to the growth of the market.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growth in Construction & Infrastructural Activities to Drive the Progression of the Market

The growing construction activities and infrastructural development has led to a rise in demand. Flat Glass is utilized in roofs, windows, and facades. It is also used for internal partitions as an architectural feature. It provides excellent properties, including acoustic insulation and thermal insulation to the building structures. These properties are creating a demand for different flat glass products in the building & construction industry. Additionally, rapid industrialization is encouraging the installation of this type of glass in commercial buildings for energy conservation by maximizing the use of natural light and it is expected to drive the market.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Regulations by the Government on Carbon Emissions to Hamper Growth

A critical challenge hindering the growth of the flat glass market is the regulations imposed by the government on carbon emissions. The combustion of fuel oil or the decomposition of raw materials during the melting process is known to emit carbon dioxide. The release of harmful gases such as sulfur oxides and nitrous oxides during the decomposition of sulfur and nitrogen compounds contribute to the acidification and formation of smog, becoming a major factor for environmental pollution. Additionally, evaporation of raw materials and molten glass releases particles in the atmosphere and are harmful to humans as well as the animals. Hence, the above factors may inhibit the growth of the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Float Glass Segment to Gain Impetus during the Forecast Period

Based on type, this market is classified into float, sheet, and rolled. Float glass undergoes further processing such as lamination, coating, and heat treatment to make it suitable for architectural and automotive applications. Float glass coated with metal oxide coating have high demand from the construction industry for use in residential and commercial buildings. The demand is due to the properties provided by coated glasses such as glare control, low solar heat gain, block UV radiation, and they also offer customization and flexibility. The increasing demand for float glass owing to its properties shall lead to the growth of the float segment during the forecast period, thereby driving the market.

On the other hand, the sheet glass segment is expected to exhibit demand in the market due to its features such as, high-grade smooth finish, transparency, better flatness, and micro-roughness thus, showing significant growth in the market.

By Product Type Analysis

Laminated Segment to Account for the Major Share during the Forecast Period

In terms of product type, this market is segmented into coated, extra clear, laminated, toughened, and others. Amongst them, the laminated segment accounts for the major share in the market. Laminated glass remains intact when broken, thereby protecting from injury. It also blocks the transmission of UV rays and the PVB layer, which is sandwiched in between two layers of the glass, and provides acoustic insulation. The rising demand for laminated glass from the construction and automotive industries owing to its properties is expected to raise the demand.

Furthermore, the coated segment is showcasing growth due to the properties offered by them, such as enhanced insulation, anti-reflection, hydrophobic, and self-cleaning properties. Coated glass helps in retaining the heat inside the building and improves solar gain, hence supporting the growth of the market.

By Application Analysis

Architecture Segment to Maintain Strong Growth during the Forecast Period

Based on the application, this market is segmented into architecture, automotive, solar panels, and others. Rising population, urbanization, and increasing disposable income are the few factors responsible for the rise in construction activities and infrastructural development around the world. In the architectural application, this type of glass is prominently used indoors, windows, and facades due to its properties such as acoustic insulation, heat insulation, anti-reflection, and transmission of selective solar wavelengths. Hence, the growth of the market can be owed to the high demand from the construction industry.

Additionally, the growing demand from the automotive industry is further fueling the demand, globally. Besides use of this type of glass in windshields, and mirrors, it is also used in rooftops for aesthetic appeal. Increased spending of the consumers in automobiles acts as a contributing factor towards the growth of the automotive industry, thereby, increasing the demand.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market Size, 2015-2026 (USD Billion)

The flat glass market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 53.41 billion in 2018. Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the market owing to the investments by governments for construction activities and infrastructural development. Moreover, China is the largest contributor to the demand, which shall further drive the growth of the market. The market in North America is characterized by government regulations on energy-efficient buildings, thereby promoting this market. The market in Europe is to be governed by the usage of this glass in automobiles. Europe being the hub of major automotive companies will experience a rise in demand.

The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period. Investment by the countries of these regions to harness energy from renewable sources has led to increased consumption of flat glass for solar panels. Therefore, the market in these regions will exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players Are Blending Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies to Maintain Their Dominance in the Flat Glass Market

The competitive landscape of this market depicts a consolidated market with the top 5 companies accounting for about 60% of the global production capacity. Key players in the market have invested a considerable amount of resources in research and development of flat glass products. A diversified product portfolio, supported by superior operational efficiency, and novel technology development, are the strategies used by the market leaders for their growth.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Guardian Industries

?i?ecam Group

Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Vitro, S.A.B. De CV

Central Glass

CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.

Other key players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 2019 â€“ Guardian Glass, a major business unit of Guardian Industries, invested in the upgradation and modernization of glass production lines in the U.K. and Hungary to meet the increasing demand for float, coated, and laminated glass in Europe. The new float glass furnace will have a melting capacity of 825 tons per day, an increase of 20% as compared to the existing capacity.

November 2016 â€“ ?i?ecam Group acquired all the assets of Italy based manufacturer Sangalli Vetro Porto Nogaro worth USD 93 million. By acquiring Sangalli, with the annual production capacity of 220 KT, ?i?ecam became the largest flat glass manufacturer in Europe in terms of capacity.

REPORT COVERAGE

The flat glass market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key flat glass industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

