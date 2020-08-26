Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diabetes Drugs market.

The global diabetes drugs market size was valued at USD 48,753.1 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 78,261.7 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%.

Diabetes drugs are the medications which are used to treat diabetes mellitus type 1 and type 2 by lowering the blood glucose level of the body. There are different classes of drugs involved in the treatment of diabetes which are administered via oral route or intravenous and subcutaneous routes. Growing prevalence of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, and the increasing demand for effective drug therapies for the treatment of diabetes are some of the factors anticipated to upsurge the diabetes drugs market during the forecast period.

According to the Diabetic statistics report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, around 30.3 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes among which 23.1 million people were diagnosed with diabetes and the remaining were still undiagnosed. Rise in obesity, growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and an increase in the consumption of unhealthy diet are likely to enhance the prevalence of diabetes which are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

“”Accessibility of low-priced Insulinsupported by growing investments in R&D is likely to boost the growth of insulin segment in the global diabetes drugs market””

Launch of generic versions of insulin and extensively growing demand for novel insulin in controlling the blood sugar levels in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are factors anticipated to fuel the growth of insulin segment in the market during the forecast period. In March 2019, Eli Lilly and Company launched Lispro, a generic version of rapid-acting Humalog insulin which shall be available in the United States for half the list price of Humalog, making it more accessible for diabetic patients.

Additionally, growing investments in research and development by many government organizations and new product launches by many key players are likely to boost the diabetes drugs market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019 Glenmark launched an oral anti-diabetic drug Remogliflozin in India which is considered as an effective drug in treating adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into insulin, DPP-4 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors and others. In terms of diabetes type, the global market is segmented into diabetes type 1 and diabetes type 2. Further in terms of the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous and intravenous. On basis of end user, the global market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Regional Analysis

“”Growing Investments in R&D and Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Enables Market to Hold Considerable Share in North America””

North America Diabetes Drugs Market, 2018

North America generated a diabetes drugs market revenue of US$ 23,965.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Growing investments in research and development activities by many government organizations and an increase in the prevalence of diabetes are some of the factors anticipated to account for the considerable diabetes drugs market share in North America. Moreover, growing awareness about the novel anti-diabetic drugs, new launches of anti-diabetic drugs, and favorable reimbursement policies are likely to boost the diabetic drugs market in North America. Europe is anticipated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue by 2026.

Key Market Drivers

“”Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company and Sanofi Accounts for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Novo Nordisk A/S is a leading player in the diabetes drugs industry. Novo Nordisk A/S is estimated to retain its position during the forecast duration owing to the increasing partnerships which will boost technological innovations, growing investments in research activities to develop a portfolio of superior treatment solutions and developing strategic plans with an aim to provide cost-effective anti-diabetic drugs to the low resource countries. This company along with Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company currently holds over half of the diabetes drugs market share in terms of revenue. Other players operating in the global market are Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., and others.

Key companies covered in the report

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bayer AG

Diabetes drugs are used for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. Insulin is safe as well as easier to administer and are more effective in maintaining the glucose level in patients with diabetes. The rapidly growing prevalence of diabetes and unmet demand in emerging nations are some of the factors anticipated to drive the diabetes drugs market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the diabetes drugs industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by drug class, by diabetes type, by route of administration, by distribution channel, and by region. On the basis of the drug class, the market is segmented into Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors and others.

Diabetes type is segmented into type-1 and type-2 diabetes and the route of administration is segmented into oral, subcutaneous and intravenous. In the report, Online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies are covered under the distribution channel segment. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of diabetes in key countries, introduction of new drugs/approvals by major key players, pipeline analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers, partnerships & acquisitions and the overview of regulatory scenario of key countries/regions.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

Â· Insulin

Â· DPP-4 Inhibitors

Â· GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Â· SGLT2 Inhibitors

Â· Others

By Diabetes Type

Â· Type 1

Â· Type 2

By Route of Administration

Â· Oral

Â· Subcutaneous

Â· Intravenous

By Distribution Channel

Â· Online pharmacies

Â· Hospital Pharmacies

Â· Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

Â· North America (U.S. and Canada)

Â· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Â· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Â· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Â· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Glenmark launched its patent-protected novel anti-diabetic drug Remogliflozin in India. Remogliflozin is an SGLT2 inhibitor that will be used to treat type-2 diabetes mellitus in adults and will be commercialized under the brand names Remo and Remozen.

In May 2019, AstraZeneca received FDA approval to use Qternmet as an oral adjunct treatment to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes.

In December 2016, Eli Lilly and CompanyÂ received FDA approval to use Synjardy a combination of empagliflozin and metformin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.

