The global botulinum toxin market size was valued at USD 4,490.0 Mn in 2018 and projected to Reach USD 8,309.0 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2026.

We have updated Botulinum Toxin Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Existing market players operating in the global botulinum toxin market are focusing on constant innovation and up-gradation of their product portfolio with new and efficient product offerings for better aesthetics and improved therapeutic outcomes for the patients. One of the critical reasons for the global botulinum toxin market growth is the increasing demand for aesthetic beauty, further driven by increasing therapeutic applications for critical and chronic diseases.

Increased awareness regarding botulinum toxins in both developing and developed nations, the emergence of new products, and the latest therapeutic indications are propelling the market growth. These, coupled with, increasing investments by major players in research and development for applications for botulinum toxin are also boosting the market growth.

The increased demand for botulinum toxin products is also primarily driven by expanded safety profiles and the relative longevity of the product offerings. Some of the other factors which are also contributing to the growth of the market are the increase in the geriatric population and the increased therapeutic indication such as chronic migraine and cervical dystonia.

The introduction of new and advanced botulinum toxins such as Liztox, developed by a South Korean company Huon”s Global is expected to drive the market growth in developed as well as emerging countries, during the forecast period 2019-2026.

“”The increasing R&D initiatives, combined with the increasing number of therapeutic and aesthetic indications, is expected to drive the market growth””

Botulinum toxin has several therapeutic and aesthetic indications, and this dual applicability in terms of indications are anticipated to drive the market. Several critical and chronic diseases such as chronic migraine, spasticity, and cervical dystonia is anticipated to contribute to positive market growth. The prevalence of these diseases can fuel demand for botulinum toxin treatment. This, in turn, is expected to surge the botulinum toxin market revenue in the forecast years.

In terms of therapeutics, this toxin is estimated to have hundreds of potential indications and currently, more than 100 therapeutic uses of botulinum toxin are reimbursed by healthcare providers, this is expected to drive the botulinum toxin market share globally. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, an estimated 7,437,378 botulinum toxin type A injection procedures were undertaken in the United States. More aesthetic indications of botulinum toxin apart from moderate and severe glabellar lines are anticipated to be tested for regulatory approvals in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global botulinum toxin market segments include therapeutics (chronic migraine, spasticity, overactive bladder, cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, others), and aesthetics. The aesthetic segment accounted for 42.6% share of the global market in 2018, aiding the overall botulinum toxin market share.

On the basis of end-user, the market segments include specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others. On the basis of type, the market segments include botulinum toxin type A and botulinum toxin type B.

Regional Analysis

“”Recent regulatory approvals in the U.S., combined with adequate reimbursement policies, are driving the adoption of Botulinum Toxin products in North America””

There is an increasing demand for neurotoxin protein called botulinum toxin for the treatment of an increasing number of therapeutic indications in North America, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic migraine and cervical dystonia, and increasing R&D efforts for the approval of new therapeutic and aesthetic indications.

North America Botulinum Toxin Market Size, 2018

These factors are anticipated to lead to an increasing number of regulatory approvals for these products. This, along with adequate reimbursement policies in the region, are factors responsible for the dominant share of North America in the global botulinum toxin market in 2018. In Europe, the market is estimated to assert a dominant position, and in Asia Pacific, the global botulinum toxin industry is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR. In Latin America, the number of botulinum toxin injection procedures are estimated to be high, especially in Brazil and in the Middle East & Africa, these numbers are estimated to increase.

Key Market Drivers

“”The high barriers to entry with specialized and highly regulated biologic and a highly regulated manufacturing process has led ALLERGAN and Ipsen Pharma to lead the global market””

Currently, the global botulinum toxin market is consolidated owing to the strong portfolio and diverse product offerings by major players.. ALLERGAN, Ipsen Pharma, and Merz Pharma are among the leading players in the botulinum toxin industry. A well-established brand presence and a strong distribution channel have been instrumental in the success of these players in the market.

The botulinum toxin market size expected to rise owing to the continuous developments of these companies. Other market players include Medytox, US WorldMeds, LLC (Solstice Neurosciences, LLC), Galderma laboratories, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., and Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

List of Companies Profiled

ALLERGAN

Ipsen Pharma

Merz Pharma

Medytox

US WorldMeds, LLC (Solstice Neurosciences, LLC)

Galderma laboratories

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Report Coverage

An increasing number of new approvals for indications such as therapeutics and aesthetics are factors leading to increasing demand for new and advanced botulinum toxin products in the global market. Players are focusing on R&D to innovate their product offerings with improved clinical efficiency.

This is projected to lead to an increasing number of new products entering the market during the forecast period. However, comparatively the adverse effects associated with sub-standard botulinum toxin, is one major factor projected to restrain the adoption of these products in emerging countries such as China.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on botulinum toxin industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The botulinum toxin market segments include application, end user, and type. On the basis of application, the market is further segmented into therapeutics (chronic migraine, spasticity, overactive bladder, cervical dystonia, blepharospasm and others) and aesthetics.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others. On the basis of type, the global market for is segmented into botulinum toxin type A, and botulinum toxin type B. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the Overview of the Number of Injection Procedures by Key Countries, Overview of the Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries, Pricing Analysis, Overview on the Types, Pipeline Analysis, Overview of New Product Launches, Overview of Applications of in Therapeutics and Recent Regulatory Approvals, and Overview of the Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries.

SEGMENTATION

By Application

Therapeutics

Chronic Migraine

Spasticity

Overactive Bladder

Cervical Dystonia

Blepharospasm

Others

Aesthetics

By End User

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Type

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum Toxin Type B

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, the South Korean company announced the launch of Liztox, a botulinum toxin in Korea for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar wrinkles

In February 2019, the U.S. FDA approved Evolus Inc€™s cheaper alternative of botulinum toxin for the treatment of frown lines

