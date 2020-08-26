Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Infusion Pump market.

The global infusion pump market size was USD 9.28 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Infusion Pump Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The market is gaining significant traction after introduction of insulin infusion pump by leading players such as Medtronic, Insulet Corporation etc. The market is projected to expand at considerable growth rate owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and growing adoption of these techniques in the emerging regions. This pump is a medical device used to deliver fluids such as nutrients and medicines to the patient in a controlled amount. These are designed based on the specialized functions such as enteral feeding pumps to deliver nutrients, insulin pumps to typically deliver insulin, and patient controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps for delivery of pain medications. Various routes utilized for fluid delivery by these pumps include intravenous, subcutaneous, and arterial. The practice of infusion pump has been encouraged over the manually driven flow control method to guarantee accurate and exact delivery of the fluid and to achieve therapeutic efficacy.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Research and Development Activities to Launch Home Infusion Systems

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing cost of hospital-based infusion therapies has resulted into growing research and development activities to develop home-based infusion products. For instance, growing patient population in diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders has resulted in growing demand for long term care preferably at home care settings. Moreover, growing geriatric population in need of long-term care therapies is driving the new product developments targeting home-based infusion therapies. The leading players in the market are focusing on site of care management for specialty medicines. In July, 2019, EVER NEURO PHARMA GMBH, launched D-mine, a portable patient friendly infusion pump for the treatment of Parkinsons Disease.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to boost the Growth

Infusion pumps provide important advantages over the manual delivery of fluids like the ability to administer the fluids in a very small dosage and at accurate programmed rates. In many cases like cancer and diabetic conditions, these pumps are used to deliver the medication to maintain drug level in the bloodstream at a steady state. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was estimated to be the second most prominent cause of death globally and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths. Cancer patients require chemotherapy which is to be delivered to the patients in a continuous manner which can be achieved by using the pump. Moreover, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 463 million cases worldwide. The insulin infusion pumps are increasingly being preferred in the management of type 1 diabetes. These patients necessitate user friendly self-controlled pumps to achieve continuous medication delivery. Together, these factors are surging the demand for infusion pumps across all regions.

Growing Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps to Propel the Market Growth

Ambulatory infusion pump is a significant means of drug delivery in a wide range of medical situations. They play a vital role in supplying analgesics, chemotherapy, TPN infusion, and other infusions to patients in both hospitals and home care settings. In developed countries, the shift to site of care management of chronic diseases to reduce the costs burden associated with hospitals-based management is likely to increase demand for portable pumps in near future.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Stringent Regulations to Restrain the Market Growth

Increasingly stringent regulations resulting in slow down of the approval process for new products is anticipated to restrain the market growth to some extent. Moreover, increasing product recalls due to product errors are restricting the infusion pump market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Fresenius Kabi recalled Volumat MC Agilia infusion pump and Vigilant Agilia drug library due errors to a low priority keep vein open (KVO), infusion alarm, and multiple errors associated with software.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Insulin Infusion Pump Segment to Hold Leading Share of the Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, enteral feeding pumps, insulin pump, elastomeric pumps, implantable pump, and patient control analgesia (PCA) pumps. Globally the insulin pump segment dominated the global market. The segment is projected to continue its dominance by expanding at significantly high growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributable to growing number of type 1 diabetic patient population across globe and introduction of promising technologies in insulin pump area. Growing applications of PCA pumps in pain management are likely to boost the global Infusion Pump product demand in coming years.

By Application Analysis

Diabetes Application Segment to Hold Lions Share

In terms of application, the infusion pumps market segments include diabetes, oncology, pain management, and others. Among them, the diabetes segment held largest market share in the year 2018. The segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The oncology segment is expected to witness significant traction owing to growing prevalence of various cancers and increasing new product launches in this area. Other application areas of this pump includes gastroenterology, hematology, pediatrics, and anesthesia, blood transfusion etc.

By End User Analysis

Hospitals segment to Dominate Global Market

Based on the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, specialty clinics and home care settings. Among them, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in the year 2018 due to the high procuring power of hospitals for costliest infusion devices, comparatively large patient pool visiting these facilities, and the readiness of trained staff to operate Infusion Pump. However, home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of ambulatory infusion pumps and increasing preference for site of care management to reduce cost burden. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to reduce the overall healthcare cost associated with prolonged hospital admittance is likely to support the rising demand for infusion systems in the homecare settings.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The global infusion pump market size in North America stood at USD 3.63 billion in 2018. The market in the region in characterized by higher diagnosis and treatment rates for diabetes coupled with high adoption of ambulatory pumps, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. Europe held second largest share of the market. An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in this region and significant expenditure in the healthcare sector by the European Commission are anticipated to drive the demand for infusion pumps in Europe during 2019-2026. The market in the emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region is projected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, growing healthcare infrastructure, growing GDP, increasing per capita disposable income, and increasing awareness about available advanced therapies among the population in Asia Pacific region are some of the factors projected to drive the market growth in this region in coming years. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is currently in nascent stage. However, increasing focus of leading players to expand their presence will augment the market in these regions.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players Continue to Maintain Strong Foothold Owing to Product Diversification Strong Expansion Strategies

The market is characterized by presence of large number of players offering various types of infusion pumps in diverse application categories. The market is highly fragmented however, companies like BD, Baxter, Medtronic, are successful to maintain dominating positions in their respective segment product categories. Expansion of product portfolio through organic as well as inorganic growth and strengthening of distribution channels across all the regions of the globe including emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are major winning imperatives to be noted. The regional players are making this market competitive by increasing pricing pressure. Other prominent players studied in the report include icumedical, B. Braun Melsungen AG,

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Medtronic

BD

Baxter

Insulet Corporation

icumedical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October, 2019– Novo Nordisk A/S announced that USFDA has expanded the label for Fiasp (insulin aspart injection) 100 u/ml to include use in insulin Infusion Pump for the improvement of glycemic control in adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes

July 2019 “ Medical device company Ivenix, Inc. received approval for a new smart infusion pump designed to safety issues endemic to industry with more streamlined and intuitive technology.

REPORT COVERAGE

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

By Application

Diabetes

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

