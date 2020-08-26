Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composites market.

The global composites market size valued USD 93.68 billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 163.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period.

We have updated Composites Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The properties associated with the composites such as corrosion resistance, high strength and long lifespan make it a very suitable material for infrastructure projects. The composites are used in roads, water/drainage systems, bridges and seawalls to build resilient structures. Moreover, the aging infrastructure is a potentially massive opportunity in the composites market. According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association report 2019, more than 600,000 bridges in the U.S. are in poor condition and need urgent repairs. Additionally, composites science and technology, is gaining momentum due to rapid industrialization and technological development.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand from aerospace industry-shaping new opportunities for composites

The usage of composites in the aerospace industry is changing and growing at a fast pace as the composites used in aerospace components in the past very relatively small. Manufacturers of aircraft are making the step to enlarge primary structures in thermoplastic, both for business jets as well as airliner market. The manufacturers of aerospace were early adopters of long fiber reinforced thermoplastics technology. Today, the most typical thermoplastic composition in the industry is PEEK (polyetheretherketone) or PEI (polyetherimide) with carbon. The materials have two distinct characteristics, which make it attractive for aerospace that it can be molten and then reshaped repeatedly. Thermoplastics also provide a high level of toughness which translates into lower weight structures with improved damage tolerance.

Sustainable Usage of boatbuilding and marine as a Significant Market Trend

In 2019, The National Marine Manufacturers Associations (NMMA), Chicago, Illinois, U.S. reported sales of new powerboats increased by 4% in 2018, as compared to 2017. The trends for larger production boats powered by outboard engines as well as increasing use of carbon fiber, epoxy resin, and 3D printing continue to drive the demand for composites market. Moreover, the increase in size and number of outboards per boat is driving the need for reduced weight in composite hulls and decks, without sacrificing performance. Another trend is increasing in the use of 3D printing in marine, is augmenting the demand for carbon composite in this industry, and the move toward 3D-printed molds is continuing to gain momentum.

MARKET DRIVERS

Exceptional Performance of Composites to Drive Market

Composites is a global entity that operates to serve the needs of customers with a variety of highly engineered parts, composite design patterns, and composite structures. The composite industry serves many highly vertical markets such as automotive, aerospace, marine, consumer goods, wind power, and others; these industries consume composites materials in a variety of ways. This usage is driven by the part performance requirements, regulations, consumer demand, cost thresholds. For instance, in the aerospace industry, the material, cost, and process technology in the aerospace industry are substantially different than the material, cost parameters, and process in automotive. Composite materials can meet this diverse demand as they themselves are very diverse. Resins, an array of fiber, tooling, process and finishing options are available and can make any fabrication of nearly any composite part for any application. Composites have tremendous strength, stiffness, lightweight, and durability, and thus these great properties are driving the composites market.

The continuous effort from the automotive industry for lightweight vehicles to Drive Market

The automotive industry is driven by fuel economy and emission regulations, and thus the automotive industry continues to develop composites for lightweight materials. For instance, currently, in the U.S., corporate average fuel economy (CAFÃ‰) standards mandate a fleet average of 23.2 km/Liter by 2025. In China, Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC), Also sets a fleet target of 20 km/Liter. Europe emission regulations mandate an emission of 95g/km of CO2 by 2021, with another reduction of 15% by 2025. In the automotive industry, more than 100 models currently specify carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic for OEM components. Moreover, the growing trend toward the use of thermoplastics in automotive composites is also driving the market for composites. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles are using composites in manufacturing of vehicles to reduce vehicle weight, reduce vehicle emissions, and improve fuel economy.

MARKET RESTRAINT

“”Issues related to recycling of composites to Restrict Market Growth””

Strict environmental policies and legislation, and the increased restrictions and cost for the disposal of landfills are some of the market forces restricting the market for composites. Moreover, the increasing use of lifecycle assessment as part of the material selection process in several market sectors is also putting composites disposal under increasing scrutiny. It is estimated that 90% of U.K. composite waste currently goes into landfills, and thus the composite industry has to tackle significant societal and industrial challenges.

SEGMENTATION

By Matrix Analysis

“”Polymer Matrix Composites Dominated the Market during the Forecast Period””

Based on the matrix, the market is classified into polymer matrix composites (PMC”s), ceramic matrix composites (CMC”s) and metal matrix composites (MMC”s). Polymer matrix composites hold the largest share in the global composites market. Polymer matrix composites have high mechanical strength, high stiffness, high resistance to wear and corrosion, low density, and high fatigue resistance. It makes the polymer matric composites the mostly used composite, and hence most development and expansions in many companies are w.r.t polymer matrix composites. For instance, In July 2019, Kordsa, a global player in the reinforcement technologies market and a subsidiary of Sabanc? Holding acquired Axiom Materials, a composite materials manufacturer based in the U.S. to strengthen the potential to develop new products.

By Application Analysis

“”Manufacturing Industry Accounted for the Major Share””

By application, the market segments include automotive & transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics goods, pipes & tank manufacturing, consumer goods, wind power, maritime, defense & aviation and others. The automotive & transportation industry account for the significant share during the forecast period as composites are widely used in this industry to reduce the weight of vehicles. For instance, BMW opted to use composites for their life modules such as BMW M3, BMW M4, BMW i8, and BMW i3 for weight saving, emission reduction, part consolidation, strength and safety gains and improved efficiency.

Moreover, in others segments composites have its application in dentistry, water treatments, pulp & paper manufacturing, etc.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The findings based on our research methodology indicate the Asia Pacific to hold the largest share in the global composites market during the forecast period. An increase in demand for composites in the major industries such as automotive & transportation, aerospace, building & construction, and electrical & electronics is expected to create a humongous opportunity for composites. Moreover, rapid metropolitan development of the cities and the existence of many composites manufacturers such as Toray Industries Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is expected to boost the market positively.

North America Composites Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

North America is expected to be the second dominant region in this market due to the rise in demand from the defense & aerospace industry. The use of composites in aerospace has gained momentum in the past few decades, more than 50% of latest Airbus aircraft A350XWB is made up of composite materials as compared to older aircraft which only used to use 2â€“5% aerospace composites.

Europe is expected to witness significant gains during the forecast timeframe. Rising spending on electrical vehicles supported by environmental norms mainly led to rise in various automotive manufacturing industries in this region. The automotive industry is expected to rise after 2020 again with collaboration with government policy implementations regarding smart and energy-efficient vehicles.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

“”Toray Industries, Inc. to increase its production capacity at their subsidiary Zoltek Companies, Inc.””

In April 2018, Toray Industries, Inc. decided to increase the production capacity of its subsidiary Zoltek Companies, Inc. headquartered in the U.S. with this expansion, the production capacity will be 15,000 tons. i.e. it will increase by 50%. Moreover, the investment involved in the expansion is approximately USD 130 million, and the production is expected to start in early 2020.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon

Huntsman International LLC.

Solvay

Exel Group

Veplas d.d.

Composite Solutions

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on composites and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption trends of composites by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porterâ€™s five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 2019 – INEOS Enterprises, a chemical company completed the acquisition of the entire composites business from Ashland Global Holdings Inc. along with BDO facility in Germany. This acquisition will help to strengthen its market position in the composites market.

July 2019 – Â ITT Inc. acquired Matrix Composites, Inc., an aerospace component manufacturer based in Rockledge, Florida. This acquisition was made to enhancing its product portfolio with innovative, technologically differentiated businesses. Matrix Composites Inc. will expand ITT Connect and Control Technologies” core aerospace product and technology capabilities. This acquisition will also improve the companyâ€™s ability to serve its aerospace customers with a broader set of skills in composites.

Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Matrix (Polymer matrix composites, Ceramic matrix composites and Metal matrix composites), by Polymer matrix composites (Fiber {Glass, Carbon, Aramid} and Resin {Thermoset, Thermoplastics}), by Application, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

