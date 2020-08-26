Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Asphalt Pavers market.

The global asphalt pavers market size was USD 1.98 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

We have updated Asphalt Pavers Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Asphalt plays a dynamic role in global transportation infrastructure driving the economic growth along with the social well-being in developed and developing economies. Asphalt pavers are the machines which are used to distribute and lay asphalt on surfaces such as bridges and roads. These machines are called as asphalt finishers. This industry builds asphalt highways, motorways, airport runways, streets, driveways, canal linings, parking areas, coastal protection, cycle paths and footpaths and many other areas. The materials used for pavement are the most reused, recycled & versatile pavement material making it a preferable method of pavement. This can be understood by the fact that ~94% of the roads build in U.S. are paved by asphalts.

This versatility of asphalt has resulted in increased use in other applications such as at the airports. Asphalt runways provide additional comfort during takeoffs and landings, along with reduction in runway maintenance time and much faster construction phase.

MARKET DRIVER

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Sector will Propel Growth

Increasing investments done by public as well as private sector in development of infrastructure in the emerging economies is boosting the growth of the asphalt finishers market. Besides, development in automobile industry is anticipated to stimulate the growth, due to which government is focusing more on infrastructural development of roads and highways. This demand is directed towards innovations in both the manufacturing and laying of the asphalt.

To cater these demands the manufacturers are focusing on innovative developments in design and production of machines. Along with that, the producers are establishing innovative pavement materials including Stone Matrix Asphalt (SMA), Open Graded Friction Course (OGFC), and Superpave. All these resulting in improved surroundings for workforces at the pavement site hence resulting in improved efficiency. Owing to all the above factors the demand for the asphalt finishers is expected to have constructive effect on the growth of the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

The Wheel Pavers is Likely to Generate Significant Revenue Share Due to its Multiple Applications

The type segment in the scope of the study includes track pavers, wheel pavers & screeds asphalt pavers.

The wheel pavers is expected to have a major market share as these pavers they are used to repair existing road conditions, for full-depth or variable-depth repairs and for grade and slope control. The growth of these types of pavers is also expected to boost the market as these are not limited to one application.

Screeds type of pavers are expected to exhibit maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Screeds deliver sorting of asphalt along with the density thus resulting in the better interlocking of materials. This has augmented the use of pavers in airport runways, private roads, and taxiways, bridge decks etc.

Track pavers are expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period due to its restricted applications. These pavers consist of either crawlers or rubber tires. Crawlers are used at places where there is the need for more traction on the surface so as to produce a better layout of the asphalt. And on the other hand rubber tires are used in already paved paths, which requires less traction and control on the ground.

By Pavement Width Analysis

2.5 -5 Meter Pavement Width is Expected to have Prominent Market Growth During the Forecast Period

The pavement width segment covered in this report includes less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5 -5 Meters & more than 5 Meters.

2.5 -5 meter pavement width type of asphalt finishers are mostly used for multiple purposes and sizes of the roads as they provide flexibility in spreading the area of asphalt. Moreover, this is the most common type of asphalt pavers as they can be used at places where the sizes of the area do not vary a lot and mostly these widths are used in maximum number of roads.

Less than 2.5 meters pavers are expected to exhibit steady growth due to its use case at the parking lots, parks, rural areas among others. Furthermore, more than 5 meters is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing use of concretes for paving high width roads and also emerging economies use concrete roads for the same purpose.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The scope of the report comprises of five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 0.42 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge as the dominant region in the Asphalt pavers market during the forecast period. China is among the major country in the region as it supports infrastructure development at the provincial levels. Manufactures also produce low cost of the machines which in return results in higher sales.

Asia Pacific Asphalt Pavers Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

North America is projected to show a moderate growth owing to its early adoption of the machines, hence the market is already mature. Additionally, the moderate growth in the automotive sector in rural areas is expected to hold the market growth. Moreover, Europe as a whole is established and advanced regarding infrastructural development due to which it is expected to show a modest growth rate. This is evident from the quality of roads even at the rural regions, resulting in a limited scope of opportunity for the asphalt finishers market.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to post a steady growth during the forecast period. The growth is owed to the initiatives taken by the government to increase infrastructural quality along with increasing investments from the public as well private sector for infrastructural development.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Prominent Players in the Market are Focussing on Offering New Models to Deliver Increased Performance and Capabilities

The leading players such as Fayat Group, Caterpillar, Astec Industry, and AMMANN GROUP have a dominant position acquiring ~60% of the overall segment. These manufacturers are focusing on setting up their plants in emerging and developing economies in order to maintain their market share. These economies are proving to be cost-effective and high output regions for the companies, as they have an abundance of resources coupled with government initiations to boosts the manufacturing sector.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

AB Volvo

Fayat Group

Caterpillar

Astec Industry

XCMG Construction Machinery Company

AMMANN GROUP

Zoomlion

AUNG HEIN MIN CO., LTD.

SANY GROUP

Deere & Company

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of asphalt pavers across five major regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Track pavers

Wheel pavers

Screeds

By Pavement Width

Less than 2.5 Meters

2.5 -5 Meters

More than 5 Meters

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

July, 2019: Deere & Company acquired Wirtgen Group. This acquisition will result in enhanced construction equipment offering of Deere™s already established portfolio.

February, 2019: Dynapac of Fayat Group upgraded commercial class pavers range with the new FC1700C, FC1300 II and FC1400 II. These pavers are certified with EPA Tier 4 Final qualified emissions regulations.

