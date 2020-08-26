Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wheelchairs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Wheelchairs Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wheelchairs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Manual & Powered), By Application (Standard Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global wheelchair market size stood at USD 4.73 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

We have updated Wheelchairs Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

A wheelchair is a medical device that is designed to provide mobility among people with limited or no ambulatory ability without assistance. Wheelchairs are propelled wither manually or through automated systems and assist people in becoming more independent and mobile. Physical disabilities among children and adults are rapidly rising worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018 around 15% of the worlds population is suffering from different forms of disability. Additionally, growing geriatric population across the globe is likely to boost the demand for wheelchairs during the forecast period.

Growing advancements in wheelchair technology, along with the rising awareness about these advanced products are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. In combination with this, an increasing number of product launches by players and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to support wheelchair market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population and Technological Advancements to Drive the Market

One of the major drivers for wheelchair market is the rapidly growing aged population. The older generations are likely to suffer from mobility disorders with the growing age, which is anticipated to increase the demand for wheelchairs, further propelling the wheelchair market growth during the forecast period. According to a report published by the United Nations, currently, around 250 million populations worldwide are experiencing moderate to severe mobility.

Along with this, the rapid increase in the number of spinal cord injuries among the older population is anticipated to fuel the wheelchair market sales at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rise in the prevalence of walking disabilities among every age group and rising incidence of lower extremity injury are expected to increase the demand for wheelchairs during the forecast period.

Rapidly growing technological innovations in wheelchairs and the introduction of many products such as powered wheelchair by several companies are likely to expand the sales of wheelchairs during the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the increasing initiatives undertaken by the government in enhancing the accessibility of advanced wheelchair in low resource countries is expected to boost the wheelchair market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Rise in Technological Innovations to Boost Powered Wheelchair Segment

Based on type, the market is segmented into manual and powered wheelchair. Among them, the powered segment held the largest wheelchairs market share in the year 2018. The growing adoption of powered wheelchairs and advantages offered by them as compared to the manual wheelchairs would boost the growth of this segment. Powered wheelchairs can be controlled & operated with minimal efforts. An increase in the launch of powered wheelchairs by many key players is also expected to support the growth of the segment. For instance, in 2017, Invacare Corporation launched a TDX SP2 power wheelchair with LiNX technology and motion concepts ultra-low maxx positioning system. Thus, the introduction to highly advanced powered wheelchairs is likely to enhance mobility among the disabled people and will improve the quality of life of patients.

Manual wheelchairs can be easily operated and they do not require the need for any assistance. They are easily affordable and require less maintenance or care. The growing usage of these wheelchairs in both high and middle-income countries is likely to boost the demand for manual wheelchair during the forecast period.

By Application Analysis

Standard Wheelchair Segment to Procure Largest Market Share Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on application, the wheelchairs market is categorized into standard wheelchair, bariatric wheelchair, sports wheelchair, and others. Among them, the standard wheelchair segment captured the largest market share during the forecast period owing to their increasing usage amongst the disabled population. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective products is likely to propel the demand for these wheelchairs during the forecast period.

The bariatric wheelchair segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace owing to the increasing number of overweight people and the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. The latter is one of the most crucial wheelchair market trends that would further augment the growth of this segment. Growing advancements in technology has offered substantial opportunities to the disabled athletes and narrowed the competition gap. Such advancements are likely to boost the growth of the sports wheelchair segment during the forecast period.

By End-user Analysis

Personal Users Segment to Continue Its Dominance Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on end-user, the wheelchair market has been grouped into personal users and institutional users. Among them, the personal user segment held a significant share in the mobile devices market. The rising prevalence of arthritis and developmental disabilities among the aging population are likely to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period. In addition to that, the rapid adoption of powered wheelchairs for indoor application among disabled children & injured adults and the launch of advanced wheelchairs specifically designed for home use are anticipated to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The institutional user segment is projected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the growing usage of wheelchairs post-surgical treatment in hospitals and the rising number of medical emergency cases requiring wheelchairs. Moreover, a rise in the number of the wheelchair-bound older population in nursing homes is likely to boost the demand for wheelchairs among institutional users during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America is anticipated to dominate the wheelchair market during the forecast period in terms of wheelchair market revenue. An increase in the number of people affected by mobility impairment disorders and a rise in the geriatric population are the major factors that are set to boost the demand for wheelchairs in this region. In addition to that, the presence of key players engaged in mobility devices in the U.S. is likely to contribute to the market growth here.

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest market share after North America owing to the rising number of geriatric patient pool. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a fast-paced growth during the forecast period mainly due to the rising number of developmental disabilities among children and an increasing number of accidental injuries leading to a loss in mobility.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are likely to experience significant growth in the wheelchair market owing to the growing adoption of powered wheelchairs and rising unmet needs in the region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players to Propel the Wheelchairs Industry Growth

The leading players in the wheelchairs market analysis with a strong brand presence include Invacare Corporation, Ottobock, Sunrise Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp., and Permobil. Other players involved in the manufacturing of advanced wheelchairs with a considerable market share include Carex Health Brands, GF

HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., and others. The players are continuously focusing on the launch of innovative products to meet the global unmet needs in low resource income, thus expanding the customer base around the globe.

List of Key Companies Covered:

Invacare Corporation

Carex Health Brands

Ottobock

Sunrise Medical Limited

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The wheelchairs market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the wheelchairs market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2015 to 2026 to provide the financial competency. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Manual

Powered

By Application

Standard Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Others

By End-user

Personal User

Institutional User

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

December 2018: Intel signed a strategic partnership with HOTBOX Robotics to come out with Wheelie 7, a kit that can be installed onto wheelchairs to enable users to control the wheelchair with their facial expressions.

August 2017: Invacare Corporation launches the highly anticipated Tdx Sp2 power wheelchair with LiNX technology and advanced positioning.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Wheelchairs in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Manual & Powered), By Application (Standard Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580