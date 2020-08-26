Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sports Medicine market.

The global sports medicine market size was USD 6.26 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

We have updated Sports Medicine Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Increasing incidence of sports injuries in developed and developing countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period of 2019-2026. According to, National Safety Council (NSC) data, exercise and use of exercise equipment in the U.S. resulted in around 526,000 injuries in the year 2017. Rise in athletic career adoption coupled with growing trend towards healthy lifestyle is anticipated to fuel demand for sports medicine. This, in turn will bode well for the sports medicine industry.

Rising prevalence of chronic conditions including cardiovascular diseases and obesity coupled with awareness about healthy lifestyle are some of the major factor escalating participation in athletic activities. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 30 million children and teens in the U.S. participate in organized sports, out of which one third are reported with sporting injuries. Additionally, certain factors that are fuelling the market growth includes consistent innovation of new products in reconstruction and surgery devices, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries in developed and developing countries.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Athletic Injuries to Fuel the Demand for Sports Medicine

Sports injuries include spondylolysis, fractures, strains and sprains, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann”s disease. According to the sports injury statistics, published by STANFORD CHILDREN”S HEALTH, in the United States, about 30 million kids and teenagers participate in various organized athletics . Almost one-third of all injuries incurred in childhood are games-related injuries. Additionally, according to National Health Statistics Reports published by the CDC in 2016, an average of 8.6 million sports and recreation-related injuries were reported in the U.S. Anatomical locations of the injuries reported during sports and recreation activities included the high percentage of injuries in lower extremity followed by upper extremity and head and neck.

According to EU IDB catalog of sports, about 4.5 million people, aged 15 and above, are treated in a hospital for injuries each year. Team ball, a major segment of sporting category in Europe, account for approximately 40.0% of all hospital-treated athletic injuries. Additionally, according to Youth Sports Injury Statistics, 2016, about 40.0% of all sports-related injuries treated in hospitals are for children in the age group of 5-14 years.

Higher adoption of athletics and physical activities are some of the major factors increasing such injuries in the developing and developed countries. Moreover, this is one of the major factors anticipated to propel the demand for the sports medicine during the forecast period.

Increasing Participation in Sports to Spur Growth Opportunities

Introduction of new games in Olympics and other international games is one of the major factors encouraging people to choose this as a career. For instance, kitesurfing was introduced in 2016 Rio Olympics. In addition, the International Olympic Committee announced the addition of five new sporting activities in the Tokyo 2020 games which, includes skateboard, surfing, baseball/softball, sport climbing, and karate. These addition of athletics in the international sports events is anticipated to increase the participation and hence expected to increase demand for this medicine.

Furthermore, perquisites associated with a sporting career are expected to upsurge the number of youths pursuing professional athletics . Some of these pluses comprise celebrity status and fame, high remuneration, availability of other sources of income such as endorsements, and access to the best medical care.

Additionally, developing infrastructure and the presence of opportunities such as corporate funding & scholarships are some of the major factors expected to propel the sports medicine market growth. Athletes are susceptible to accidents and injuries, which is likely to fuel the demand for such medicines, hence propelling the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Device Type Analysis

Bone Reconstruction Devices Segment is anticipated to grow at a Faster Pace during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global market can be segmented into surgery devices, bone reconstruction devices, body support devices, and others. Technological advancements in implants coupled with increasing application of arthroscopy, ligament repair products and fracture products are some of the factors anticipated to aid growth of the body reconstruction devices segment. For instance, nearly 120,000 to 200,000 anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions are performed every year in the U.S.

By Application Analysis

Knee Segment is expected to hold the Highest Share among Application

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into knees, head & neck, shoulder, ankle & foot, wrist and elbow and others. Knee segment dominated the market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of knee injuries coupled with rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the segment growth.

Ankle & foot segment is anticipated to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased participation in physical activities leading to several injuries such as foot and ankle injuries, stimulating demand for sports medicine in developed and developing countries. According to the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS), ankle sprains account for 10.0% of overall injuries registered in emergency departments.

By End User Analysis

Hospitals Segment is expected to hold the Highest Share among End User.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market can be segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics. Availability of advanced medical equipment, skilled healthcare professionals, and growing number of athletic injuries in the developed and developing nations are some of the factors attributed to the growth of the hospital segment.

Trauma centers and specialty clinics is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increasing number of orthopedic clinics and trauma centers coupled with a growing preference to orthopedic specialist in case of sports injury is anticipated to propel segment growth.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of orthopedic centers, increasing participation in athletics and physical activity along with growing investment in the development of sports-related medicine treatment devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for these medicines from developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific Knee, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Society (APKASS) conducts annual conferences to educate healthcare professionals with an aim to update knowledge, nourish education and to create awareness about the recent research & development in this type of medicine. These factors are anticipated to increase the adoption of athletic career and demand for sports medicine devices hence boosting the market revenue.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to the increased participation in games and physical activities form countries like Brazil.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Arthrex. Inc., Smith & Nephew and Stryker Account for Highest Market Share in Terms of Revenue

Arthrex. Inc. is a leading player in the global market, owing to its strong portfolio and strong distribution network globally. In order to strengthen the market position, key market players are focusing on the introduction of minimally invasive reconstruction and surgery devices and mergers and acquisitions with other key market players with an aim to establish strong brand presence. Arthrex. Inc., Smith & Nephew and Stryker, dominated the market in 2018. Other players operating in the market are CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Other players

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2019: Arthrex entered into a partnership with Clemson University, US, with an aim to provide 10 scholarships worth USD 7500 each, for students who will take courses and internships specifically tailored to the needs of the surgical device industry

September 2016: Stryker acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC., with an aim to strength company™s product portfolio is comprised of a comprehensive minimally invasive meniscal repair platform.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the sports medicine market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2025 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Device Type

Surgery Devices

Bone Reconstruction Devices

Body Support Devices

Others

By Application

Knee

Head & Neck

Shoulder

Ankle & Foot

Wrist & Elbow

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

