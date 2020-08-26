Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Geosynthetics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Geosynthetics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Geosynthetics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Geosynthetics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Geotextile Geogrid, Geonets, Geocells, Geofoam, Geosynthetic Clay Liner, Geocomposites), By Application and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global geosynthetics market size was USD 27.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Geosynthetics Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

Growing construction activities coupled with rising applications in erosion control, landfills, separation, and filtration shall drive the global geosynthetics market demand. These are some of the materials which are made from different polymers preferably used to enhance, modify, or improve the behavior of various civil engineering works. Geosynthetic materials have emerged as a new dimension in railroads, drainage systems, and roads construction due to their high tensile strength and ability to develop subsurface drainage. The foremost functions performed by geosynthetics are drainage, filtration, separation, environmental protection, provision of a fluid barrier reinforcement, and reinforcement.

MARKET TRENDS

Geo-Systems Facilitate Sustainable Construction

Sustainable building mainly involves the usage of sustainable building materials. Geosystems simplifies sustainable construction by decreasing the usage of natural materials such as sand and aggregates. For example, the depth of aggregate layer in a typical cross-section mainly for road construction can be reduced so that less mining is required.

Highway Deep-Patch Geogrid Applications is a Cost-Effective Technique

Deep patch is a repair procedure that is broadly used on low-volume roads mainly in the Pacific Northwest. It is a cost-effective mitigation method which addresses settlement and shallow land sliding. Deep patches can be used to propagate and slow the development of roadway displacements over comparatively fast-moving landslides.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Construction Industry Shall Drive Market

Geosynthetics materials are utilized in several construction activities stages to control evaporation, enhance drainage, strengthen infrastructure, and limit erosion to promote longevity & safety of structures. These materials separate, reinforce, and stabilize subgrade. Also, the base materials provide benefits of simplifying construction, thereby increasing the road life and reducing upcoming road maintenance. Geosynthetics also prevent accidents as they are able to tolerate vertical differential settlements and large lateral deformations. Geotextiles or geogrid are used to enhance performance or reduce the thickness of a permanent road.

Growing number of infrastructure spending in the U.S., Germany, Poland, the U.K., Russia, Australia, and India on account of increasing government investments on various infrastructure projects such as bridges, rails, roadways, airports, and harbors shall drive the overall industry growth. Construction practices and pavement designs need high quality materials to fulfil various infrastructure standards. Favorable EU policies and amplified funding efforts have improved the overall railway business competitiveness which is likely to rise environmental awareness, thereby increasing the overall transportation desirability.

Rising Demand from Mining Industry to Boost Growth

In the mining sector, geosynthetics materials are used in creating waste barriers for the mining by-product. Mining produces solid wastes such as tailings and waste rock during the entire process, waste containment, and disposal. Geomembrane liners are significantly used in the mining industry for lining solution, mainly evaporation ponds, heap leaching, and tailings impoundments. About 40% of the global geomembrane production is used by the mining sector. Also, companies are offering and producing various geomembrane solutions in the mining industry. For instance, Solmax offers LLDPE Geomembranes heap leach pads and solution ponds which are used in the mining method. GSE UltraFlex is a LLDPE geomembrane that is developed to meet the specific needs of the mining industry.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Installation Damage Threat May Restrict the Market

Geotextiles are used in the construction of waste landfills, tunnels, ponds, dams, roads, or railways. Geotextiles suffer damages during the installation process which in turn, can cause unavoidable changes in their mechanical, hydraulic, and physical properties. These changes must be taken into consideration while designing infrastructure with geotextiles. However, the damages that occur during the installation process should be evaluated by field tests or laboratory tests.

Also, geogrids are damaged during the exposure to low temperatures and UV light, which may hamper the overall market demand during the installation process. The degree of damage varies with temperature at the site during installation which may further hinder the geogrids market growth.

The damages that occur during the installation process can be evaluated by laboratory tests or by

field tests

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Geotextiles Dominated the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on the product, the market is classified into geotextile, geogrids, geomembranes, geonets, geocells, geofoams, geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs), and geocomposites. Geotextiles account for the major share of the market. Increasing usage of geotextiles in construction applications such as railroads, roads, harbors, landfills, and drainage structures to enhance soil stabilization along with infrastructure spending by the government shall anticipate the industry growth. Increasing awareness towards the functional advantages of the product over traditional materials such as flexibility, high tensile strength permeability, and superior load-bearing capacity has increased the geotextile penetration in soil erosion, road construction, drainage, pavement repair, and agriculture industries. They are typically made from synthetic materials such as PVC, polyethylene, or polypropylene, which when properly embedded, can help contribute to the soil stabilization and prevent erosion. Also, companies such as GSE Solmax offers environmental nonwoven geotextiles which are made up of polypropylene, needle punched, and stable fiber engineered mainly for soil stabilization, drainage, liner protection, filtration, and separation applications to meet specific requirements of the customers.

Geogrids are made up of polymers such as polyester, HDPE, and polypropylene. They are used to reinforce retaining walls, road & railroad construction, and base reinforcement. They are used in road and railway development activities owing to reduced maintenance time, cost, and aggregate thickness of rail and road tracks. An increase in infrastructure spending along with growing transportation industry development are the key trends for the overall Geosynthetics market growth during the forecast timeframe. An increase in erosion damage on Englandâ€™s southern coast may primarily fuel product demand. Also, high flood risk in Wales and England has led to the rise in the demand for sustainable urban drainage systems which is likely to drive the European geogrids market demand.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The findings based on our research methodology indicate North America to hold the largest geosynthetics market share during the predicted period. Demand for significant metals such as copper, silver, zinc, bauxite, and gold has enhanced the mining industry expansion in the U.S. which has bolstered the regional market demand. Increasing demand for metal from electronics, automobile, and construction industries has engaged most of the companies in project expansion related to mineral exploration. Rapid industrialization along with increase in ongoing infrastructure projects shall drive the geotextile market demand. Rising advancement in technology and intensive R&D activities has resulted in material development which requires less maintenance, shall foster the regional industry demand.

Europe is expected to be the second dominant region in terms of geosynthetics market revenue on account of rising awareness towards environment-friendly infrastructure. Growing demand for residential buildings may boost infrastructure development in the European region. Increasing awareness towards rising carbon emissions and increasing environmental concerns have resulted in the demand for green infrastructure. Strict laws imposed regarding practices in industrial waste management and municipal sectors in Germany may promote geomembranes market demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to rise in the novel and new infrastructure renovation & development. Rise in disposable income along with increasing government investments in industrial & commercial construction projects may augment the demand for energy-efficient buildings in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Strata Introduced Wide Flexible StrataGrid Geogrid and StrataWeb Geocells in India

In June 2019, Strata introduced HDPE geocells (StrataWeb) and flexible geogrids (StrataGrid) in its manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India. With the setting up of this new production plant, Strata will cater to both the international and domestic market demands. For the flexible geogrids series, the improvements comprise stress-strain values, low elongation, customizable lengths and widths, wide-width geogrid, and faster deliveries.

Key Players to Uphold their Market Position Across Different Geosynthetics Related Areas

Major players operating in the geosynthetics industry are adopting strategies such as partnership, new product launch & development, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements to enhance their market share and presence. Also, to build competitiveness, companies are increasing existing product offerings.

But, the majority of geosynthetics market share is highly fragmented and competitive among the small scale and regional manufacturers to enhance business. Companies are offering geosynthetic materials including geotextile, geogrids, geomembranes, geocomposites, and others which are used in various end-use application industries. They are also concentrating on enhancing product properties including flexibility and permeability with rise in manufacturing cost-effective and durable products.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

GSE Environmental

TENAX SPA

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Tensar International Corporation

HUESKER

Strata Systems, Inc.

AGRU AMERICA, INC

Global Synthetics

Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd. (TGPL)

CTM Geosynthetics

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Tuflex India

Texel

Fibromat (M) Sdn Bhd.

Techno Fabrics Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd.

SKAPS Industries

Pietrucha Group

Steklonit

Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt. Ltd.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 2019 – Ferguson Enterprises acquired Action Plumbing Supply and Innovative Soil Solutions to expand erosion control capabilities and geotextile business in the U.S.

December 2017 â€“ A Canadian-based company, Groupe Solmax, a provider of high-quality polyethylene (PE) geomembranes mainly for environmental and industrial applications, acquired manufacturer of geosynthetics lining, GSE Environmental. Both the companies will operate globally in the geosynthetics products business, delivering large manufacturing players with high-quality containment systems for industrial, domestic, or hazardous retention ponds, waste burial sites, heap leaching pads, and fracking.

REPORT COVERAGE

The geosynthetics market report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

An Infographic Representation of Geosynthetics Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption geosynthetics market trends by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porterâ€™s five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

By Product

Geotextiles

By Material

Synthetic

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Natural

Jute

Coir

By Product

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

By Application

Road Construction

Erosion Control

Pavement Repair

Drainage

Railroad

Agriculture

Others

Geogrids

By Material

HDPE

Polypropylene

Polyester

By Product

Uniaxial

Biaxial

Multiaxial

By Application

Road Construction

Railroad

Soil Reinforcement

Others

Geomembranes

By Material

HDPE

LDPE

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Others

By Technology

Calendering

Extrusion

Others

By Application

Water Management

Waste Management

Tunnels & Civil Construction

Mining

Others

Geonets

By Material

Polyethylene

HDPE

MDPE

By Application

Road Construction

Drainage

Railroad

Others

Geocells

By Material

HDPE

Polypropylene

Others

By Application

Load Support

Wall Retention

Channel & Slope Protection

Others

Geofoams

By ProductÂ

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

By Application

Road & Highway Construction

Building & Infrastructure

Airport Runways & Taxiways

Others

Geosynthetics Clay Liners (GCLs)

By Application

Containment & Wastewater Treatment

Landfill

Roadways & Civil Construction

Others

Geocomposites

By Application

Water & Wastewater Management

Road & Highway

Landfill & Mining

Soil Reinforcement

Others

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Geosynthetics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Geosynthetics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Geotextile Geogrid, Geonets, Geocells, Geofoam, Geosynthetic Clay Liner, Geocomposites), By Application and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580