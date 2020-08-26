Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermatitis Drugs market.

The global dermatitis drugs market size was valued at USD 6,097.4 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 13,630.8 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2%.

Dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory condition posing a significant burden on healthcare resources. A major type of dermatitis with significantly high prevalence is atopic dermatitis (AD) which affects around 20% of children & 3% adults worldwide. Dermatitis is described as an allergic skin disease, usually having genetically determined risk factors, and it results from the interaction between environmental, immune and genetic factors.

Atopic dermatitis is also called as eczema and is characterized as pruritic lesions over the dry skin. The disease affects all age groups but it usually begins in early childhood. The management of dermatitis varies depending on the severity of the disease. A better understanding of the root causes of dermatitis helps in the prevention and management of the disease.

“”Corticosteroids Dominated the Market in terms of Value Share in 2018″”

Various drug classes in the management of dermatitis are corticosteroids, calcineurin Inhibitors, biologics, PDE4 inhibitors, and others. Corticosteroids accounted for highest market share in 2018, and is projected to continue to lead the dermatitis drugs market throughout the forecast period. Corticosteroids is termed as a first line of therapy in several countries for atopic dermatitis, which accounts for majority of the prevalent cases of dermatitis.

However, numerous researches being conducted by key pharmaceutical companies on biologics and PDE4 inhibitors and strong market sale of monoclonal antibodies such as dupilumab for the management of atopic dermatitis are key factors associated with the estimated expansion of biologics and PDE4 inhibitors with relatively higher CAGR by the end of 2026.

In terms of disease indication, the global dermatitis drugs market is segmented into atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and others. Atopic dermatitis is anticipated to lead the market by 2026, owing to its rising prevalence across the globe.

Various distribution channels in global market are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The improved adoption for pharmaceutical e-commerce purchase is expected to propel the growth of online pharmacy segment by the end of 2026. This factor will further enhance the global dermatitis drugs market revenue.

“”Green Signal by Regulatory Authorities for the Approval of Novel Therapies is Augmenting the Market Growth in Asia Pacific with Highest CAGR””

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for maximum revenue of US$ 3,149.7 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to remain dominant in the global dermatitis drug market during the forecast period, owing to the improved distribution of dermatitis drugs in the U.S. & Canada and significant prevalence of atopic dermatitis in the two countries. However, proactive government of emerging countries in Asia Pacific emphasizing on introducing innovative therapies for dermatitis has propelled the number of drugs approved in Asia Pacific.

This factor is predicted to aid dermatitis drug market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the gap between diagnosed and treated cases of dermatitis in Asian countries is rising. These factors together are anticipated to propel the growth of dermatitis drugs market in Asia Pacific with relatively significant CAGR during 2019-2026.

“”Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. leading the global Dermatitis Drugs market””

The current vendor landscape of the global dermatitis drugs market is fragmented with numerous manufacturers actively involved in the production & marketing of generic drugs. Dupilumab, sold under the brand name Dupixent by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi has changed a face of dermatitis treatment with its rising acceptance and effective & potent action against the symptoms of dermatitis. The drug is interleukin-4 inhibitor that generated a revenue of around US$ 922 Mn by the end of 2018.

Eucrisa by Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is another key product in the dermatitis drugs industry that has shown a promising growth over last 3 years. The ongoing clinical trials on new molecules and green signal by USFDA for approval of dermatitis drugs in the U.S. are anticipated to propel the number of emerging players in the market by 2026. Some of the other prominent players operating in the global dermatitis drugs market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Mylan, Bayer AG, Allergan, LEO Pharma, and others.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan

Bayer AG

Allergan

LEO Pharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Atopic Dermatitis is the most common form of dermatitis, affecting around 18 million adults in the U.S. every year. The dermatitis drugs market is expected to progress with a rapid pace in the forecast duration, owing to the introduction of effective therapies at a premium price structure, improved diagnosis of the disease, and rising incidence rate of atopic dermatitis. Although the first line of treatment is usually steroids administration in emerging nations, the patients and physicians are now preferring more specific non-steroid treatment for specific dermatitis type in the developed countries.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the dermatitis drugs industry and detailed analysis of dermatitis drugs market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of drug class, disease indication and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the dermatitis market is categorized into corticosteroids, calcineurin Inhibitors, biologics, PDE4 inhibitors, and others.

On the basis of disease indication, the market is classified into atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and others, while various distribution channels covered in the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Geographically, the dermatitis drugs market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the dermatitis drugs market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of major dermatitis types by key countries, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, pipeline analysis, patent landscape, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and regulatory scenario.

