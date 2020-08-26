Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crawler Dozers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Crawler Dozers Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Crawler Dozers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Crawler Dozers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Horsepower (Less than 300 HP, 300 – 600 HP & More than 600 HP), By Application (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global crawler dozers market size was USD 6.19 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Crawler Dozers Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Crawler dozers are continuous trailed machines fixed with a front-mounted spade to move or shove large quantities of material such as sand, soil and rubble. They play a dynamic role in transportation and movement of materials across different land grades. Crawler dozers are crucial in overload shedding and heaving during road maintenance. Owing to the crawlers (tracks), the dozers have good ground-holding ability plus agility even in rough terrains. They are wide enough so that the load is distributed across the machine, averting it from tumbling even on soft terrains. All these uses makes them a good choice for numerous applications in construction, road building, and land clearing.

Modern versions of crawler dozers are improved and altered with specific mechanisms so as to meet the demands. The equipment is installed with more sophisticated tools to make the work more efficient and effective. Some of the modern mechanisms installed are automatic transmissions, hydraulic cylinders, and automatic grade control options.

MARKET DRIVER

Innovative Technologies Introduced in the Machines are Proposed to Propel the Market

Innovative technologies embedded in crawler dozers is expected to propel the crawler dozers market growth. The technologies, which include sensors, joysticks, power controls, power steering, power breaks, among others, are assisting in increasing efficiency of work. These new technologies help in effectively controlling the machines with the loads intact on it. This will enhance the outcome along with aiding in improving the work quality. Furthermore, smart technologies include smart grade control embedded with sensors which helps in generating approximately 100 corrections for every second.

Modern technology is assisting in improved outcomes and, additionally, it helps the inexperienced operators to handle specific grades, while grading at the job site. With the help of these technologies, naive operators can gain skills to operate crawler dozers within a short period of time. Moreover, use of these new and smart technologies is expected to enhance the job site accuracy along with work quality and efficiency. Therefore, these advanced technologies offer effortless operation of machines and are expected to drive the growth of the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Horsepower Analysis

300 -600 HP Crawler Dozers Likely to Generate Significant Revenue

Based on horsepower, the market is segmented into less than 300 HP, 300 – 600 HP, and more than 600 HP.

The 300 -600 HP crawler dozers are expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period. This sub-segment consists of machines that are suitable for a variety of grades and provide appropriate control. The growth of this types of dozers is also expected to boost the sales as these are not limited to one application.

More than 600 HP crawler dozers are expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period, due to their classified applications in construction and mining. These crawlers are used at places where there is a need for more power so as to produce better layout or move heavy material. Furthermore, less than 300 HP dozers are expected to show steady growth during the forecast period. These dozers provide smooth sorting of materials with the necessary density, thus resulting in better interlocking of materials at concentrated places. This has augmented the use of dozers at small agricultural lands, commercial properties, etc.

By Application Analysis

Construction Application Segment is to Have Prominent Market Growth

The application segment covered in this report includes construction, mining, agriculture and others which includes transportation.

Construction sub-segment is expected to propel the crawler dozers market revenue. In this application, the dozers are used for multiple purposes, such as grading, moving soils or other construction material from one place to another, among various other use cases. In addition, agricultural application of crawler dozers is expected to show steady growth during the period. This application is expected to intensify the growth of the market due to increasing agricultural activities.

Mining application is expected to show moderate growth due to overall decrease in the mining sector. The use of dozers is occasionally replaced with excavators or motor graders, which is likely to slow-down the growth of the market. Likewise, the others sub-segment, which includes transportation, is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of other construction equipment such as excavators, graders, loaders, etc.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The scope of the report comprises of five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Europe generated a revenue of USD 1.63 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge as the dominant region during the forecast period. The region is expected to hold a prominent section of the crawler dozers market share during the forecast period owing to the development of the construction industry in countries such as Germany, Italy, etc. However, Europe already utilizes modernized equipment, owing to which the market is expected to grow moderately in the coming future.

Europe Crawler Dozers Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

North America is projected to show steady growth in the forecast period. It is because the region is already saturated owing to the early adoption of the machines. Additionally, moderate progress of construction equipment sector due to economic slowdown is expected to hold back the crawler dozers market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have highest growth rate during the forecast period. The governments of major economies, such as India and China, are investing huge amount of funds in infrastructure development projects at provincial/ state levels. This region also has a strong presence of Chinese players who offer these machines at relatively lower prices, thus resulting in higher market share for the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to post steady growth during the forecast period. The growth is owed to the initiatives taken by the governments in these regions to increase infrastructural quality along with rising investments from the public as well private sector for infrastructural development. Furthermore, increasing mining expenditure is expected to fuel the crawler dozer market.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Focused Efforts to Establish Presence in Developing Economies to Spur Competition

Leading players such as Shantui Construction Machinery co., Ltd, Caterpillar, Deere & Company, and LiuGong Dressta Machinery have a dominant position, holding approximately 78% share in this market. These manufacturers are focusing on setting up their plants in emerging and developing economies in order to maintain their presence in these regions. These economies are proving to be cost effective and high output regions for the companies, as they have abundance of resources coupled with government initiations to boost the manufacturing sector.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Deere & Company

Caterpillar

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

LiuGong Dressta Machinery

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

CNH Industrial N.V

REPORT COVERAGE

The crawler dozers market report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of crawler dozers across five major regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Horsepower

Less than 300 HP

300 – 600 HP

More than 600 HP

By Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Others (Transportation)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

July 2019: Deere & Company announced the launch of new 850L crawler dozer. This model is the successor of company™s famous K-series. 850L is equipped with 9litre JD engine which produces 225 HP and provides approximately 10% more power than the K-series.

February 2019: Caterpillar launched a D5 medium size crawler dozer. This model will succeed the renowned D6N model. D5 is installed with 7.1litre engine which generates power of 170 HP.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Crawler Dozers in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Crawler Dozers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Horsepower (Less than 300 HP, 300 – 600 HP & More than 600 HP), By Application (Construction, Mining, Agriculture & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580