Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coated Fabric market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Coated Fabric Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Coated Fabric market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Coated Fabric Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Polymer Coated Fabric, Rubber Coated Fabric, and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Protective Clothing, Transportation, Furniture, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global coated fabric market size was USD 34.89 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.41 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Coated Fabric Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

Increasing usage of the rubber-coated fabric for protective clothing and military wear production shall drive the market growth. Growing development in construction activities along with huge investment in automotive & transportation, infrastructure, oil & gas, and chemical industries shall create lucrative opportunities in the market. A coated fabric is a fabric that is treated or covered with numerous substances to make it weather resistant, elastic, and stronger. Polymer coated fabric is mostly used on account of its superior fabric strength and resistance to oil, dirt, and water.

MARKET TRENDS

Usage of Water-Based Polyurethane Owing to its Eco Friendly Nature

The polyurethane (PU) fabric for vegan/faux leather is made by synthetic base fabric coating, such as nylon or polyester. The PU coating is applied to a single side of the fabric base making the fabric flexible, light weight, and water resistant. Technological advancement and innovations have led to the development of alternative leather fabrics, thereby eliminating Dimethylformamide (DMF). Companies are using water-based PU fabrics that are eco-friendly and sustainable.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increase in Protective Clothing to Boost Market Demand

Protection against hazardous biological and chemical materials is mandatory in everyday work life and can be provided by the selection of proper protective clothing. Rapid industrialization owing to heavy investments in the manufacturing industry, coupled with stringent government norms by OSHA and NIOSH regarding he usage of protective gears shall drive the overall protective clothing market demand. Features, such as flexibility at low temperature, resistance to high impact and high weather enables the usage of polyurethane coated fabric in manufacturing of high altitude protective clothing, fire retardant apparels, and chemical protective clothing (CPC). This, in turn, is expected to bolster the overall coated fabric market growth in protective clothing industry.

Chemical protective clothing (CPC) is used for defense against physical and chemical hazards. Also, it is used for safeguarding the whole body against poisonous chemicals which manifest their effect by absorption through skin. The durable CPC is made of rubber or PVC coated fabrics, which usually block the permeation and penetration of chemicals through fabrics in the clothing. Fire retardant fabrics are mainly of two types- textile made of inherently flame retardant fiber or 100% cotton textile with flame retardant coating.

Growth in the Automotive Industry to Drive Market

The automotive coated fabric is used in vehicles to enhance the appearance and feel of the its interior. The materials used to coat or process the fabric include resins, PVC, rubber, lacquer, plastics, and oil or varnish finishes. The automotive coated fabric used in vehicles is anti-corrosive, water resistant, UV resistant, rot-proof, and oil-repellent. OMNOVA is a supplier of auto OEMs with high-performance coated fabric, supplying across the world. Most of the automotive manufacturers use OMNAVA coated fabric upholsteries for their impressive design, environmental features, low emissions, appearance, durable performance, and excellent touch.

Rise in per-capita disposable income along with growing global automotive production may propel the demand for polymer coated fabric which is mainly used in automotive soft tops, seat covers, upholstery, interiors of light vehicles, and airbags. Companies are developing recyclable coated fabric for airbags which, in turn, shall fuel the automotive industry. For instance, Toyobo developed a recyclable coated fabric for airbags. The product is applied to a nylon polymer as a replacement of silicone polymer, which is used in side curtain airbags. This can be recycled without separating the coating material from the base fabric.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Environmental Concerns May Restrict Market Growth

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and environmental concerns are the key factors hampering the coated fabric market revenue. Fabrics are made up of nylon, polyester, rayon, cotton, and wool, where different fabrics have different impacts. Nylon and polyester are made from petrochemicals, which are non-biodegradable and inherently unstable. Polyester production requires harmful chemicals, including carcinogens, and if emitted to air and water and left untreated, can cause environmental damage.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Polymer Coated Fabric Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Based on product, the market is classified into polymer coated fabric, rubber coated fabric, and fabric backed wall coverings. The polymer coated fabric segment accounted for the major market share in 2018 owing to increasing demand in protective clothing from the automotive industries. These are synthetic materials with coating surfaces of different polymers such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyurethane. Polyurethane (PU) coated fabrics are used for protective clothing, footwear, rainwear, gloves, inflatable boats, and waterproof mattress cover owing to their elasticity, resistance to abrasion, grease and oil, and transparency properties. They are widely used in the transportation or automotive applications mainly for exterior, interior, covers, seatbelts, and airbags.

By Application Analysis

Transportation Segment Accounted for the Major Market Share

By application, the market is segmented into protective clothing, transportation, furniture, industrial, and others. The transportation segment is likely to account for the major share during the foreseeable period because of rising sales of automobiles, as well as the development in road and rail transportation. They are mostly used in the automotive sector for making of seat belts, roofing, vehicle seats, air bags, and interiors. Strict government policies regarding vehicle security and safety measures may positively enforce automobile manufacturers to install airbags in vehicles. Growing automotive industry owing to increasing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles shall foster coated fabric market growth.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America coated fabric market size was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2018. Increasing demand for protective clothing in pharmaceutical and chemical industries along with stringent regulations imposed by the FDA are the key attributes driving the regional market growth. Asia Pacific dominated the market during the forecast period owing to rise in the construction industry. China is the leading producer of apparel & accessories, upholstered furniture, and motor vehicles, which, in turn, is driving the market of coated fabrics in this region. Growing industrialization in India and China indicates a prominent presence of manufacturing companies in Asia Pacific which will foster the demand for polymer coated fabric market. Europe market size may witness significant gains up to 2026 owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturing hub, along with investment in the R&D activities. Increasing automotive production in Germany and the U.K. is the key factor for the growing production of light weight vehicles in this region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Major companies focus on acquisition and new product launches to enhance their market share

The coated fabric market share is competitive with major players including SRF Limited, Low & Bonar, Fothergill Group, Trelleborg, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics. Industrial participants are focusing mainly on acquisitions and strategic partnerships to increase their overall market share. Additionally, companies are investing in technology and product innovations to gain core competency within the international and domestic markets.

Also, companies are offering a wide range of coated fabrics for various indoor and outdoor applications. For instance, Arvind Advanced Materials offers coated fabric which can be used in various applications including interior dÃ©cor, print media, upholstery, outdoor architectural structures, and others. These fabrics are PVC free, ecofriendly, and recyclable.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

SRF Limited

J K Texbond Pvt. Ltd.

Ajy Tech India Pvt. Ltd

B&V Membrane

Fothergill Group

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Low & Bonar

Sioen Industries NV

MarvelVinyls

Trelleborg

Bobet Group

CANADIAN GENERAL TOWER

Other Key Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 2018 â€“ Trelleborg acquired Laminating Coating Technologies, Inc. (Lamcotec), a U.S. based laminated and polyurethane-coated fabrics manufacturing company which is mainly used in the healthcare or medical and aerospace industries. This acquisition would strengthen Trelleborgâ€™s market position in the PU coated fabrics industry.

February 2018 â€“ Trelleborg acquired a UK based company called Dartex Holdings. This acquisition would strengthen Trelleborgâ€™s market position as a supplier of coated fabrics in the medical and healthcare sectors.

REPORT COVERAGE

The coated fabrics market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product.

An Infographic Representation of Coated Fabric Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the coated fabric market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Product

Polymer Coated Fabric

Rubber Coated Fabric

Fabric Backed Wall Coverings

By Application

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Furniture

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Coated Fabric in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Coated Fabric Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Polymer Coated Fabric, Rubber Coated Fabric, and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Protective Clothing, Transportation, Furniture, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580