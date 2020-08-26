Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Window Film market.

The global window film market size was USD 2.31 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.09 % during the forecast period.

Window film is a thin film that is applied on the interior as well as the exterior of a glass surface. It is mainly used in applications such as building & construction and automotive windows. Window films are usually made up of PET resin due to its various properties, such as tensile strength, clarity, and the ability to adopt various surface treatments. Window films are available in various grades, colors, shades, and thickness. Window films are the most effective and helps to reduce heating and cooling costs by reducing the amount of heat transfer through glazing.

Windows films are available in various types such as sun control films, decorative film, safety & security film, privacy film, and others, depending upon their physical properties, cost-effectiveness, and environmental impacts. Major applications of window films are automotive, building & construction, marine, and others. In building & construction applications, window films are mostly used in commercial buildings and in windows of residential buildings and houses. Window films are applied to the interior surface of windows in homes, vehicles, and commercial buildings. Window films significantly reduce the entry of solar heat into houses or vehicles and allow them to maintain an interior temperature and avoid hot spots.

Window films are majorly used for the building & construction industry due to its possession of numerous properties, such as heat resistance, blocking UV rays, avoid glare and decor. The most popular use of window films is to control climate and energy as it significantly reduces solar heat penetration through windows. Window films also protect valuable furnishings such as carpets, furniture, and artworks by blocking the entry of damaging UV rays.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand from Energy Efficient buildings is Application Likely to Drive Window Film Market.

The importance of reducing the level of energy consumption is driving the window film market growth. The demand for energy-efficient buildings is increasing due to the limited availability of resources and extensive environmental effects, such as, global warming and various climatic changes. Household CO2 emissions account for around 43% of the total emissions which results in 60% of the building energy losses through windows. The usages of window films annually save a total cooling by 35%, and 2% of total heat energy consumption. Window films are designed to block the sunlight, which reduces the cooling load and ultimately reduces the energy consumption and CO2. Moreover, windows films are also called E-window films as they save energy.

Additionally, the increase in demand from the building & construction industry is augmenting the demand for windows film. An increase in window tinting activities, coupled with stringent government regulations for developing green/ energy-efficient buildings is expected to increase the window films market size in the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Sun Control Films Segment is Expected to Generate Highest Revenue During Forecast Period

Ssun control films segment holds the largest window film market share. Sun control films reduce heat transfer from outside, provides comfort, and saves energy, along with protecting homes and offices. Sun control offers a solution to problems such as glare, fading, and the amount spend on the air conditioner. It protects and extends the life of furnishing and also protects the human skin from harmful UV rays of the sun. Usually, it cuts down 78% of the heat coming from the sun through windows and hence controls the number of units consumed by air conditioners. Conversely, it also prevents heat loss by reflecting the heat by 35% in the room.

Decorative films are the most commonly used films to enhance the look of windows. Decorative films are usually used in the interiors, such as partitions, balconies, doors, glasses and windows. Decorative films give a beautiful look to the windows by reducing the visibility through the glass. Decorative films are durable and also removable, which provides an option to change the design.

By Application Analysis

Building & Construction Segment is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During Forecast Period

The building & construction segment held the largest share in the global window film market, owing to its use in both commercial as well as residential applications in the form of decorative, solar, security, and specialty films. The demand for window films from the building & construction industry is increasing owing to its properties such as protection against UV rays, anti-glare, durability, lightweight, and energy conservation.

Window films also have a prominent application in the automotive windows. The market for automotive window films is driven by the increase in concern for the safety, privacy, and security. Furthermore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles and the emerging government regulations in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, and China is enforcing the usage of automotive films is expected to increase the window film market size.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain a key region in the window film market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the building & construction activities. The rise in the building activities such as hospitals, schools, banks, colleges have propelled the increase in growth of the market from the past decade. Countries such as China and India have been witnessing rapid improvement in terms of infrastructural developments, supported by the current government. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer as well as consumer of window films with China as the largest window films producing country. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest window films market share across the globe.

North America is expected to hold a prominent window film market share. The demand for solar control film is highest in this region to reduce the penetration of sunlight in vehicles. Additionally, the window retrofitting activities in this region are expected to drive the market for window films in this region.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant window film market growth. The increasing demand from automotive films is expected to boost the market. Also, an increase in demand for glass faÃ§ade and curtain walls is expected to drive the market for window films.

In Latin America, Brazil is expected to drive the market for window films owing to the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, General Motors Co, and Ford Motor Co. in this region. Furthermore, the new energy-efficient code for commercial and public service building by the government of Brazil for energy conservation is expected to drive the market.

The Middle East & Africa would showcase an inclining window film market growth due to the high production and consumption of window films in the automotive industry of this region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Apex Plastics and Berry Global, Inc. are Expected to Strengthen Market Position by Offering Various Blow Molded Plastic Solutions

The major window film market manufacturers are present in Asia Pacific, thus ensuring a fragmented market. The producers located in North America and Europe are aiming to increase their presence in various countries in Asia Pacific to strengthen their position in the market and to drive the business™ growth of the organization. The key players in the market have, therefore, developed strong regional presence, distribution channels, and product offerings.

REPORT COVERAGE

A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the window film market across the industries.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the window film market and a detailed analysis of the window film market size & growth rate for all possible segments that exist in the market. The window film market is segmented by type, application, and geography. Based on type, the window film market is segmented into sun control films, decorative film, safety & security film, privacy film, and others. Based on application, the window film market is segmented into automotive, building & construction, marine, and others. Geographically, the window film market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the window film market dynamics and the competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in this market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Key Industry Developments

August 2019, Madico, Inc., a market player in manufacturing and distribution of window films, acquired two distributors namely Courage Distributing Inc., and Window Film Systems based in Canada. With the help of this acquisition the company will able to serve the consumers in Canada.

March 2017, Avery Dennison, a manufacturer and distributor of window films acquired Hanita Coatings, a film manufacturer located in northern Israel, for US$ 75 million. Hanita coatings have a patented technology that allows the company to have high-quality solutions equivalent to sputtering at much lower cost.

