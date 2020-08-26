Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market size was USD 23,460.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,289.5 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7%.

We have updated Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Multiple Sclerosis is an immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system. It is categorized by demyelination, inflammation and degenerative changes such as the progressive brain and spinal cord atrophy, neuroaxonal loss, and others. The treatment cost of multiple sclerosis has become an economic burden in many countries.

According to the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, the annual cost of multiple sclerosis in the U.S is estimated to be US$ 28,000.0 Mn. Hence, there is active government support for the treatment, healthcare spending, recommendations, and drug approvals.

Many pharmaceutical companies are conducting a clinical study for the development of innovative therapy for multiple sclerosis to enlarge their portion in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market share. For example, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting phase 3 clinical study on ADS-5102, an investigational amantadine agent for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. The high pricing of drugs, new product launch and increasing demand is expected to increase the global multiple sclerosis drug market value of multiple sclerosis drugs.

Market Segmentation

“”Potential Pipeline Candidates to Accelerate to the Growth of Immunomodulators Segment””

Immunomodulators dominated the global multiple sclerosis drugs market with a share of 67.4% in 2018. The segment is estimated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. More treatment options within immunomodulators, new product launch, and higher demand are the factors responsible for its growth. Increased R&D investment and clinical study have made immunomodulators the fastest-growing segment within the global multiple sclerosis market.

Furthermore, the FDA approval of Mayzent in March 2019 is likely to propel the growth of the immunomodulators segment in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market trend. On the other hand, increased sales of popular drugs such as Rebif and Ocrevus is anticipated to drive the interferons and immunosuppressants segment during the forecast duration.

In terms of the route of administration, the multiple sclerosis drug market is categorized into oral and injection. The injection segment accounted for maximum share in 2018, owing to the active government recommendations and worldwide market approvals. Various distribution channels covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online stores.

Regional Analysis

“”Improved Distribution Network of Pharmaceutical Giants Enables Market to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Asia Pacific””

North America leads the global multiple sclerosis drugs market revenue at US$ 13,826.7 Mn. North America will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast duration owing to the high drug prices and increasing demand. Presence of potential drug candidates and their expected approvals during the forecast period is also expected to boost the market for multiple sclerosis drugs in North America.

Europe is estimated to be the second most prominent region in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market in terms of revenue by 2026 due to the active government recommendations and increasing healthcare spending on multiple sclerosis. However, Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributable to the improved distribution networks in pharma-emerging nations, fueling the global multiple sclerosis drug market growth. Also, the collaboration of Biogen and Eisai Co., Ltd. in January 2018 to co-promote Tecfidera, Tysabri, and Avonex in Japan is further expected to accelerate the growth in the market for multiple sclerosis drugs in Asia Pacific.

North America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Biogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Novartis AG to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Biogen has emerged as a leading player in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market owing to the higher sales of Tecfidera in 2018 and strategic partnership for increased distribution of drugs. Novartis AG is ranked second in the market for multiple sclerosis drugs due to the higher demand for Gilenya.

Novartis AG is expected to benefit by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) decision in 2018 to recommend Extavia among other beta interferon drugs Avonex, Betaferon and Rebif for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. Other players operating in the global multiple sclerosis drug market are Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other players.

List of Companies Profiled

Biogen

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other players

Report Coverage

Multiple Sclerosis is an immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system and one of the most common neurological disorders. According to the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP), approximately 762,760 people in Europe were estimated to have multiple sclerosis in 2015. The increasing prevalence and global burden of the disease have triggered many pharmaceutical giants for the development of novel multiple sclerosis drugs.

Most of the commercially available drugs are Disease Modifying Drugs (DMDs) which are effective for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. Presence of limited treatment options, high drug cost, proactive government initiatives are the factors which are poised to surge the demand for multiple sclerosis drugs.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the multiple sclerosis drugs industry and detailed analysis of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the global multiple sclerosis drugs market is segmented into immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, interferons, and others.

In terms of route of administration, the market is categorized into oral and injection. The injection segment can be further classified into intramuscular, subcutaneous and intravenous. The distribution channels which are covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online stores. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of multiple sclerosis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

Immunomodulators

Immunosuppressants

Interferons

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Stores

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Novartis AG announced the FDA approval for Mayzent, an immunomodulator for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

In January 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd. collaborated with BiogenÂ for the co-promotion of TECFIDERA, TYSABRI, and AVONEX in Japan.

In March 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received the FDA approval for OcrevusÂ for the treatment of adult patients having relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

In February 2017, Apitope, a company for drug discovery and development announced positive results from the Phase IIa clinical study ofÂ the companyâ€™s multiple sclerosis drug candidate named ATX-MS-1467.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Multiple Sclerosis Drugs in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580