The global mobility scooter market size was USD 1.21 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Mobility scooters, also known as electric mobility scooters, are multi-featured mobility aid equipment that are battery-powered, offering individuals with limited mobility the freedom and independence to move outdoors and indoors. The electrically powered mobility scooters are available in 3-wheel or 4-wheel layouts. These power scooters are majorly required by the elderly population with impaired strength and balance. The dramatic rise in the aging population worldwide is likely to boost the mobility scooters demand during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the aged population of 60 years and above is expected to reach 2 billion from 900 million in the year 2017. Growing technological advancements and the gradual rise in the number of mobility scooters manufacturers are likely to boost the medical mobility scooters market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Healthcare Awareness to Drive the Market

The proportion of the aged population across the globe is rising at a rapid rate. With aging, the geriatric population gets more prone to mobility disorders which are anticipated to propel the mobility scooters market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing disabled population is likely to boost the number of the people needing mobility scooters during the forecast period. According to a U.S. Census Bureau report of 2017, 40% of American adults aged 65 and older reported to have mobility disability, having trouble with walking or standing.

Mobility impairment may be caused by a number of factors such as congenital disorder, accidents, and maybe the result of orthopedic impairments or neuromuscular disorders.

Rapidly growing technological innovations in mobility scooters and the introduction of many products such as powered mobility scooters by many companies are expected to expand the sales of mobility scooters during the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

By Wheels

Rise in Affordability to Boost the Sales of 4 Wheel Segment in Mobility Scooter Market

Based on wheels, the mobility scooter market segments include 3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and others. Among them, the 4-wheels segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. Growing usage of 4-wheel powered scooters among elderly people, increasing spending capacity and thereby affordability, and rising awareness about the advantages of using them are likely to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The 4-wheel mobility scooters offer higher stability, are more rugged, and are of excellent choice for use on roads and rough terrain, making it the preferred choice for traveling a longer distance.

The 3- wheel segment is highly suitable for light outdoor usage, has good maneuverability, and are more comfortable than compact model scooters. The growing number of players engaged in 3-wheel mobility scooters are likely to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.

By End-user Analysis

Personal Users Segment to Dominate Throughout the Forecast Period in the Market

Based on end-user, the market has been categorized into personal users and institutional users. Among them, the individual user segment captured a significant share of medical mobility scooters. This is mainly due to the rising prevalence of mobility disabilities among the geriatric population, which in the future is likely to boost the growth of the segment at a significant rate. Rapid growth in awareness about the advantages of using scooters to regain mobility specifically designed for personal use is likely to propel the segment growth during the forecast period, according to the mobility scooter market research. There is a large number of lightweight mobility scooters such as the TravelScoot, which is the worlds lightest electric mobility scooter used by many elders to travel long distances and making it easier to lift around several times a day. Such advancements are likely to boost the usage of mobility scooters for personal use. Moreover, with growing economies of many developing nations, the purchasing power of the mobility scooters for personal use is likely to be increased during the forecast period, further augmenting the growth of the segment.

The institutional user segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the growing preference of battery-operated mobility scooters over manual wheelchairs among medical care providers in elderly care centers.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the mobility scooter segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America dominated the mobility scooter market share during the forecast period. Initiatives taken by governments in the region in increasing accessibility to mobility scooters among people in need to access assistive mobility aid equipment is likely to fuel the mobility scooters market demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in the aging population and a strong footprint of key players are anticipated to boost the mobility scooters market growth in North America.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share owing to a rise in the usage of mobility scooters. According to the report by ClinMed International Library, an estimated 300,000-350,000 mobility scooters were used in the U.K in 2017. The report further states that this is expected to rise in number with the growing aging population, further boosting the mobility scooter market size of U.K. during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period majorly due to the growing adoption of mobility scooters as an assistive device among the population with lower extremities conditions and the rapidly growing geriatric patient population.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to experience slow growth in the mobility scooters market owing to the lower adoption of the mobility scooters and limited product offerings by the key players in the region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players to Propel the Mobility Scooter Industry Growth

Van Os Medical B.V., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Medical Depot, Inc., Golden Technologies, and Invacare Corporation are the leading players in the mobility scooter market with a strong brand presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance in the mobility devices area and generate strong sales during the forecast period owing to the development of highly advanced mobility scooters.

Other players involved in the distribution and manufacturing of mobility scooters with a considerable market share include Afikim Electric Vehicles, Amigo Mobility International, and others.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Van Os Medical B.V.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Medical Depot, Inc.

Golden Technologies

Invacare Corporation

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Amigo Mobility International

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The mobility scooters market report provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the mobility scooters market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2015 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: A pilot project was launched on the World Day of the Elderly by the Government of Malta, where the elderly people with mobility problems were able to commute around Valletta with the help of electric scooters.

October 2018: Pride Mobility Products Corp. and Quantum Rehab hosted Disability Mentoring Day. The company offered an opportunity to 18 students with disabilities using mobility scooters as an assistive mobility device to be mentored by career professionals in various fields during Disability Mentoring Day (DMD) 2018. Through this, the students using mobility scooters were able to tour and explore their learning in careers in research and development, sales, technical service, and production.

November 2017: Volunteer Sliema, a partnership between SOS Malta and majorly supported by local stakeholders, launched mobility scooters for the vulnerable, elderly, and people with a physical disability.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @

