Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Immunodiagnostics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Immunodiagnostics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Oncology & Endocrinology, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases), By End user (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices), By End-user(Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global immunodiagnostics market size was valued at USD 15,777.5 Million in 2017, is projected to reach USD 22,732.7 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7%.

We have updated Immunodiagnostics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Immunodiagnostics is a branch of in-vitro diagnostics with high sensitivity, which have led to the emergence of prospective diagnostic technologies, diagnostic platforms, and new immunoassay formats. The Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Radioimmunoassay (RIA) are the predominant techniques since the initial era of immunodiagnostics. The market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence & prevalence of infectious diseases such as cancer, respiratory infections, hepatitis, HIV infection, and other infectious diseases. The rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in the diagnostic kits and rising utilization of immunodiagnostics in rapid point of care testing devices are some of the factors expected to drive the market during 2018-2025.

“”Oncology & Endocrinology is the Attractive Application Type””

Oncology & Endocrinology segment accounted for a market share of 25.6% in 2017. The highest share of the segment is attributed to the ter adoption of immunodiagnostics in several applications such as cancer and endocrine disease. Increase in the number of new product approvals, and adequate reimbursement for products and tests are expected to drive the overall immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, in Nov 2017, OPKO Health Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the total prostate-specific antigen test with the immunoassay analyzer.

In terms of product types, reagents & consumables segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the high replacement rate and several consumables are single-use products. Based on end users, clinical laboratories segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment for the forecast duration owing to the gradual shift of testing from hospitals and clinical laboratories.

Regional Analysis

“”Asia Pacific Emerge as Lucrative Market for Immunodiagnostics””

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 3,949.1 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to register a comparatively higher CAGR during 2018 to 2025 due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in the number of new product approvals, and adequate reimbursement for products and tests in the region. Moreover, the aging population, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing emphasis on better patient outcomes and huge patient pool are the factors considered to support the immunodiagnostics market growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. At present, developed nations hold dominating share and considered to grow slowly compared to emerging markets during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Immunodiagnostics market, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, & DiaSorin Expected to Hold Considerable Share in the Global Market “”

Giant organizations such as Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, & DiaSorin are expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Optimal research & development strategies, robust supply chain network, increasing investments in research & development and cost management are projected to serve huge opportunity for the aforementioned market players to lead the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, higher potential for intense penetration of immunodiagnostics in the Asia Pacific market may offer significant share for the companies in terms of revenue in the global immunodiagnostics market.

Key companies covered in the report

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics)

DiaSorin

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN

bioMerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Report Overview

At present, developed nations account for the largest immunodiagnostics market share, owing to factors such as growing emphasis on early diagnosis and prevention from diseases by government organizations. Advances in diagnostics testing and changing patient preferences leading to a gradual shift of testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories more towards the point of care is expected to have a higher impact on the growth of the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights in immunodiagnostics industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, application, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global market is categorized into instruments and reagents & consumables. Based on the application, the market is segmented into oncology & endocrinology, hepatitis & retrovirus, cardiac markers, infectious diseases, and others.

Various end users covered in the report are hospitals, Clinical laboratories, and physician offices and others. Geographically, the immunodiagnostics market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are key brand analysis, key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, reimbursement scenario, and key performance indicators for global immunodiagnostics market

SEGMENTATION

By Product

· Instruments

· Reagents & Consumables

By Application

· Oncology & Endocrinology

· Hepatitis & Retrovirus

· Cardiac Markers

· Infectious Diseases

· Others

By End user

· Clinical Laboratories

· Hospitals

· Physician€™s Offices

· Others

By Geography

· North America (USA and Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Oncimmune announced the acquisition of Protagen Diagnostics.

In November 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics received U.S FDA approval for the company€™s VITROS HIV Combo test, an immunodiagnostic detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies (Ab) and the p24 antigen (Ag).

In May 2016, Diasorin announced the acquisition of Quest Diagnostics€™ immunodiagnostics products.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Immunodiagnostics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Oncology & Endocrinology, Hepatitis & Retrovirus, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases), By End user (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices), By End-user(Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580