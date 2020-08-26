Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Packaging market.

The global food packaging market size was USD 290.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 440.1 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Food packaging is the packaging of food for protection from damage, contamination, spoilage, pest attacks, and tampering during transport, storage, and retail sale. Packaging types include bottles, bags, trays, cans, and cartons. Packaged food is used for various purposes such as barrier and contamination protection, convenience, and portion control. Sustainable packaging addresses food waste and loss reduction by safety issues by preventing food-borne diseases, chemical contamination, and preserving food quality. Food packaging is made from various materials that specifically do not react with the food & beverages stored inside, thus providing good quality product and shelf life.

There is a growing demand for natural high?quality foods, which are minimally processed or non-processed, do not contain preservatives, and offer longer shelf?lif. Food packaging is used for various applications such as packaging of fruits & vegetables, dairy products, meat, poultry and seafood, sauces, dressings, and condiments.

Active packaging is an innovative approach which prolongs or maintains the food products shelf life while ensuring their quality, safety, and integrity. Active packaging systems are divided into active scavenging systems (absorbers) and active?releasing systems (emitters). Scavenging eliminates undesired compounds from the food or its environment including oxygen, moisture, ethylene, odor, or carbon dioxide; whereas active releasing systems add compounds to the packaged food such as carbon dioxide, antioxidants, antimicrobial compounds, ethanol, flavors, or ethylene.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Convenience Food to Aid Market Growth

Convenience food is majorly used due to easy portability, long shelf life, and easy to make. These food items consist of snacks, frozen food, finger food, candy, beverages, and others. These products usually require less preparation time and are served hot in ready-to-eat containers. Rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks along with sedentary lifestyle shall foster convenience food market growth. Additionally, rising per capita disposable income with increasing working population are the key factors driving this markets demand. Most consumers are switching towards readily edible food which will lead to the food packaging market growth.

Nowadays, due to the fast-moving lifestyle of consumers, there has been increasing demand for fast food items. This high demand has caused convenience foods makers to come up with products containing better nutritional value and with less harmful effects on the body. This high demand for convenience food is directly increasing the demand for the food packaging, thus supporting the growth of this market.

To attain sustainability, there has been increasing use of green packaging solutions. They help in reducing environmental pollution and provide wide variety of benefits that include reduction of plastic use, increasing recycling, energy conservation, and efficient transport, leading to an upsurge in the industry growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Material Analysis

Paper & Paperboard to Generate the Highest Revenue

The food packaging market analysis is segmented into glass, metal, paper & paperboard, wood, and plastics on the basis of materials. Amongst these, paper & paperboard segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the recyclable and eco-friendly nature, versatility, and less carbon emissions, making it suitable for usage in food packaging. Increasing use of paper for applications in food packaging of various readily eatable food, fresh vegetables, and beverages is the major factor driving the market demand.

Glass bottles are usually used for storage and packaging of food products for long period of time or for reusable items. Glass is widely used food packaging, which is GRAS-certified by the US FDA, as it is 100% recyclable. Growing demand for glass packaging for food products such as milk and dairy products owing to its non-reactive, recyclable and washable characteristics, is expected to contribute to an increase in the food packaging market size substantially.

Plastic used in food packaging is the most feasible material as it is flexible, lightweight, cost-effective, does not cause splintering, and protects food from damage. Most of the plastic resins used in packaging are recyclable. Plastic packaging offers opportunities to innovate. For instance, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) helps in conserving food freshness, which, in turn, increases the shelf life of the product by slowing bacterial growth. Increasing consumption of beverages has led to rise in the plastic demand which in turn may favor market growth.

Plastic packaging is sub-segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, PET, and others. Among these, polyethylene is the majorly used plastic for food packaging owing to its relatively low cost and is easily processed into various packaging forms. Properties of plastic packaging, such as good moisture barrier, easy processing, increased sealing capacity, and low cost, are driving the market growth.

By Product Analysis

Rigid Packaging to Generate the Highest Revenue in the Market

This market is segmented into rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible, on the basis of product. Rigid packaging has the largest market share owing to its increased usage in vegetables, fruits, and other easily crushable food products. Change in consumer lifestyle along with increasing consumption of bread, sausages, and other snacks, mainly in China, India, Germany, and UK, will foster industry demand. Burgeoning number of food retail outlets with new and innovative product launches may boost the market, which in turn will drive the overall market size.

Semi-rigid packaging consists of plastics and cardboard, majorly used for food packaging for protecting food products from humid, rot, and harsh environments. These materials are lightweight, no corrodible, shock-resistant, and heat-sealable, and mostly used for microwaveable purposes.

Additionally, flexible packaging is attaining high demand due to increasing technological advancement and innovation solution for product packaging needs. Flexible packaging uses significantly less material than that of rigid containers and also requires less amount of energy during formation into packaging product. Moreover, manufacturing process of flexible packaging produces lesser greenhouse gas emissions, making for a better environment. Rising demand for packaging for ensuring nutrient and flavor fortification will accelerate the market revenue. Strict government norms along with growing consumer awareness pertaining to hygiene and food safety will foster industry growth, which in turn boosts the food packaging market demand.

By Application Analysis

Bakery & Confectionery is to Exhibit a Significant CAGR

As per food packaging market trends, the market is categorized into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat, poultry & seafood, sauces, dressings and condiments, and others, on the basis of application.

Amongst these applications, bakery & confectionery segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of market revenue and volume during the forecast period. In bakery & confectionery application, food packaging is mainly for products such as chewing gums and candies, toffees, and chocolates. Increasing consumption of these food products will lead to the growth of the food packaging market.

Food packaging has witnessed high demand due to unique and attractive packaging for different type of products. Fruits and vegetables have perishable properties as they get spoiled when they come in contact with moisture, and thus, they require flexible packaging.

Growth in meat, poultry & seafood segments can be linked to the increasing demand for these food products from consumers. Growing population has increased the consumption of chicken, beef, pork, and seafood. Meat and its products have chemical properties including sensory attributes, microbial flora, and natural pigments. Packaging material selection is done carefully to protect these properties of meat and its products.

Sauces and dressings always come in rigid packaging as they are non-perishable products. They come in glass bottles, sachets, plastic packets, and other, and are used in homes, offices, and restaurants. Increasing number of these segments may cause high demand for sauces and dressing items, thereby driving the industry growth.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America Food Packaging Market Size, 2018

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of the global food packaging market in terms of revenue and volume in 2018. This region is projected to remain the largest over the forecast period due to rising urban population levels and retail infrastructure development, which is expected to support the growing need for packed goods in China, Japan and India. Growing disposable income along with consumer demand for environment-friendly packaging solutions with ease of handling and low costs may drive the industry demand in the region. China is a major consumer of food packaging owing to the presence of various manufacturers and increasing demand for frozen food. Further, consumer spending towards packaged food and improving lifestyle may fuel regional product demand.

Europe held a major share and is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the market owing to increasing demand from food & beverages industry. Increasing demand for packaging and processed food along with change in consumer lifestyle, mainly in Germany, UK, and Italy, will bolster regional growth. Hectic lifestyles, increasing purchasing power parity, easy packaged food availability, and time constraints for meal preparation are key factors contributing to the regional growth.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in this market. The U.S. is one of the major consumers of packaged foods, which will aid in market growth. Food packaging in the U.S. is growing owing to the rapid rise in the number of food outlets. Rising awareness of a healthy lifestyle have influenced consumers to shift to higher quality of packaged food and that, in turn, will drive market demand.

In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil are the major countries that will support the growing market demand. Growth in the region is mainly attributable to the growing demand for canned food. Some novel packaging tools such as Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) are increasing as consumers are demanding products with greater transparency and minimal processing.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to observe substantial growth in the food packaging market owing to increasing demand for dairy products and meat and poultry & seafood applications. Surge of western food culture and food service in the region indicates the increasing demand for food packaging that will lead to market growth.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Market Players to Strengthen Market Position by Offering Food Packaging Solutions to the Food & Beverage Industry

Major producers of food packaging are present in North America and Europe. Some of the key market players are Mondi Group, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., and BALL CORPORATION. Mondi offers sustainable packaging and produces plastic films, pulp, and paper, and manufactures and develops consumer and industrial packaging products. The company has 102 production sites in more than 33 countries. On the other hand, Amcor develops and produces packaging for various industries that includes food & beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home & personal care, and other products. The company has 250 manufacturing sites located in more than 12 countries, with their strategies consisting of differentiated capabilities and aspiration to be the global leader. Similarly, other key industrial participants in the market have developed strong distribution channels, product offerings, and regional presence.

REPORT COVERAGE

A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the food packaging market across various applications such as fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, and others. The food packaging market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on this market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The food packaging market is segmented by material, product, application, and geography. Based on the material, the market is classified into glass, metal, paper & paperboard, wood, plastics polypropylene, polyethylene, PET, and others. Based on products, the market is segmented into rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible. By application, the market is divided into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat, poultry & seafood, sauces, dressings and condiments, and others. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the food packaging market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the global food packaging market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

