Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drip Irrigation market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Drip Irrigation Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Drip Irrigation market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Pressure Pumps, Filters, Valves, and Others), Crop Type (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Landscape & Turf, and Others), Application (Surface and Subsurface), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global drip irrigation market size was USD 4.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Drip Irrigation Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

The global market for drip irrigation systems is primarily driven by the efforts taken to increase agricultural productivity with the use of limited resources. Rapidly growing world population is leading to the intensification in demand for agricultural products, which is further boosting the demand for agricultural crop cultivation by using minimum resources such as arable land, water, and energy. Increasing water crisis across the globe is encouraging governments to promote water-efficient irrigation technologies such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation systems for agricultural as well as non-agricultural purposes. These systems allow farmers to control the extent, regularity, and frequency of water application to the crops.

MARKET TRENDS

Request a sample to learn more about this report.

Increasing Shift from Traditional to Modern, Water-Efficient Irrigation Technologies

Rapid depletion of water resources in the majority of the parts of the world has raised great concerns over global agri-prosperity. The aforementioned reason is leading to increased demand for water-saving agricultural practices and irrigation systems such as drip irrigation. The ability of drip irrigation to deliver water required by plants directly to the root zone helps achieve excellent plant growth. Comparatively low cost of installation and no labor cost factors are other essential aspects that are driving the use of drip irrigation.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Yields to Support the Growth of the Drip Irrigation Market

According to the United Nations (UN), the world population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. To feed the growing population, advanced irrigation technologies are highly required in the existing agriculture system. At present, the use of drip irrigation systems is very limited and hence it has a wide scope of growth in the forthcoming years. There are numerous benefits associated with the use of micro-irrigation such as the reduction in weed growth and soil erosion, uniform water distribution, proper field leveling, and others. At the same time, the industry is utilizing modern technologies such as IoT, automation technologies, and remote monitoring concepts to bring precision in the irrigation activities to enhance water use efficiency.

Increasing Governmental Support to Proliferate the Drip Irrigation Market Growth

With the growing awareness regarding the importance of micro-irrigation types such as drip irrigation in todays agriculture, government bodies across the globe are offering high subsidies to promote its adoption among farmers. Launch of awareness programs to educate farmers about modern farming practices is predicted to further aid the growth of the market of micro irrigation systems. Moreover, companies present in the market are making continuous efforts by expanding their product portfolio, expansion across the globe, and collaborating with governments, which is expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period.

MARKET RESTRAINT

The Requirement of High Initial Investment to Hamper the Growth of the Market

In many developing economies, farmers are resisting to adopt micro-irrigation systems due to the high initial cost required for its set up, which is acting as a restraining factor for this markets growth. Furthermore, lengthy installation time of the system and damage to irrigation components such as drip tubes due to over-exposure to sun heat can also act as restraints for the growth of the drip irrigation market. Micro-irrigation is more suitable for horticulture or orchard crops, where these systems have the limitation of adoption in field crops such as corn, wheat, soybean, etc.

SEGMENTATION

By Component

To know how our report can help streamline your business, Speak to Analyst

Emitters to Hold a Significant Market Share as They Play a Vital Role in the Functioning of the Whole System

Emitters, which is also called drippers, are components that are incorporated in drip irrigation systems to control the emission of water into the root zone at a specific rate. Their easy installation makes them highly desirable for commercial as well as residential drip irrigation purposes. On-line drippers and in-line drippers are the most common dripper types. The use of in-line drippers is high as they are widely preferred for row and field crops such as vegetables, onion, cotton, and other crops. Filters, valves, and pressure pumps are other prominent components that play a significant role in the smooth functioning of trickle irrigation systems. For instance, a pressure pump is highly required to ensure the smooth travel of water through various components such as control head, emitters, pipe networks, and other accessories.

By Crop Type

Drip Irrigation Systems Use in Orchard Crops are Expected to Grow at the Fastest Pace due to Growing Cultivation Area

The orchard crops segment accounted for a major share in the global market owing to the convenience of adoption of the irrigation method followed by the other benefits such as frequency, root zone irrigation benefits, etc.

Earlier, micro-irrigation was mainly limited to the production of high-value cash crops, however, with the increasing concerns over food security and water crisis, the micro-irrigation form is getting wide adoption in other crop segments such as field crops, landscape & turf, and others such as vegetables, forest crops, and nursery. Rising profitability due to the use of trickle irrigation systems for growing crops is expected to contribute in boosting the adoption of trickle irrigation in the aforementioned crop production during the forecast period.

The utilization of micro-irrigation in developed markets of Europe and some parts of North America for the production of fruits and vegetables is expected to remain significant throughout the forecast period. The presence of large area under irrigation that is allocated to horticulture production and production of vegetables and cash crops such as sugarcane and others is anticipated to boost the growth of these segments within the aforementioned regions.

By Application

Surface Application to Hold a Major Share as it is Widely Practiced Across the Globe

The surface application is highly preferred and practiced across areas where problems such as waterlogging are prevalent. The wide adoption of surface drip irrigation can also be attributed to the achievement of high water distribution uniformity (in the root zone) as compared to subsurface irrigation. The surface irrigation segment is used to irrigate a wide variety of crops ranging from annual row crops to perennial crops. Moreover, the high cost-effectively of the application method is another prominent reason for its wide adoption across several developed and developing economies. The subsurface application segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the foreseeable years attributed to its potential in improving crop yield, associated long-term crop benefits, and capability to eliminate surface water evaporation and reduce crop diseases.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant Owing to Increasing Installation of Drip Irrigation Systems in Emerging Economies

The drip irrigation market forecast in Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest revenue owing to the presence of large irrigated areas within the region and increasing the adoption of micro-irrigation systems across economies such as China and India. Several reasons are expected to act as driving forces in making the region the fastest-growing region in the global market. Rising technological up-gradation in the agriculture industry, coupled with escalating farmer awareness about modern farming techniques and irrigation systems such as precision irrigation systems is expected to drive the growth of the market within the region. The rapidly growing population across the region and declining arable land is encouraging agriculturists and farmers to shift towards more sustainable agricultural practices. Governmental support to micro-irrigation and high subsidies offered on their installation is predicted to act as a crucial driving factor for the growth of Asia Pacific market. Moreover, an increasing number of market players and the presence of well-established market players such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. and Chinadrip will further boost the growth of the market across the region.

The market in Europe is saturated as most of its irrigated land is under drip and sprinkler irrigation and these irrigation techniques are being practiced in the region since long. The high awareness about water-use-efficiency and water-saving irrigation technologies for crop production is a prominent factor for the growth of the market in Europe. Micro-irrigation is widely practiced in European countries such as Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta.

North America is projected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of revenue growth in the global drip irrigation market. The irrigation form is widely practiced across the U.S. Innovation in the irrigation sector and increasing focus to produce higher crop yield by using least available resources are acting as primary drivers for the growth of the irrigation market across North America. The high efficacy of drip irrigation in saving water utilized in agricultural productions has tremendously contributed in increasing the adoption of the technique across large as well as medium-sized farms in the U.S, and other economies of North America.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Consolidated Industry Structure to Aid the Growth of the Market

The irrigation products and systems market structure is consolidated due to the dominance of some key giants and their widespread presence in the global marketplace. The manufacturers are intensively capitalizing on-base expansion, the launch of new systems, digitalization of existing irrigation techniques, and implementation of cost reduction techniques in the global marketplace. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Netafim Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, and Lindsay Corporation are some of the major companies which hold the major market share in this market.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Lindsay Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

Sistema Azud

Netafim Limited

The Toro Company

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Metzer Group

Antelco Pty Ltd.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In February 2019, Rivulis, a prominent player that offers micro-irrigation solutions, expanded its global footprint with the launch of a new factory in Mexico (Leon). The launch was aimed at establishing the largest drip irrigation factory in the Americas.

In November 2017, Metzer, a leader in irrigation system manufacturing announced the inauguration of a new production plant in Mexico. The production plant mainly focuses on supplying the latest drip irrigation technology to the farmers of Mexico.

Report Coverage

The growing world population and increasing burden of feeding the rapidly growing population is encouraging agriculturists and farmers to use micro-irrigation systems for growing row crops.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into the market. It also offers a detailed analysis of its components, applications, crop types for which they are used, their market size, and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

To gain extensive insights into the market, Request for Customization

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the drip irrigation market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are an overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in critical countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Component

Emitters

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Pressure pumps

Filters

Valves

Others

By Crop Type

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Landscape & Turf

Others (Forest Crops, Vegetables, Nursery, etc.)

By Application

Surface

Subsurface

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of the MEA)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Drip Irrigation in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Pressure Pumps, Filters, Valves, and Others), Crop Type (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Landscape & Turf, and Others), Application (Surface and Subsurface), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580