The global medical laser market size was USD 3,778.9 million in 2018 and Is projected to reach USD 12,327.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period.

Laser therapy is a medical treatment that uses an intense beam of light to cut, burn, or destroy tissue. The term LASER stands for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation. Medical lasers are used in many areas of medical treatment. The earliest medical lasers were applied in ophthalmology and dermatology. A medical laser is a non-invasive and intensive light source to treat tissue and provides fast healing and without scarring and discoloration.

The escalating need for medical lasers for the treatment of several diseases and intensifying need for non-invasive treatments are some of the factors propelling the medical laser market growth. The increasing demand for the aesthetic laser procedures in the developing countries is anticipated to boost the medical laser market share.

“”Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures, are some of the Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Medical Lasers Market “”

The rising demand and adoption of minimally invasive procedures, an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, and increasing incidence of eye disorders are some of the major factors boosting the demand for the laser treatments, subsequently driving the demand for medical lasers. Increasing prevalence of congenital heart diseases, coronary artery diseases, glaucoma, age-related macular edema, and other diseases is another major factor anticipated to drive the medical lasers industry growth.

In October 2018 Lumenis introduced a new laser hair removal system, SPLENDOR X, at the 2018 American Society of Dermatological Surgery (ASDS). SPLENDOR X, the first solid-state laser system equipped with the unique BLEND X technology for fast and effective hair removal and skin solutions.

The introduction of new medical lasers, with procedure-specific applications, and innovative technology integration in these medical laser systems, are some of the major factors projected to drive the market growth during forecast period. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), approximately 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2017, with a 2 percent increase over 2016. The increasing number of cosmetic procedures, combined with market players offering innovative systems are factors propelling the medical laser market sales in 2018.

However, a comparatively higher cost of laser systems is driving the rising preference of healthcare settings towards the purchase of refurbished systems, especially in emerging countries. This has been a major restraining factor for the growth of the global medical lasers market.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the medical laser market segments include surgical lasers, dental lasers, aesthetic lasers, and others. The aesthetic lasers segment dominated medical laser market share in 2018. The aesthetic laser segment is anticipated to grow at a comparatively high CAGR due to the increased number of minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures. The segment accounted for 47.0% share of the market in 2018.

Based on the product, the global market segments include laser systems and consumables. Consumables include probes, laser fibers, accessories for head and neck and others. The increasing number of consumables used per laser system is propelling the consumables segment growth. Around 100-140 consumables are used per year per system. Rising demand for the surgeries will subsequently increase the demand for the consumables leading to significant growth of the consumables segment. Based on end users, the global market segments include hospitals and specialty clinics. The rising number of aesthetic clinics and growing demand for new unit shipments of medical lasers by healthcare facilities in emerging countries, is propelling the medical laser market growth.

Regional Analysis

“”Escalating Healthcare Expenditure, and Increasing Number of Cosmetic Surgeries Are Propelling Market Growth in North America””

North America dominated the global medical laser market revenue in 2018 and is projected to show the same trend over the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increasing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, high preference for cosmetic procedures, and high adoption rate of novel technologies in U.S., are the primary factors responsible for the higher market share in North America in the global market.

North America Medical Lasers Market Size, 2018

Asia Pacific accounted for the second largest market share in 2018, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the market, due to developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing number of medical laser centers. In addition, increasing demand for anti-aging treatment and rise in a number of hair removal procedures are some factors anticipated to increase the demand of the aesthetic lasers, hence propelling the medical laser market growth. The medical lasers sales in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Drivers

“”El.En. S.p.A., Lumenis, and Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Dominated the Global Medical Lasers Market in 2018″”

The medical laser market is a semi-consolidated market with the top three players accounting for a significant share of the market in 2018. A well-established brand presence in the medical lasers segment, combined with a strong product portfolio of medical lasers, has been influential in the dominance of these players in the medical laser market report. Lumenis is one of the prominent players in the global medical laser industry, offering a wide range of products in different application segments such as surgical, aesthetics and ophthalmology.

The aesthetic laser systems by Lumenis are used for hair removal, tattoo removal, scar removal and others. In April 2019, Lumenis introduced a New Skin Rejuvenating Technology, Legend Pro+, at the 17th Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress conference in Monte-Carlo, Monaco from 4th -6th April, 2019. In January 2015, Lumenis launched ResurFX laser system for fractional non-ablative skin resurfacing treatments.

The launch of new products by the company will help to remain as one of the strong market player in the medical laser systems market. However, other market players are expanding their portfolio of medical lasers especially in the cosmetic lasers, along with focusing on the expansion of geographic presence and strengthening their distribution channel, and are expected to gain market share during the forecast period.

List of Companies Profiled

En. S.p.A.

Lumenis

Fotona

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

BIOLASE, Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd.

IRIDEX Corporation

CANDELA CORPORATION

Topcon Corporation

Other players

Report Coverage

According to the Refractive Surgery Council, laser vision correction procedure volume increased in the U.S. procedure volume increased by 6.2% from 2017 with more than 843,000 procedures performed having an upward trend in processes such as LASIK, PRK, and others. In the areas of skincare and dermatology, the focus has now shifted from conventional methods of treatment to advance technologies. The adoption of the minimally invasive anti-aging, skin lighting, pigmentation removal treatment is anticipated upsurge the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing number of eye disorders, subsequently increasing the number of non-invasive surgeries performed using the laser systems is likely to boost the medical lasers market growth. Technological advancements in the medical lasers systems are one of the major factor anticipated to drive the medical laser market growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the medical lasers industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The global market segments include product, type, end user, and geography. Based on the type, the market segments include surgical lasers, dental lasers, aesthetic lasers, and others.

Based on product, the medical laser market segments include laser systems and consumables. Based on end user, the market segments include hospitals and specialty clinics. Geographically, the global market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes medical laser market analysis dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the technological advancements in the field of medical lasers, new product launches, by key players, detailed product portfolio, by key players, pricing analysis of medical lasers, by key players, overview of medical laser surgical procedures, by key regions, key mergers & acquisitions, by key players and others.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Surgical Lasers

Dental Lasers

Aesthetic Lasers

Others

By Product

Laser Systems

Consumables

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2018, OmniGuide launched C-LAS Line of Sight CO2 Laser System. The medical laser system is the latest addition to the laser portfolio that offers CO2 tissue sparing properties.

In October 2017, Lumenis India launched Moses holmium medical laser technology for urology. The technology has been designed to significantly reduce retropulsion during lithotripsy, enabling significantly minimized stone migration and a more efficient procedure.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Medical Laser Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Surgical Lasers, Dental Lasers, Aesthetic Lasers, Others), By Product (Laser Systems, Consumables), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

