The germany home healthcare market size was valued at USD 2,874.7 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 4,446.9 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%.

Home health has proven to be an efficient way of care delivery in European countries, and it has integrated the technology with the healthcare system at home. Home healthcare is personalizing the care delivery in Germany for monitoring, diagnostics, and therapeutic purposes, which is a key factor for its rising adoption at a rapid pace.

Germany has always been a major market in terms of adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare system and reimbursement facilities. Numerous German manufacturing companies are engaged in inventing novel medical technologies for home use, which has improved the market for home healthcare devices in the country. Moreover, the rising pool of geriatric population in Germany is propelling the demand for efficient and quality health services in the country. These factors are estimated to boost the expansion of the home healthcare market in Germany during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

“”Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies is expected to emerge as the most attractive segment””

Various segments for home healthcare include continence care, ostomy care, wound care, clinical nutrition, respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and others. Out of these, equipment & housekeeping supplies segment is anticipated to lead the Germany home healthcare market during the forecast period.

The dominance is attributable to the emergence of wearable monitoring & diagnostic equipment along with their rising preference over the standalone & hospital-based devices, improved diagnostic technologies for chronic infectious diseases, and availability of the products at an affordable cost. Also, the improved reimbursement & private insurance policies in the country is estimated to boost the growth of this segment by the end of 2026.

The continence care segment is further classified into briefs & diapers, catheters & bags, underpads & liners, and others, while wound care segment is categorized into traditional wound dressings, advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), and others. Briefs & diapers in continence care and advanced wound dressings in wound care segment are anticipated to lead the market during 2019-2026.

Various types in ostomy care segment are ostomy care bags and accessories, while the clinical nutrition segment is further categorized into parenteral nutrition & enteral nutrition. Rising prevalence of malnutrition and digestive system disorders are estimated to propel the expansion of clinical nutrition segment during the forecast period, while the introduction of advanced ostomy care accessories that decreases the changing frequency of ostomy care bags are projected to boost the growth of ostomy care accessories sub-segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

“”Coloplast A/S in Ostomy Care, Smith & Nephew plc in Wound Care, while SCA in continence Care to Account for Largest Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

There are various segments in Germany home healthcare market wherein the market players contribute to their respective segments. In the ostomy care market of Germany, Coloplast A/S accounted for a significant share in 2018, which is attributable to the introduction of novel ostomy care accessories in Germany, and its improved distribution network. In terms of wound care, Smith & Nephew plc contributed remarkable revenue in Germany home healthcare market in 2018 and is estimated to remain leading during 2019-2026.

However, the emergence of numerous small to mid-size players in Germany wound care for home healthcare market is anticipated to make the market a bit fragmented in the coming years. SCA was considered to be leading in continence care segment of Germany home healthcare market in 2018, owing to its expansion strategy in niche areas of the country. Apart from these players, other companies operating in Germany home healthcare market are Medline Industries Inc., Acelity L.P., Fresenius Medical Care, Hollister Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group plc, and Molnlycke Health Care.

Key companies covered IN THE REPORT

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P.

Fresenius Medical Care

Hollister Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Molnlycke Health Care

Other prominent players

Report Overview

Being Europes largest medical devices and technology market, Germany is home to high-quality and innovative medical technologies. Though 95% of the medical device companies in Germany are small to mid-scale companies, the products having a tag of Made in Germany have achieved significant reputation across the globe for their innovations and quality.

According to AARP international, Germany is currently one of the five super-aged societies in the globe, and its population of people aged 65 and above is expected to continue to grow, reaching nearly one-third of the total population by 2050. This is expected to boost the demand for healthcare services at home during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Home Healthcare industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented into continence care, ostomy care, wound care, clinical nutrition, respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and others. Continence care segment is further divided into briefs & diapers, underpads & liners, catheters & bags, and others.

Various types of ostomy care products covered in the report are ostomy care bags and accessories. The wound care segment is categorized into traditional wound dressings, advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), and others, while clinical nutrition segment is classified into parenteral nutrition & enteral nutrition.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the Reimbursement Scenario, Aging Population Statistics, Government Initiatives in Home Healthcare, Home Healthcare Industry Structure, and recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Continence Care

Briefs & Diapers

Catheters & Bags

Underpads & Liners

Others

Ostomy Care

Ostomy Care Bags

Accessories

Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Wound Care

Advanced Wound Dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Others

Respiratory Care

Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies

Others

Key Industry Developments

In 2019, Fresenius Medical Care acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. in order to strengthen its position in home-based hemodialysis machines market.

In 2019, Atlanta-based Aveanna Healthcare entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the home health care division of Maxim Healthcare Service.

In 2018, Baxter International Inc. launched a new remote patient management software, SHARESOURCE, with aim to offer healthcare assistance to home dialysis patients

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced in 2017 that it acquired VitalHealth, a leading provider of cloud-based population health management solutions for the delivery of personalized care outside of the hospital.

