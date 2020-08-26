Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dolomite Powder market.

The global dolomite powder market size was USD 24.39 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 34.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Dolomite powder is an anhydrous carbonate mineral which comprises of calcium magnesium carbonate. It is represented by a molecular formula of CaMg (CO3)2. This powder is used in applications such as steel-making, cement manufacturing, agriculture, ceramics, glass, rubber, and mining. The increasing use of dolomite powder in diverse applications, owing to its properties, is expected to propel the dolomite powder market growth over the forecast period. Dolomite is used as a substitute for limestone in applications that require both calcium and magnesium minerals.

Dolomite is found in a rock form alongside limestone and is formed under low oxygen conditions near the coastal areas. Dolomite rock or dolostone is reduced to a boulder size, which is further crushed to obtain dolomite in aggregate form. Dolomite powder is produced by processing dolomite aggregate. The dolomite mineral is rarely found in current environmental conditions. The major geographic regions where dolomite can be found include Europe, North America, and Africa.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Dolomite Powder in Steel Industries Will Aid the Market Growth

Dolomite powder is majorly used in the manufacturing of steel and iron as slag flux for the removal of impurities. The powder, after calcination, is used in refractory linings of open-hearth steel furnaces. Additionally, mini-steel plants require dolomite powder for fettling and refractory purposes. Rising demand for steel from various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, and construction & infrastructure will lead to an upsurge in the dolomite powder market regional forecast.

The demand for dolomite powder is also gaining momentum in other applications such as residential and commercial construction, where it is used in the production of concrete and cement. Moreover, dolomite powder is used in the manufacturing of several construction materials including sealants, putties, caulk, asphalt roofing shingles, and tiles. This is further expected to propel the demand for dolomite powder.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Calcium Dolomite is Expected to Generate the Highest Revenue during the Forecast Period

The dolomite powder market is segmented into calcium dolomite and magnesia dolomite, on the basis of types. Amongst these, calcium dolomite accounts for the largest market share owing to the increased use of this type of dolomite powder in steel-making. The increasing use of calcium dolomite in applications such as cement, concrete, mortars, refractories, and rubber is another factor driving the market demand.

Magnesia dolomite is generally used as an additive in feed, glass, and ceramic industries. Magnesia dolomite is preferred over calcium dolomite in the agriculture industry due to its magnesia content. Dolomite powder is a vital raw material for the manufacturing of float glass and there is no cost-effective alternative to it. A rise in demand for magnesia dolomite from several industries, owing to its properties, is expected to contribute to an increase in the market size substantially.

By Application Analysis

Steel-Making Segment is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

As per dolomite powder market trends, the market is categorized into steel-making, cement industry, agriculture, glass, ceramic, rubber, and others on the basis of application. Amongst these applications, steel-making segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of market volume during the forecast period. In steel-making application, dolomite powder is mainly used as slag flux during the manufacture of steel and iron alloys. Increasing use of steel in industries such as automotive and construction will lead to an increase in the demand for dolomite powder.

Dolomite powder has witnessed high demand in the cement industry owing to properties such as high surface hardness and density ratio. It is used as a filler in cement and concrete manufacturing. Dolomite powder is also used in the agriculture industry for applications such as soil pH control, fertilizer and animal feed manufacturing due to its magnesia content. The increased demand for dolomite powder in agriculture applications will further boost the growth of dolomite market.

The growth in ceramic and glass segments can be linked to the increased demand for dolomite powder from the production of high refractive optical glass and ceramic glazes on dinnerware. Rubber and other application segments are expected to observe sluggish growth over the forecast period. The increased demand can be attributed to the increased usage of dolomite powder in paints & coatings, varnishes, water treatment, and mining applications.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe occupied a major share of the market in terms of revenue and is projected to witness significant growth in the global dolomite powder market. The increasing demand for dolomite powder from the steel & iron and cement industries will contribute to the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the use of dolomite powder in glass and ceramics is another factor increasing the use of dolomite powder owing to its high rigidity and tensile strength.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of volume in 2018 and is expected to remain largest throughout the forecast period due to expanding metal and building & construction industries in countries such as China and India. Increasing demand for dolomite powder is attributed to its application in the manufacturing of cement and steel. Additionally, its use in animal feed is driving the dolomite market value in Asia Pacific.

On the other hand, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global dolomite powder market. The U.S. is one of the major consumers of steel for automotive and construction applications globally, which will aid market growth.

In South America, increased demand for dolomite powder for steel production is one of the major factors influencing growth. Brazil was one of the top exporters of steel in the world and is expected to continue the export steel to several countries which will drive market demand in this region. This will further help in increasing the dolomite powder market revenue.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to observe substantial growth in the market. Saudi Arabia and UAE were the major contributors to the market growth. The use of dolomite powder in numerous applications comprising of steel-making and the production of cement were responsible for the market growth in this region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Market Players Are Expected to Strengthen the Market Position by Offering Dolomite Powder to the Steel and Cement Industries

The major producers of dolomite powder are present in Europe and North America. Some of the key market players include Sibelco, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc., Carmeuse, and Omya Group. Sibelco is one of the leading providers of material solutions and offers expertise in several markets such as agriculture, ceramics, construction, and glass. The company has 195 production sites in more than 34 countries. On the other hand, Imerys S.A. has strong influence in Europe. The company adopted acquisition strategy between 2017 to 2018 to increase its presence in various regions such as Asia Pacific and South America. Similarly, other key players in the market have developed strong regional presence, distribution channels, and product offerings.

List of Key Companies Covered:

Sibelco

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Imerys S.A.

Beihai Group

Arihant MinChem

Omya Group

Lhoist Group

Carmeuse

Nordkalk Corporation

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd

Key Industry Developments

In February 2018, Imerys acquired the calcium carbonates and dolomite business of Vimal Microns Ltd., a key supplier of calcium carbonates in India. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the presence of Imerys in India.

In November 2017, Imerys acquired Brazil-based Micron-Ita, which is a producer of micronized ground calcium carbonates for polymer applications. The acquisition will strengthen the company™s presence in Brazil by opening up its portfolio to new market applications. The business will be integrated with Imerys™ carbonates division which is a part of energy solutions & specialties business group.

