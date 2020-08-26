Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Therapeutics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Veterinary Therapeutics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Veterinary Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

he global veterinary therapeutics market size valued at USD 35,005.2 Million in 2017, is projected to reach USD 54,968.3 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%.

We have updated Veterinary Therapeutics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The increasing demand for meat and other animal products is a key factor for the rising need of veterinary therapeutic products across the globe. Moreover, increasing ownership of companion animals among households is also creating demand for their therapeutic products.

The spending on medicines for the companion animals is increasing in developing nations, and this is anticipated to fuel the global veterinary therapeutics market during the forecast period. The rising trend of using preventive therapeutics is also expected to drive the global veterinary therapeutics market during 2018-2015.

“”Drugs to Account for the Highest Market Share by 2025″”

Increased use of drugs in livestock animals and rising new product approvals are the most prominent driving factors for the growth of the global veterinary therapeutics market in 2017. The drugs segment is estimated to have the largest market share among product types. Drugs accounted for a market share of 51.1% in 2017.

Among product types, vaccines is expected to be the fastest growing product segment globally. Rise in incidences of zoonotic diseases have led to increased consumption of medications for prevention purpose. Increasing pet ownership and spending capacities of pet owners is fueling the demand of veterinary vaccines.

Regional Analysis

“”The increasing pet ownership is expected to result in the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific.””

North America generated revenue of USD 11,124.6 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the global veterinary therapeutics market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by increasing demand for animal proteins like meat and milk in the region. In developed countries, the consumption of veterinary drugs and vaccines is increasing.

North America Veterinary Therapeutics Market, 2017

The use of medicated feed additives is witnessing faster growth in recent times due to various advantages it offers. Whereas, in emerging countries such as India, Brazil and China, the rise in livestock population and increasing ownership of companion animals is fueling the veterinary therapeutics market.

Key Market Drivers

Zoetis, to Account for Significantly Large Market Share in terms of Revenue

Zoetis emerged as the leading player with the highest market share in 2017, as the company has a geographically widespread presence and robust product portfolio. The global veterinary therapeutics market is highly consolidated, with top 10 companies holding around 75% market share.

The key strategy of leading market players is to introduce new products in specialty disease area and increase their geographical expansion. Other players operating in the veterinary therapeutics market are Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health), Elanco, Merial, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Vetoquinol S.A., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Virbac, etc.

Report Coverage

The increasing ownership of animals especially due to rising rates of adoption have resulted in an increasing demand for veterinary therapeutics. Additional factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the market include the growing human population, increasing demand for meat and other animal products for consumption, and increasing trend of preventive therapeutics designed to prevent the occurrence of a disease.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the healthcare architecture industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, animal type, route of administration, distribution channels, and regions. On the basis of product type, the market for veterinary therapeutics can be segmented into drugs, vaccines, and feed additives.

On the basis of animal type, the global veterinary therapeutics market can be classified into livestock animals and companion animals. On the basis of route of administration, the market can be sub-segmented into oral, parenteral, topical. On the basis of distribution channels, the global veterinary therapeutics market can be segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are pipeline analysis, the regulatory scenario for key countries, pricing analysis, key industry developments, an overview of animal diseases by key countries, snapshot on the novel & upcoming therapies, an overview of treatment plans for different animal diseases, and overview of incidence & prevalence of animal diseases.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

· Medicated Feed Additives

· Drugs

· Vaccine

By Animal Type

· Companion

· Livestock

By Route of Administration

· Oral

· Parenteral

· Topical

By Distribution Channels

· Veterinary Hospitals

· Veterinary Clinics

· Pharmacies & Drug Stores

· Others

By Geography

· North America (USA and Canada)

· Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY COMPANIES MENTIONED IN REPORT

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Zoetis

Elanco

Merial

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Virbac

Other players

