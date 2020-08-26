Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Prosthetics market.

The global dental prosthetics market size was USD 6.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

We have updated Dental Prosthetics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The global dental prosthetics market is growing due to the increase in the number of cases with dental caries, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, growing expendable income, expanding dental tourism, and blooming cosmetic industry. Dental prostheses are intraoral custom-built personalized appliances. These prostheses are used to re-establish lost parts of teeth, correct deficient teeth and soft or hard structures of the jawbone or the palate. Such prostheses are used to rehabilitate mastication (chewing), improve aesthetics, and aid speech. According to the Australian Government Department of Health (AGDH), a dental prosthesis is designed to improve someone”s quality of life by restoring a function or their appearance, and often both.

MARKET TRENDS

High Adoption of Digital Dentistry to Boost the Market

Increasing dental tourism, development of advanced products and growing use of mini dental implants are major trends observed in the market of dental prosthetics. The cost of medical management in developed countries is higher and growing exponentially. As a result of this, the public from these countries are sailing to emergent nations that offer dental healing at an affordable price. The firmness in globalization has accelerated the import of technologically advanced products and equipments in developing countries. This globalization boosted the dental tourism in developing countries. Moreover, advanced technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies are extensively being extensively used and adopted continuously for the customization teeth. Also, the materials used in the treatment are stronger, tougher, and have an aesthetic application. As a result, dental prosthetics are being increasingly favored in the cosmetic dentistry. In addition, there is an increasing trend in the use of mini dental implant supported prosthetics due to their minimally invasive nature and benefits such as low cost, no bone grafting, less placement time and others. There is a substantial increase in the research and development activities on mini implants supported prosthetics as they are being used extensively in dental procedures as compared to traditional implants.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Dental Diseases to Fuel the Dental Prostheses Demand

Increase in the prevalence of the dental diseases is the major factor boosting the growth of the dental prosthetic market. The dental diseases such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and palate are the most unnoticed cases and need immediate attention by populace throughout the globe. According to the World Health Organization 2016, about half of the worlds population (3.58 billion) was estimated to be affected by oral diseases. Thus, growing prevalence of oral diseases and dental caries are boosting the demand for dental prosthetics around the globe.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to Propel the Market

The acceptance of cosmetic dentistry is considerably flourishing in both emerging and developed countries. Change in the peoples lifestyles and rising attention towards dental aesthetics is propelling the demand for cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, the increase in the expendable income and readiness for the exclusive cosmetic procedures has resulted in the lucrative opportunities for dental restoration and aesthetic solutions. Such dental solutions include whitening, polishing and replacement of the teeth will boost the dental prosthesis market revenue. Over the years, restoration using dental prosthetics has gained recognition among all age groups and this market is mainly driven by the referrals from others who have had a positive experience in the dental procedures.

According to an investigation published by American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in 2015, 86% of the respondents opted cosmetic dentistry as an option to improve their appearance and self-regard. It is also estimated that crowns, implants, and bridges make up the bulk of cosmetic treatments being performed in the esthetic dentists chair preferred by 84% of the respondents.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Dental Prosthetics and Limited Reimbursements to Restrain the Market

The cost associated with the dental prosthetics and procedures has been rising exponentially. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, dental implants and prosthetics are considered as the cosmetic product by the most insurance companies. Hence, insurance companies provide minimal or no reimbursements for dental prosthetics and implants. Therefore, patients have to bear a major portion of the cost out of the pocket for these procedures. Due to these limited reimbursement policies, the adoption of dental prosthetics will be restricted. This is a major factor restricting the adoption of dental prosthetics across globe.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Crowns in Dental Restoration Dominated the Global Market

Based on type, the dental prostheses market is segmented into crowns, bridges, abutments, dentures, and others. Among them, crowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and it is also anticipated to remain dominant and it is also likely to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This expansion and growth of the segment is expected to be driven by the implementation of advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM to produce dental crowns. Prosthetics manufactured by CAD/CAM technology requires less time and labor and the adoption of this technologically advanced product in the production of dental prosthetics will provide stampede to the growth of the dental crowns.

By End User Analysis

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominated the Global Dental Prosthetics Market

Based on the end user, this market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The dental hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with leading market share. The large patient pool obtains their treatment majorly in dental hospitals and clinics. However, dental laboratories are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Dental laboratories work with licensed dentists to produce dental prostheses such as dentures, crowns, bridges, orthodontic appliances, or other dental restorations such as implant crowns making the fastest growing segment. Introduction of digital dentistry has resulted in more preference given to the customized dental prosthesis material being prepared at dental laboratories.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The dental prosthetics market size in Europe was 2.48 billion in 2018. The market in the region in characterized by higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. This, along with higher dental expenditure, increased utilization of dental services, increasing demand for premium dental products, and comparatively higher number of dentists available behind per 1000 inhabitants are responsible for dominant share of the region in the global dental prosthesis market. North America held the second largest position of the market this can be attributed to the increased per capita dental expenditure and availability of advanced dental services in the region. Moreover, the growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing edentulous population and growing awareness among people. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be a growth engine and expected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of dental caries, growing geriatric population, augmented launch of products by key players, and increase in the disposable income are anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific dental prosthetics market growth during forecast period. The market in Latin America is also expected to expand at considerably during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among people for dental problems and growing medical tourism in the Brazil. The Middle East & Africa is currently in nascent stage. However, developing healthcare infrastructure in these regions and growing prevalence of dental disorders is projected to fuel the market growth during forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio and Strong Focus on Expansion of Distribution Channels To Maintain the Lead

General dentists obtain their prosthetics form local labs and majority of them uses models or impression to order the restoration. However, the players such as Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher), and Zimmer Biomet dominates the market of dental prosthetics with strong product offerings and expanded distribution across globe. For instance, Dentsply Sirona is focusing on technological innovations and geographical expansion through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations with local vendors and dental practice organizations. In January 2019, Dentsply Sirona and Carbon Inc. announced a strategic collaboration to deliver innovative denture materials for digital 3D printing production solutions.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

3M

Planmeca OY

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

BIOTECH Dental

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2019 €“ Institut Straumann AG increased its stake in the French Group Anthogyr from 30% to full ownership. Anthogyr develops, manufactures and sells high quality, innovative implant and CAD/CAM solutions.

September 2019 €“ Zimmer Biomet announced a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to expand its global footprint in the fast growing market for digital restorative dentistry solutions.

REPORT COVERAGE

The dental prosthetics market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market of dental prosthetics over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Type

Crowns

Bridges

Abutments

Dentures

Others

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

