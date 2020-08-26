Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Orthodontics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Orthodontics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Orthodontics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Instruments and Supplies {Fixed (Brackets, Bands & Buccal Tubes, Archwires, and Others), and Removable (Aligners, Retainers, and Others)}], By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global orthodontics market size was valued at USD 4.06 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

We have updated Orthodontics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The dental industry is witnessing a drastic boost throughout the world through networking. The orthodontic equipment is actively being adopted for the treatment of misaligned teeth. Well-aligned and straight teeth are easy to maintain. Orthodontic treatment is not only important for oral health but also improves the overall appearance of the person. Owing to the various clinical and aesthetic benefits offered by the orthodontic treatment, the demand for orthodontic products are increasing rapidly.

Increasing awareness about dental malocclusion and the presence of advanced diagnostic tools that aid in early detection have increased the patient population for orthodontic treatment. Moreover, gradual shift towards preventative oral care, increasing concern for hygiene of the equipment, and favorable health reimbursement for treatment of dental malocclusion are anticipated to fuel the orthodontic industry during the forecast period.

The orthodontics market is witnessing several new technological advancements. With the advent of scanning and imaging tools, orthodontists can plan the treatment and design custom made braces for better results. Many players are now introducing new digital software for the custom made smile which, in turn, is encouraging people for orthodontic treatment.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Burden of Teeth Malocclusion to Increase the Demand for Orthodontic Products.

The rising prevalence of dental malocclusions worldwide is one of the primary reasons for the orthodontics market growth. Dental malocclusion is characterized as morphological variations that may or may not be associated with other diseases and pathological conditions. According to Align Technology, one of the major players in the orthodontic industry, there are around 12 million cases of dental misalignment and malocclusion across the globe seeking treatment, out of which approximately one-third of the cases are in Asia Pacific. Many public players have initiated prevention and awareness programs to address the increasing prevalence of dental malocclusions, which is expected to fuel the demand for orthodontic products.

Furthermore, the unmet needs of the patient population is another important factor which is poised to surge the market during the forecast period. Several major manufacturers and governments have started an initiative to fill the gaps in orthodontics treatment through partnerships and policies.

Technological Advancements to Drive the Orthodontic Industry

The emergence of dental 3D scanners and dental imaging has reduced the need for handwritten descriptions and aided in effective treatment planning with virtual images of the patients jaw, teeth, and mouth. The introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic tools by key manufacturers for the clinical diagnosis of oral health as well as the detection of misaligned teeth has enhanced the treatment quality of orthodontics. Furthermore, the integration of CAD/CAM & 3D technologies, IoT software, and AI-based technologies with orthodontic techniques to accurately treat the misaligned teeth of a patient is augmenting the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Supplies Segment is estimated to generate Maximum Revenue.

On the basis of product type, the global market can be segmented into supplies and instruments. The supplies segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The rapid adoption of advanced orthodontic techniques, increasing penetration for clear aligners, the launch of new products, and a gradual shift towards cosmetic dentistry are the factors contributing to the expansion of the supplies segment.

The supplies segment is further classified into fixed and removable. The fixed sub-segment is again divided into brackets, bands & buccal tubes, archwires, and others. The use of dental scanners for orthodontic treatment and increasing uptake of dental services are projected to favor the demand for fixed supplies in the forecast duration. The removable sub-segment is further categorized into aligners, retainers, and others. The introduction of new products by key players such as the launch of Clarity clear aligners in May 2018 by 3M is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the removable segment in the overall market.

the handheld instruments, raising awareness about the hygiene of the instruments, and increase in number of orthodontic procedures.

By End User Analysis

Increasing Private Practices to Drive the Growth of Dental Clinics.

In terms of end users, the orthodontics market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinics segment is expected to witness remarkable growth and dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The dental clinics segment is anticipated to expand during 2019-2026 owing to the increase in a number of standalone clinics and private practices. Improving health reimbursement policies for the treatment of orthodontics and increasing number of multispecialty hospitals are factors augmenting the hospital segment during the forecast period. The growth of the others segment is likely to propel owing to the rising number of orthodontists, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and others, and increase in uptake of dental services.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.84 Billion in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Adoption of technologically advanced tools such as oral scanners assisting in orthodontic treatment and increasing investment by startup dental supplies are expected to surge the orthodontics market share in North America. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), there are 10,658 orthodontists currently practicing in the United States as of 2017, which is expected to increase the demand for orthodontic products in the U.S.

The rapid uptake of dental services, especially in the U.K., Germany, and France and the increase in number of orthodontists are expected to expand the orthodontics market size in Europe. In addition, the rising index of treatment needs for dental malocclusions is anticipated to foster the market in Europe.

North America Orthodontics Market Size, 2018

In Asia Pacific, the demand for orthodontic equipment is poised to surge during the forecast duration owing to the increase in the number of standalone dental clinics, rising prevalence of dental malocclusions, and technological advancements in the dental industry. Furthermore, the gradual shift towards preventive dental care and improved domestic production of orthodontic supplies in Japan are likely to favor the market growth in Asia Pacific. In rest of the world, the adoption of orthodontic products is expected to increase owing to the greater preference for clear aligners and ceramic brackets and unmet needs of patient population. Improved awareness regarding dental misalignments among teenagers is another factor for the orthodontics market growth in rest of the world.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Align Technology, Ormco Corporation, and 3M to lead the market.

The orthodontics market is consolidated with Align Technology, Ormco Corporation, 3M, and Institut Straumann AG, having the dominant position. In terms of revenue, Align Technology accounts for the maximum market share which is mainly due to the remarkable sale of Invisalign throughout the world. However, the companys market share is likely to get affected after the launch of clear aligners by 3M. The improved distribution network, deeper penetration, and strategic collaborations are major factors for the prominent position of Ormco Corporation and Institut Straumann AG in the orthodontics market.

List Of Key Companies Covered

3M

Ormco Corporation

DB Orthodontics

Biolux Research Ltd.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

Rising prevalence of dental malocclusion, deeper penetration of clear aligners, and technological advancement are expanding the orthodontics market. Many adults and teenagers are opting for orthodontic treatment to correct their dental misalignment and improve facial appearance. This is further boosting the demand for orthodontics products.

competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of key orthodontic diseases by key countries, pricing analysis by key players, technological advancement in orthodontic instruments and supplies, key mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

Product

Instruments

Supplies

Fixed

Brackets

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Archwires

Others

Removable

Aligners

Retainers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

September 2019: uLab Systems announced the partnership with Bay materials, the makers of Zendura clear aligner, and retainer materials. The partnership will provide Zendura materials to uLab system users.

January 2019: Institut Straumann AG partnered with Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited and obtained the distribution rights of the companys clear aligners in China.

May 2018: OrthoAccel Technologies and Henry Schein Orthodontics entered into the U.S distribution agreement for AcceleDent Optima.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Orthodontics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Instruments and Supplies {Fixed (Brackets, Bands & Buccal Tubes, Archwires, and Others), and Removable (Aligners, Retainers, and Others)}], By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580