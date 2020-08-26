Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Molecular Diagnostics market.

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market size was USD 8.01 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.87 Bn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period (2018-2025)

We have updated Molecular Diagnostics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

During the last decade, molecular diagnostics has emerged as a superior methodology and achieved the goal of faster disease diagnosis along with minimal complexities. The demand for these procedures is higher, particularly for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases in both developing and developed nations is boosting the demand for molecular diagnosis. Major viral and bacterial outbreaks in the Middle East & Africa forced all governments and research institutions across the globe to adopt molecular diagnostic techniques to inhibit the microbial outbreaks. In terms of techniques, the amplification techniques segment is projected to hold considerable share in the global market. Consumables and reagent segments are also expected to hold considerable share in this market.

Key Market Drivers

Infectious Diseases are expected to drive the molecular diagnostics market growth

Currently, managing the microbial outbreaks and infections across the globe is a big challenge faced by all the governments worldwide. Huge amount of resource engagement in terms of technology, expertise and finance serves, and favorable environment for the imitation of research projects, particularly for infectious diseases is boosting the market for molecular diagnostics. The Infectious diseases application segment accounted for a market share of 60.0 % in 2017. Moreover, rise in awareness programs initiated by global organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank and others for infectious diseases are expected to encourage the talent pool to step forward with the aim to achieve higher utilization of such diagnostic technologies.

Market Segmentation

Based on applications, the global molecular diagnostic market segments includes infectious diseases, blood screening, histology, oncoloogy, and others. Infectious diseases held an estimated 60.0% of the market share in 2017. Based on the product type, the global molecular diagnostic market includes reagents and consumable. In terms of techniques, the global molecular diagnostic market is categorized as hospitals amplification techniques, hybridization techniques, sequencing techniques, and others. Various end users in the global market are clinical & pathology labs, hospitals, and others (physicians offices, clinics, emergency centers, long-term & urgent care centers, etc). Lucrative reimbursement strategies offered by the government for the implementation of molecular diagnostics signifies considerable growth in the execution of these diagnosis systems in clinical & pathology labs as well as in hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Reinforcement Strategies of Government Institutions for Molecular Diagnostics Reflected as Higher Growth of the Market in North America

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, 2017

North America generated revenue of USD 3.64 Bn in 2017, and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the molecular diagnostics market share during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by the increasing association and collaborative efforts taken by both large academic institutions and research hospitals. Moreover, the increasing interactions between hospital research organizations and academic institutions for process improvements will help boost the market. The utilization of large amount of molecular diagnostics for improvisation of clinical efficiency are projected to offer significant growth for the molecular diagnostic market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising emphasis of bigger hospital research and clinical microbiology organizations, and their collective efforts to increase the level of molecular diagnostics are expected to drive the market in Europe. Though, improvements in Asia Pacific and Latin America are currently in premature stage, rapidly developing infrastructure and increasing investments in research and development are anticipated to serve huge potentials for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players

QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories Expected to Hold Considerable Share in the Global Market

Giant organizations such as QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories are expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Optimal research & development strategies, robust supply chain network, increasing investments in research & development and cost management are projected to serve huge opportunity for the aforementioned market players to lead this market during the forecast period. Moreover, higher potential for intense penetration of advanced diagnostics in the Asia Pacific market may offer significant share for the companies in terms of revenue in the global molecular diagnostics market.

Molecular Diagnostic Market Players

bioMerieux SA.

BD

Danaher Corporation

Grifols, S.A.

Hologic Inc.

Novartis AG

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Other players

Report Coverage

The science of medical diagnostics is witnessing remarkable achievements in terms of new diagnostic domains and philosophies. The popularity of molecular diagnostics is continuously increasing in life sciences due to its extensive applications, promising solutions, and methodologies for disease diagnosis on molecular level.

The molecular diagnostics market report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights on molecular diagnostics industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented into product type, application, technique, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global market is categorized into instruments and reagents & consumables. Based on applications, the market is segmented into infectious disease, blood screening, histology, oncology, and others. Based on techniques, this market is segmented into amplification techniques, hybridization techniques, sequencing techniques, and others. Various end users covered in the report are clinical and pathology laboratories, hospitals, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and a competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are Porters five forces analysis, recent advancements in molecular diagnostics, key mergers & acquisitions, and others.

Molecular Diagnostic Market Segment

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Application

Infectious Disease

Blood Screening

Histology

Oncology

Others

By Technique

Amplification Techniques

Hybridization Techniques

Sequencing Techniques

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical & Pathology Labs

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Molecular Diagnostic Industry Developments

In May 2019, Qiagen, a Germany based company got FDA approval for its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system. The newly FDA approved system is equipped with an advanced DiagCORE technology which enables effective detection of around 20 types of pathogens.

In April 2018, altona Diagnostics GmbH launched an advanced marked AltoStar Molecular Diagnostic Workflow with an aim to streamline the workflow in real-time PCR infectious disease testing.

In July 2015, Rosetta Genomics Ltd. launched OncoGxSelect, a next generation sequencing oncology panel. The new system enables detection of 5 types of genes which are associated with the lung cancer.

