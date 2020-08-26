One thought on “Global lymphoma treatment market size was USD 6.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lymphoma Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lymphoma Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lymphoma Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others), By Disease Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and Hodgkin Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global lymphoma treatment market size was USD 6.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Lymphoma Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Lymphomas are most prevalent forms of blood cancers and thus, a substantial number of individuals in the general population suffer from this form of cancer. If lymphoma treatment is not conducted with accuracy, it can have deadly outcomes for the sufferer and contributes to a high rate of mortality. There are several clinical trials currently underway by prominent market leaders for developing new drug candidates for several forms of lymphomas, especially for the harder to treat forms.

MARKET TRENDS

Prominent Pipeline Products Likely to Lead Market Growth

Key market trends prevailing in the global lymphoma treatment market is the increasing involvement of key and prominent companies in the R&D leading to strong pipeline candidates. Many biopharmaceutical market players like Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Amgen, are showing increasing interest for the development of new products. This increasing interest into treatment products is due to increasing number of individuals are suffering from these lymphomas. For instance, Kura Oncology is conducting a clinical trial for a pipeline candidate called tipifarnib for the disease indication of peripheral T-cell lymphoma and currently, the clinical trial is in Phase II, and received the fast track designation from the FDA in March 2020. This is anticipated to further drive the growth of the market during forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Cases of Lymphomas to Fuel Demand

The main drivers of the lymphoma treatment are the increasing prevalence of all forms of cancers that includes other types of blood cancers. Lymphomas comprise of a sizeable number of blood cancer cases and there is a growing demand for advanced products the treatment. It is important as a significant number of these cancers often have no clinical signs till the disease is in later stages and in this stage of the disease, a more aggressive form of treatment is required for improved treatment outcomes. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during forecast period.

The other critical driver is the need for improved outcomes for the patients in terms of treatment for where the disease has become advanced and harder to treat. In these cases, an advanced and altered treatment course is often required which further increases demand for cutting edge and advanced therapies.

High Cure Rates of Certain Lymphomas to Drive the Market Growth

There is a growing initiative in R&D for the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of a wide range of lymphomas which includes non-Hodgkin lymphomas. According to the American Cancer Society in 2020, an estimated 77,240 individuals will undergo a diagnosis of a non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This estimates considers both individuals of all age groups such as adults and children. Despite, that a wide range of lymphomas including Burkitts lymphoma are considered to be able to be treated easily if the diagnosis is in the early stages. Positive treatment rates as such are further expected to drive the global market growth. The better diagnosis of the disease is anticipated to result in increased use of therapeutics which further drives the global market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Strong Costs Attributed to Certain Therapeutics to Limit the Market Growth in Certain Emerging Regions

Though the prevalence of blood cancer like the types of blood cancer is increasing and similar conditions in emerging markets, there are firm factors that are restraining the adoption of these therapeutics used in treatment. The significant limiting factors restraining the growth is the lower lymphoma treatment rates in emerging countries. This is attributed to high costs of therapies. This results in a limited number of individuals undergoing this treatment, and a large number of these patients are not able to afford treatments such as immunotherapies. Most of the times, the cost of such products are not accessible and affordable to the poor patients in these countries and also the unavailability of suitable payment plans for treatment of these diseases.

SEGMENTATION

By Therapy Analysis

Immunotherapy is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Market

In terms of treatment, the global market is segmented into immunotherapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and others. Immunotherapy is measured as highly successful in positive outcomes. Resulting in the dominance of immunotherapy segment in the global market in 2018, due to the higher revenue realization by these drugs. Immunotherapies such as Yescarta by Kite Pharma, Inc. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.), is one of the dominant product in this treatment segment in the global market.

The targeted therapy segment accounts for the second largest segment of the global market owing to a large number of product for lymphoma treatment. Other factors contributing to the growth of this segment during the forecast period includes the accuracy of these therapies in the targeting of the cancer. Chemotherapy is still an important treatment option due to its status as one of the treatment mainstays. Corticosteroids comes under the other segment, which are also used as considered a part of the treatment plan, in some cases.

By Disease Type Analysis

Overwhelming Occurrence of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis in Total Cases of Lymphoma to Aid Dominance of the Segment

On the basis of disease type, this market is segmented into non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Hodgkin lymphoma. The non-Hodgkin lymphoma type is anticipated to dominate the disease type segment, because the non-Hodgkin lymphoma accounts for the majority of the lymphoma cases and is anticipated to remain dominant and maintain its hold over its market share in the forecast period, which is the primary reason for dominance of non-Hodgkin lymphoma type in the global market.

The comparatively rarer occurrence of Hodgkin lymphoma with a lack of products specifically geared towards the lymphoma treatment of this form of the disease, is expected to restrain the segments growth during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Higher Administration of Intravenous Therapeutics to Enable Dominance of the Hospital Pharmacies Segment

The segmentation of this market based on distribution channels is retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The reason for the dominance of hospital pharmacies segment is that the consumption of these drugs is most in hospitals and are mostly dispensed in hospital pharmacies for the hospitalized patients. This allows proper treatment under observation of healthcare professionals.

Retail pharmacies are expected to register a lower CAGR comparatively because the treatment is mostly offered in hospitalised patients.Â Moreover, online pharmacies are expected to register a healthy CAGR due to the need of chronic care medicines on regular basis by lymphoma patients.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The market size in North America in 2018 was USD 3.33 billion, with the region accounting for the most dominant market share. Some of the factors that have led to the supremacy of the region in global market includes the higher prevalence of lymphoma, the greater awareness amongst the patient population for lymphoma treatment, higher rate of adoption of advanced lymphoma therapeutic drugs, and the greater healthcare expenditure of the region. In addition to that, constant R&D by key market players in the form of clinical trials for new drug candidate for lymphoma treatment have also boosted the market in the region. The second most dominant market is expected to be Europe in the forecast period, and the reasons for the regions high share includes the high number of individuals requiring treatment arising from the region and also the high usage of advanced therapeutics. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR out of all regions of the global market during forecast period. The key reasons for the regions high growth rate includes the approvals of key drugs such as Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in Japan for lymphoma treatment, the under tapped market potential of the region and also the existence of a large potential patient population needing treatment, which together are estimated to drive the market growth during forecast period. Market in Latin America is currently in a limited stage of growth, but with the increasing burden of various forms of lymphoma during forecast period, the market can experience growth in the future due to increasing demand for lymphoma therapeutic products. Middle East and Africa, is expected to register a slower growth in the forecast period, but with the strong economic growth prospects in the region, the market is expected to develop in the future due to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for advanced therapeutics by the patient population for this treatment in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Strong and Diversified Lymphoma Portfolio of Key Oncology Market Leaders, to Help these Companies Retain a Leading Position

The competition scenario in this market depicts a fairly intense competition with the presence of prominent market players of oncology with their expanded product portfolio of oncology therapeutics. Numerous major market players like Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Gilead Sciences, Inc. with its subsidiary Kite Pharma, Inc. have strong existence in the global market. However, other players such as Novartis AG, and Bristol Myers Squibb Company also have promising products in the market, ranging from immunotherapy to targeted therapy.

However, various prominent biopharmaceutical companies such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., are making their presence noticeable in the market with their lymphoma treatment product portfolio particularly aimed at the several forms of lymphoma therapeutics. This is anticipated to positively impact the global market as these companies are poised to gain market share during forecast period through key regulatory approvals.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020 â€“ The U.S. FDA announced the partial clinical hold on the phase I trial of a pipeline candidate titled ACTR707 for lymphoma treatment. The pipeline candidate was to be used in combination with rituximab (Rituxan) for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma from Unum Therapeutics, after the company submitted a safety report.

September 2019 â€“ Novartis announced that its product offering of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), used for lymphoma treatment, received routine reimbursement for all the eligible UK patients in the NHS system, after the appraisal from the Scottish Medicines Consortium.

March 2019 â€“ The approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), to be used for lymphoma treatment, in Japan made the therapeutic, the first ever CAR-T cell therapy authorized by a regulatory agency in Asia.

REPORT COVERAGE

The lymphoma treatment market report provides a thorough analysis of the market and focuses on key features such as pipeline analysis, prevalence of lymphoma – by key countries – 2018, key industry developments, regulatory scenario – key regions, analysis of economic burden of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, new product launches, and reimbursement scenario. Additionally, the report provides insights into the lymphoma treatment market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the report includes several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

By Disease Type

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Lymphoma Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others), By Disease Type (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and Hodgkin Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580