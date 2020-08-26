Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Feed Premix market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Feed Premix Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Feed Premix market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Feed Premix Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, and Antibiotics), By Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global feed premix market size valued at USD 8.50 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Feed Premix Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

According to the industry statistics, the global animal feed production (in terms of volume) witnessed a CAGR of 2.81% during the period of 2013 to 2018 with major increment impending from developing nations. Livestock animals nutrition requirements and feeding practices have seen a dramatic change in recent decades in line with the commercialization of livestock farming activities. Increased awareness among livestock farmers about the benefits of feeding livestock with a balanced diet is the key factor that supported the growth of the commercial feed, feed additives, and the markets in recent years.

The premix feed is referred to as the feed that is mainly composed of two or more kinds (varieties) of nutritional feed additives mixed with a carrier or diluent in a certain proportion, including complex premix, trace mineral premix, and vitamin premix feed. The premix feed consists of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antibiotic additives. Feed premix improves the accuracy of mixing and distribution of these additives throughout the feed to ensure proper homogenization of the feed additives in the final feed.

The global animal feed premix market is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period due to increased demand for balanced feed products including macronutrients and micronutrients. Technological advancements in feeding practices, changing regulatory environment, and various benefits associated with the use of feed premixes are creating demand in the feed market.

The major determinants of demand for feed materials are the demand for livestock products and the commercialization of livestock farms. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global milk production is projected to increase by 22% during the medium-term forecast period (2018 to 2027). Commercialization of livestock farming is leading to a shift in technology towards more intensive feeding and the same in turn, has a significant impact on the pattern of feed usage and demand for increased feed materials and components.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Commercial Feed Products in Livestock Farming

According to the International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF) estimates, the global production of compound feed hovers around one billion tonnes annually and commercial feed manufacturing generates around USD 400 billion revenue per annum. Among the regions, Europe and Africa witnessed a CAGR of 5% (in terms of volume) during the period of 2012 to 2017. Modernization of livestock farms in developing regions to meet the growing demand for animal protein is projected to support the growth of commercial feed products, such as compound feed, feed additives, and feed premix.

Increasing Transparency in the Supply Chain of Animal Proteins

Increased demand for quality livestock protein products (milk, meat, etc.) is pressurizing livestock farmers to feed their animals with superior-quality feed products to enhance productivity and quality of the output. Consumers across the world are becoming more conscious about the quality of the animal protein products they purchase and consume and hence, they expect a high level of transparency in the supply chain of livestock products from the point of production to consumption. Clean labeling and blockchain technologies are likely to increase the transparency of the supply chain to the consumers. Hence, it is essential to enhance feed nutrition by adding the required amount of vitamins and minerals to achieve a healthy performance of livestock animals.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Vitamin Feed Premix to Dominate the Market

“”On the basis of type, the global feed premix market can be segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antibiotics””

The vitamin premix is projected to hold the largest share in terms of value throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in the demand for vitamin fortified feed from the rising number of commercial livestock farms. Vitamin premixes sub-segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global market as it is one of the major components to boost the growth of the livestock and it also helps in improving the immune system of the animals.

Mineral and amino acid feed premixes formulations also play a vital role in supplying the required nutrition to the livestock animals. Lack of vitamins and minerals in the diet causes health and psychological disorders and it also leads to a decrease in productivity.

By Livestock Analysis

Poultry & Swine Segments Are Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period.

On the basis of livestock, the feed premix market can be segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, and others (including companion animals/birds). The demand for feed premix by poultry livestock across the globe is rising due to the increasing demand for chicken and turkey from the consumers. This segment is expected to be one of the fast-growing segment in the global market.

Followed by the poultry segment, the ruminants segment is expected to hold the second-largest share owing to the increased supplementation of vitamins and minerals with the commercial feed products. These are few of the pointers which aid in the feed premix market growth throughout the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The North America market was valued at USD 2.41 Billion in 2018 and is projected to remain the second dominant in the global market during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of efficient and technologically advanced farm management practices by the livestock farmers in this region would continue to drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for feed premix products due to the increasing number of poultry and aquatic animal farms in the region. The large population in the region and increasing demand for animal protein is projected to support the growth of livestock farming which in turn is anticipated to support the compound feed and feed premix market share. Growing commercialization of livestock farming in countries such as India and China is projected to demand increased feed premix products.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Top 4 Market Players Account for more than 50% Share in Feed Premix Market

This market is dominated by some of the key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions, and dominance of market share. Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco, and Cargill (Provimi) have emerged as leading players in the feed premix industry. The key companies in the industry are investing in R&D to launch new products and to meet the growing requirement for feed premix from the ever-expanding commercial livestock farming. Large companies in the industry are majorly focusing on R&D and product innovation and are establishing premix manufacturing plants to meet the growing demand from local markets in various regions and countries.

List of key Companies Profiled

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Cargill, Incorporated (Provimi)

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Kemin Industries

Land Olakes, Inc.

De Heus Animal Nutrition

Alltech, Inc.

Zinpro Corporation

Novus International, Inc.

Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd.

REPORT COVERAGE

Feed premix is a mix of various complex components such as minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antibiotics. Two or more of these compounds should be present in the feed in order to form a feed premix. These feed premixes give animals the necessary nutrients for their nourishment. The micronutrients are required in small quantity by the body such as minerals, vitamins, and amino acids. Since the micronutrients are not present in the animal feed, consumers have started the incorporation of feed premix in the animal feed. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the feed premix industry and a detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the feed premix market report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape of the market. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of the animal feed industry, health benefits of feed premix, technological advancements, a regulatory scenario in key countries, key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

By Livestock

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

April 2019: Cargills animal nutrition business, Provimi Jordan, inaugurated animal nutrition premix plant having a production capacity of approximately 65,000 metric tons of premix per year in Jordan to provide premix solutions to farmers and feed producers in the Middle East.

October 2018: DSM opened its second Animal Nutrition & Health premix plant in Jadcherla, India to meet the growing demand for tailor-made feed premix solutions in the country.

October 2017: Archer Daniels Midland Company opened new feed premix plant in Zhangzhou, South China. The mill has annual production capacity of 30,000 metric tons of feed premixes and 80,000 metric tons of complete feed and concentrates.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Feed Premix in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Feed Premix Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, and Antibiotics), By Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580