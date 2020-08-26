Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contraceptive Devices market.

The global contraceptive devices market size was valued at USD 7,013.8 Million in 2017, is projected to reach USD 11,166.4 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0%.

We have updated Contraceptive Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

In the last few decades, the increased demand is reflected by the contraceptive devices. Awareness of contraception and the presence of effective methods for prevention of conception are the major determinants of national pregnancy and birth rates.

The upsurge in the use of contraceptive devices can be attributed to robust government promotions and schemes for women and child health. Government participation in promoting family planning and contraception especially in emerging nations is a key factor associated with the growth of the global contraceptives devices market.

Market Segmentation

“”Female Contraceptive Devices to Account for Highest Market Share by 2025″”

Contraceptive devices are available for both male and female. Availability of a variety of female contraceptive devices and significant uptake of intrauterine devices all over the globe is propelling the sale of female contraceptive devices at an exponential rate. Female contraceptive devices segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast duration. Various female contraceptive devices commercially available in the market are vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal implants, female condoms, diaphragms & sponges, and others.

In terms of technology, the global contraceptives devices market is categorised into hormonal contraceptives and barrier contraceptives. Hormonal contraceptives segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of revenue between 2018 & 2025, it is attributable to its rising preference and efficiency.

Various distribution channels in the global contraceptive devices market are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel & NGO, and others. Hospital pharmacy is a major source for the contraceptive devices, owing to the increased uptake of implantable contraceptive devices by healthcare professionals and active government support for distribution of contraceptives through government aided hospitals across the globe.

Regional Analysis

“”Proactive Government of Densely Populated Countries Such as China & India Focusing on Implementing the Population Control Measures is Augmenting the Market in Asia Pacific with Maximum CAGR””

North America accounted for the maximum revenue with USD 3,418.8 Mn in 2017 and is projected to continue to remain dominant during 2018-2025, which is attributable to the upsurge in the usage of male condoms in the U.S. & Canada.

However, rising public awareness about reversible contraceptive measures and government participation in implementing the population control policies in China is likely to boost the expansion of contraceptive devices market in Asia Pacific with relatively significant CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is projected to grow in terms of revenue by the end of 2025, owing to the availability of cost-effective options of contraception across the region.

North America Contraceptive Devices Market, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”Merck & Co. Inc. and Bayer AG to Lead the Global Contraceptive Devices Market “”

The contraceptive devices market is fragmented, with numerous players operating in the manufacturing & distribution of products. In September 2016, Bayer AG received FDA approval for Kyleena, an intrauterine system for the intentional prevention of pregnancy for up to five years, proving a new birth control option for women. This is projected to propel its market share in the coming years. The contraceptive devices market comprises of numerous local and regional players. Other prominent players operating in the global contraceptive devices market are Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mylan, Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan plc, Reckitt Benckiser plc, Veru Inc., Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., etc.

KEY COMPANIES MENTIONED IN REPORT

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Other players

Report Coverage

Ensuring access to contraceptive devices for women is important for the health of women, to prevent early child bearing. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 214 Mn women of reproductive age in developing countries who want to avoid pregnancy are not using a modern contraceptive method. Use of contraceptive devices can reduce the risk associated with womens heath due to early childbearing, unsafe abortion, and aid in preventing sexually transmitted diseases. The improving literacy rates especially among women have encouraged rapid adoption of contraceptive devices among women.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the contraceptive devices industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, technology, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global contraceptive devices market is categorized into male contraceptive devices and female contraceptive devices (female condoms, diaphragms & sponges, vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal implants, and others).

In terms of technology, the global contraceptive devices market is classified into hormonal contraceptives and barrier contraceptives. Various distribution channels for contraceptive devices include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel & NGOs, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are fertility statistics for key countries, new product launch, key technological advancements, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario for key countries, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

Â By Product Type

Â· Male Contraceptive Devices

Â· Female Contraceptive Devices

. Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges

. Vaginal Rings

. Intrauterine Devices

. Sub-dermal Implants

Â· Others

By Technology

Â· Hormonal Contraceptives

Â· Barrier Contraceptives

By Distribution Channel

Â· Hospital Pharmacy

Â· Retail Pharmacy

Â· Clinics

Â· Online Channels

Â· Public Channel & NGO

Â· Others

By Geography

Â· North America (USA and Canada)

Â· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Â· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Â· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Â· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, Population Council received FDA approval for Annovera, a type of reusable vaginal ring for the prevention of unwanted pregnancy.

In August 2018, The FDA granted marketing approval to NATURAL CYCLES medical application that can calculate the days a woman is likely to be fertile based on the recorded body temperature and menstrual cycleÂ information of a woman.

In September 2016, Bayer received FDA approval for Kyleena, an intrauterine system for the intentional prevention of pregnancy for up to five years, proving a new birth control option for the women.

