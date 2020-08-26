Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cardiovascular Stents market.

The global cardiovascular stents market size was valued at USD 7,838.9 Million in 2017, is projected to reach USD 13,100.2 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%.

We have updated Cardiovascular Stents Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Cardiovascular diseases are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Lifestyle-related heart diseases such as obesity and atherosclerosis are the key factors associated with the rising patient pool for invasive & minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty.

Angioplasty or percutaneous coronary intervention is a procedure that involves permanent placement of a tiny mesh tube, called a stent, to wide open the clogged artery or vein. The stent keeps the coronary & peripheral vasculature (arteries & veins) wide open, compressing the plaques, and reduces the chances of a heart attack. A consistent rise in the incidence of coronary artery diseases owing to the rapid adaption of a sedentary lifestyle by people around the world is a key factor associated with the rising procedures of percutaneous coronary intervention. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced stents by key manufacturers across the globe is projected to boost the cardiovascular stents market share between 2018 and 2025.

Market Segmentation

“”Coronary Stenting Procedure Type to Account for Highest Market Share by 2025″”

Increasing investment by emerging players in the research and development (R&D) of coronary stents to introduce novel & advanced coronary stents such as bioresorbable stents, bioengineered stents, etc. is a key factor associated with the rising uptake of coronary stents in the global market.

In terms of stent type, the market is categorized into drug-eluting stents (DES), bare-metal stents, bioresorbable stents, and others. Of these, drug-eluting stents are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the introduction of next-generation drugs for DES by key companies. Various disease indications in the cardiovascular stents market are venous diseases and arterial diseases. The venous disease segment is anticipated to grow with a maximum CAGR during 2018-2025. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and catheterization labs.

Regional Analysis

“”Government Participation in Price Capping of Cardiovascular Stents Augmenting the Market in the Asia Pacific at Highest CAGR””

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Improved distribution of cardiovascular stents by manufacturers and distributors in countries such as China and Australia is likely to propel the cardiovascular stents market growth in the Asia Pacific with relatively significant CAGR.

North America Cardiovascular Stents Market, 2017

Price capping of stents in India to improve their accessibility is boosting the uptake of stents in India, which can be a key factor to boost the growth of the market in India during 2018-2025. North America generated revenue of US$ 2,344.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to continue to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Ongoing clinical trials on novel stents in the US. and green signal by regulatory authorities for the approval of stents are projected to augment the North America”s cardiovascular stents market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

“”Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation leading the global market””

The current vendor landscape in the market is consolidated owing to the remarkable distribution network of major companies in emerging economies. However, ongoing clinical studies being funded by public & private players is expected to increase the number of companies in the global market during the forecast period. Currently, Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation lead the market together constituting maximum market share. The scenario is likely to change owing to the market fluctuations in India. In 2018, Abbott withdrew its leading XIENCE Alpine stent from the Indian market, which is expected to affect its leading position in the global market during 2018-2025. Other players operating in the global cardiovascular stents industry are Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cardinal Health, Cook, C. R. Bard, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

KEY COMPANIES MENTIONED IN REPORT

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cardinal Health

Cook

C. R. Bard, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Other players

REPORT OVERVIEW

Recent advancements in cardiac care are increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases across the globe. The advancements in the percutaneous coronary interventions are improving the operational capabilities and reducing errors. The efficiency of stent placements is being enhanced owing to the availability of well-qualified interventional cardiologists across the globe.

he report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the cardiovascular stents industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of procedure type, stent type, disease indication, and end-user. On the basis of procedure type, the cardiovascular stents market is categorized into coronary stenting & peripheral stenting. Various stent types covered in the report are drug-eluting stents (DES), bioresorbable stents, bare-metal stents, and others. In terms of disease indication, the market is categorized into venous diseases & arterial diseases, while various end-users in the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and catheterization labs. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the cardiovascular stents market value dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of key cardiovascular diseases (Peripheral Artery Diseases & Coronary Artery Diseases) by major countries, pricing analysis, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, a regulatory scenario for key countries, and health reimbursement scenario for key countries.

In February 2018, Medtronic announced the FDA approval and launch of Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm Drug-Eluting Stent (DES), which the smallest size Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) available in the market.

In October 2017, Abbott received CE approval for XIENCE Sierra, an everolimus-eluting coronary stent system for sale in all the CE mark countries

In July 2016, Abbott received FDA approval for Absorb GT1 BVS, an absorbable stentÂ for the treatment of coronary artery disease.

