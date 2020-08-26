Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Wound Care market.

The Global Advanced Wound Care Market Size was USD 9.27 Billion in 2017 and is Projected to Reach USD 13.45 Billion by 2025, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% in the Forecast Period

We have updated Advanced Wound Care Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other conditions is presenting a large patient pool suffering from comorbidities such as diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds. There is an increasing number of patients undergoing surgical procedures globally, which is leading to an increasing number of patient pool suffering from surgical wounds. This, along with increasing hospitalization stay and aging population leading to decreased mobility among elderly patients, are some of the factors presenting large patient pool suffering from pressure ulcers globally. There is an ever-increasing economic cost burden for the treatment of chronic wounds being exerted on national governments and a bid to reduce the economic cost burden is demanding innovative and products in the global market.

Key Market Drivers

Launch of Innovative and Advanced Dressings is Propelling Growth of the Advanced Wound Dressings Segment

Increased focus of market players on R&D, combined with increasing per capita healthcare spending in emerging countries, and implementation of reimbursement policies for advanced wound care products are factors driving the advanced wound dressings market growth. The active wound care product type captured 14.7% share of the global market in 2017.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. Higher prevalence of diabetes globally and lower diagnosis rate of diabetic foot ulcers are some of the major factors responsible for a higher share of the diabetic foot ulcers segment in the global market. On the basis of end user, the global market segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and others. The home care settings segment is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR from 2018-2025.

Regional Analysis

Higher Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Increasing Penetration of Global Players is Propelling the Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific

North America Advanced Wound Care Market Size, 2017

Comparatively higher prevalence of diabetes in Asia Pacific is leading to an increasing number of patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers. This along with increasing per capita healthcare spending in the region, and increasing number of market players entering the lucrative market with innovative product offerings, is projected to drive the comparatively higher growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Higher cost of care for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and surgical wounds in the U.S., combined with adequate reimbursement policies in the country, are factors which dominated the global market in North America in 2017. The region generated revenue of USD 3.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Europe accounted for the second largest advanced wound care market share. The market in Middle East & Africa, and Latin America accounted for a comparatively small share of the market in 2017.

Key Market Players

Presence of a Strong and Innovative Portfolio for Wound Care Dressings & Devices has Propelled Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., and KCI Licensing Inc., to Lead the Global Market.

The current global advanced wound care market is consolidated owing to the remarkable distribution network of major companies in emerging economies. Currently, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Inc., and KCI Licensing Inc. lead the market, accounting for maximum share in 2017. However, lack of strong barriers to entry is projected to lead to an increasing number of domestic players entering the global market. This is projected to lead to a slightly fragmented market by 2025. Other players operating in the global market are MiMedx, Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences Inc., Tissue Regenix, Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Organogenesis Inc., among others. They are providing efficient treatmnets for advanced wounds.

Key Players

MiMedx

Derma Sciences Inc.

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Tissue Regenix

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

Organogenesis Inc.

KCI Licensing, Inc

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

An increasing number of new approvals for products such as growth factors, biological skin equivalents, and wound care devices including extracorporeal shock wave therapy devices, are factors leading to increasing demand for advanced wound care products in the global market. Various manufacturers are also focusing on innovating their product portfolio in the advanced wound dressings segment, leading to an increasing competition in the segment and higher penetration of products in emerging countries. However, lack of established clinical efficiency of advanced wound dressings in the treatment of wounds is hindering the growth of the market.

The advanced wound care market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on advanced wound care industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented as per product type, indication, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global market is further segmented into advanced wound dressings, wound care devices, and active wound care products. On the basis of indication, the global wound care devices market is segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. On the basis of end user, the global advanced market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of key disease indications (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds etc.) for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for treatment of chronic wounds by key countries/ region.

Advanced Wound Care Market Segments

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Foam Dressings

Others

Wound Care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)

Others (compression therapy, etc.)

Active Wound Care

Biological Skin Equivalents

Growth Factors

Biological Dressings

Others

By Indication

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, UPM launched a new advanced wound care product for the European market. FibDex is the first wound dressing created from wood-based nanofibrillar cellulose to receive regulatory approval and to be awarded a CE mark.

In February 2019, Axio Biosolutions has launched MaxioCel, a next generation wound care dressing made of chitosan.

In February 2019, GEMCO Medical, launched addition of the GEMCORE360 brand of advanced wound care products.

