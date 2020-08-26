Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smoke Detector market.

The global Smoke Detector Market size was USD 1,904.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3,380.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Smoke detectors are designed to identify a fire while in its smoldering or inception flame stages. These detectors are able to sense the fire based on the type, density, and volume of smoke produced during fire accidents. This market is gaining recognition with the increasing consumer awareness for security. Also, stringent government standards imposed on commercial, residential, and industrial constructions are compelling construction vendors to align the projects with fire and safety norms, thus further propelling the Smoke Detector Market growth. In addition to this, widening smart city projects, emergent technology in detectors, and increasing research & development spending by key players are fueling the progress of the market. For instance, in July 2018, a European company, Hochiki Europe, introduced FIREscape+, an innovative system integrated with multi-functionalities including fire detection and emergency lighting.

MARKET TRENDS

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Smoke Detectors to Contribute to Market Growth

The growing trend of smart devices has transformed the traditional range of products. Technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), etc. integrated with smoke detectors have enhanced security solutions systems. They offer advanced risk monitoring, help customers to prevent false alarms, and allow taking necessary action in critical situations. Also, IoT-based smoke detectors notify the user for regular maintenance and need for replacement of existing accessories or batteries. Moreover, construction of smart cities and industrial automation are creating a potential impact on the market trends for the Smoke Detector.

MARKET DRIVERS

Imposition of Stringent Government Norms to Trigger the Market

Rising count of fire accidents across various settings is becoming a major concern for governmental bodies. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) based in United States, the fire loss reports states that the home fires fell by 51%, from 734,000 in 1980 to 363,000, in 2018. One of the main reasons for this fall is the mandatory inclusion of fire safety systems. Furthermore, some other standards held on various applications are the driving the market demand. For instance, the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code and NFPA 72 were recently mandated for residential spaces having a floor size greater than 1,000 square feet.

MARKET RESTRAINTS

Range Limits of Smoke Detectors to Inhibit Market Growth

The capability of a smoke detector in sensing a fire is limited to a specific distance. For instance, if the fire develops on the first floor of the building, the detectors may not alert the second floor of the building. This may increase the density of the fire flames, resulting in accidents. This leads to installing these detectors at every level of building, resulting in higher expenditures. Similarly, these detectors sometimes may not sense a fire developing on the other side of the closed door. In such cases, detectors have to be placed on the both sides of the door.

SEGMENTATION

By Technology Type Analysis

Photoelectric Segment to Show Higher Growth Rate in the Coming Years

On the basis of technology type, the market is divided into photoelectric, dual sensor, ionization, and others.

The photoelectric segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period owing to its characteristics of sudden sensing and responds an average of 15 to 50 minutes faster to fires in their early smoldering stage. Also, it quickens the triggering of the alarm once the smoke enters the detector chambers. Furthermore, government initiatives to invest in infrastructure development are further expected to flourish this Market.

Ionization and dual sensor segments are expected to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years owing to their easy functionalities, capability of early detecting fire fumes, etc. Also, manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the existing fire protection technologies and introducing dual sensor smoke detectors.

By Application Analysis

Residential Segment to Grow Significantly in the Forecast Period

Based on application, the market is further segregated into commercial, industrial, and residential.

The residential segment is expected to grow significantly in the future owing to the increasing number of accidents occurring at residential places, rising urbanization, and increasing population. Moreover, smoke detector vendors are focusing on introducing products explicitly for residential applications. For instance, in March 2017, Honeywell International Inc. came up with dual sensor detector for residential application, which is monitored professionally and integrated wireless combination carbon monoxide (CO).

Commercial and industrial segments are anticipated to exhibit a considerable growth rate in the coming years with rising smart city projects, growing trends of smart factories, and Industry 4.0 and industrial automation. Also, increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is also propelling commercial projects and further fueling the market revenue.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America Smoke Detector Market, 2018 (USD Million)

Geographically, the global Smoke Detector Market is segmented across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. They are further categorized into countries.

North America market generated the highest revenue in 2018 owing to government initiatives to allocate funds for developing new and existing infrastructure projects, growing awareness about fire safety and protection, and presence of major manufacturers operating in the United States and Canada. Furthermore, during these five years (2013-2017), US fire department estimated an average of 354,400 home structure fires per year. In order to reduce the accidents, US government is formulating stringent norms and regulations, further strengthening the regionâ€™s hold on the market share.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the presence of registered and unregistered Chinese local players operating in the market. Also, growing number of industrial hubs and commercials projects including hotels, malls, office buildings, etc. are the developments which are complementing the growth of this market.

Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are anticipated to flourish at a considerable rate as a result of rising urbanization and growing infrastructure development. Moreover, countries such as Kuwait and Bahrain, where the oil & gas sector is growing rapidly, is creating a potential for growth for this market. In addition to this, major manufacturers are focusing on expanding their businesses in the developing economies to gain a competitive edge and increase their customer base.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players to Focus on Collaborating with Other Competitors to Expand Global Footprint

Vendors are emphasizing on acquiring others players to strengthen their market position across developed and developing economies. For instance, In May 2017, DEF Network integrated with Detectomat GmbH specifically to book significant presence in Germany and the European fire protection systems market.

Smoke Detector Manufacturers are Introducing Technologically Advanced Products to Gain Competitive Edge in the Market

Furthermore, key suppliers are focusing on upgrading their existing fire protection systems to align them with the needs of the consumers and a competitive edge in the dynamic environment. For instance, In April 2019, ABB launched a smoke detector with smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide (CO) detecting capability for industrial and residential applications.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Schneider Electric

Huawei

ABB

United Technology Corporation

Hochiki Corp.

Nest

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September2019:– Honeywell International Inc. introduced advanced zoning smoke detectors to ensure early detection and alert for a potential threat. Also, these detectors are cost-efficient and reduce the cos of ownership by including installation, commissioning, and operating expenses.

November 2017:- Honeywell International Inc. acquired an Italian company named SCAME Sistemi, s.r.l. to expand its existing product portfolio in fire and gas safety capabilities for Connected Building solutions.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the industry. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional

Smoke Detector Market analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide financial competency. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Technology Type

Photoelectric

Dual Sensor

Ionization

Others (ASD, etc.)

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

