The global ophthalmic devices market size was USD 22.72 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.99 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

There is an ever-growing awareness regarding ocular health among the younger generation of developed and developing countries worldwide. This trend has led to an increase in the adoption of vision care devices and other ophthalmology devices among the population. Ophthalmology devices include ophthalmic surgical devices, ophthalmic diagnostic devices, and vision care devices. The increasing adoption of contact lenses is for aesthetic, and vision correction purposes are estimated to drive the vision care segment growth in the in the forseeable future. Other factors such as increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of ocular disorders such as cataract and glaucoma, increasing awareness regarding ophthalmic diseases, rising access to ocular care are projected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Leading companies in the ophthalmic devices market are persistently developing innovative ocular health solutions to treat and correct vision disorders.

According to WHO, there are around 2.2 billion people around the globe that have vision impairment and blindness. Out of this, around 123.7 million people suffer from blindness owing to unaddressed refractive error. This increasing prevalence of visual impairment and ocular disease are estimated to surge the demand for ophthalmic devices. Moreover, positive support from government healthcare sectors in countries such as U.S. Germany, India, and Japan are anticipated to further increase the access to treatment and awareness regarding ocular health. New product launches in different market segments are also one of the key ophthalmic devices market drivers.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Different Ocular Disorders to Bolster the Adoption of Ophthalmic Devices

The rising prevalence of ocular disorders and diseases combined with increasing awareness regarding ocular health is projected to positively impact the ophthalmic devices market growth during the forecast period. This rise in trend is witnessed predominantly in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, such as China, Indian, and Brazil, among others. Additionally, increasing geriatric population around the globe is anticipated to drive the global ophthalmic devices market. This is owed to the high prevalence of vision impairment observed in the population above the age of 50. According to the World Report on Vision published by World Health Organization (2019), the prevalence of age-related cataracts in China was 73% among individuals aged 85-89 years. Similar trends were observed for other disorders like glaucoma, macular degeneration, presbyopia among different countries. These statistics predict a surge in the demand of ophthalmic diagnostics in the future. Moreover, the ophthalmic devices market opportunity is estimated to be the highest in regions such as South-East Asia, Southern Africa and the Middle East.

New product Launches Combined with Rapid Developments in Ophthalmic Devices to Drive the Market Value

The ophthalmic devices market is a highly competitive market, with companies constantly trying to innovate new products to capture market share. In the past decade, the global ophthalmic devices market has witnessed a series of new innovative product launches to please customer base. Companies such as Alcon, Johnson, and Johnson Vision and Essilor are introducing new products such as contact lenses, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic diagnostic devices, among others. Other companies operating in the ophthalmology devices market are also focusing on U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their products. For instance, in November 2019, CooperVision received U.S FDA approval for the companys MiSight contact lens, a soft contact lens indicated to slow the progression of myopia in children below the age of 12 years. Such innovative product launches and approvals are estimated to increase the adoption of ophthalmic devices during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

Vision Care Devices to Capture the Highest Share in the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market

In terms of product type, the ophthalmic devices market can be segmented into ophthalmic surgical devices, ophthalmic diagnostic devices, and vision care devices.

The vision care devices segment is estimated to hold the major market share in this market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This ophthalmic devices market trend is attributed to factors such as rapid technological advancements in the products such as contact lenses and intraocular lenses. In countries of Asia-Pacific, an ever-growing awareness of cataract and glaucoma is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the vision care devices segment.

Additionally, the ophthalmic diagnostic devices segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing awareness about eye care and the rising prevalence of ocular disease across the globe. Regionally, Asian countries such as China and India are driving the ophthalmic diagnostic devices segment growth. The fundus camera and aberrometer & topography systems devices are estimated to experience a stable CAGR owing to the increasing number of refractive errors and ocular diseases globally. The high adoption of surgery devices for the surgeries of ocular disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive disorders among others, is expected to support the market growth of the ophthalmic surgical devices segment.

By End-user Analysis

Hospitals to Capture a Predominant Share in the Ophthalmology Devices Market

Among the segmentation of end-user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others.

The hospital segment generated the highest revenue and captured the largest ophthalmic devices market share in 2018. This is attributed to a larger patient pool opting for ophthalmic diagnosis in hospitals compared to clinics and others. Rising prevalence of refractive error and an increasing number of cataract and glaucoma surgeries in hospitals is one the major factor surging the growth of hospitals segment in the market. This trend is projected to follow by the end of the forecast period. Other predominant aspects, such as evolving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and increasing the number of advanced healthcare facilities, are likely to fuel the demand for ophthalmic devices in hospitals.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 7.37 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to hold the highest share in the ophthalmic devices market. High adoption of advanced ophthalmology diagnostic devices, higher awareness regarding ocular disorders, and increasing prevalence of refractive error disorders are estimated to drive the ophthalmic devices market in the region.

North America Ophthalmic Devices Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, as of 2018, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the second-highest revenue-generating region in terms of ophthalmic devices market sales. This is attributed to an increasing geriatric population and followed by a high prevalence of cataract surgeries in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Increasing awareness regarding ocular disorders and rising accessibility of ophthalmic devices are some of the predominant factors augmenting the ophthalmology devices market growth in the region. Alternatively, in European countries such as the U.K, France, and Germany, increasing adoption of technologically advanced ophthalmic devices is projected to surge the growth in the ophthalmic devices market revenue. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa held a comparatively smaller share in the market. Conversely, Latin America is anticipated to exhibit steady growth in the ophthalmic devices market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Essilor and Alcon Together Hold the Largest Ophthalmic Devices Market Share

The dominating companies in the global ophthalmic device market include Essilor, Alcon, and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. These companies together hold more than 50% share in the global market. This is predominantly attributed to the increased focus on developing innovative products and emphasis on mergers, acquisitions and collaborations. In August 2019, Alcon launched AcrySofIQ PanOptix, the world first and only FDA approved trifocal intraocular lens in the U.S. Additionally, in the fiscal year 2017, Johnson and Johnson Vision, a division of Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. completed the acquisition of Abbott Medical Optics. Such strategic moves could enable the companies to garner predominant ophthalmic devices market share in the coming years. Other compiles operating in the ophthalmic devices market include Bausch Health Companies, ZEISS International, HOYA, TOCON, CooperVision, among others.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Essilor

Bausch Health Companies

ZEISS International

HOYA

NIDEK CO., LTD

TOPCON

CooperVision

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the ophthalmic devices market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources. The report can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the ophthalmic devices market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies in the market.

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global ophthalmic devices market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. These include key insights such as the pipeline analysis, introduction of new products/approvals (by major players), key industry developments – mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, technological advancements in ophthalmic surgery, among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgery

Vitreoretinal Surgery

Refractive Error Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

Vision Care Devices

Contact lenses

Intraocular lenses

By End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

April 2019: Novartis announced that Alcon will now operate as an independent company. Novartis and Alcon have been operating together in a collaboration since eight years.

December 2019: J&J Vision launched Tecnis Toric II intraocular lens in U.S. market

January 2019: Johnson & Johnson Vision announced the U.S. availability of ACUVUE OASYS with transitions light intelligent technology. The contact lenses seamlessly adapt to changing light, helping eyes recover from bright light up to five seconds faster, reducing halos and starbursts at night.

September 2019: Essilor launched the next generation fully automated Retinal Imaging System (RETINA800) fundus camera in the U.S market.

