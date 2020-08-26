Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Genomics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Genomics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Genomics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global genomics market size was USD 15,888.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 62,614.6 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.7% between 2019-2026

We have updated Genomics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Genomics has proven its potential in changing the way of prevention, management, and treatment of diseases. From traditional treatment methods, the healthcare environment is gradually shifting towards precision medicine, in which genomics is playing a vital role. Genomics has emerged as a useful tool for the diagnosis of diseases, especially cancer. This has surged the demand for genomics products and services.

The need for storage, sequencing, and analysis of large DNA information has paved its way for the launch of new products and software. Also, many startup companies are now emerging to directly provide genomics services, ancestry services, etc. to customers. Furthermore, the increased research spending and an increase in the number of government-aided genomic institutes are expected to drive the genomics market share.

Market Segmentation

“”Services are expected to emerge as the most attractive segment””

Genomic products include both instruments, software, and consumables. The product segment is estimated to dominate the genomics industry throughout the forecast period. The primary reasons attributed to its growth are the high volume demand, usage of consumables, and new product launch.

The emerging need for new platforms to analyze the huge amount of genetic information has resulted in the launch of new software and fully automated products. In October 2018, Helix OpCo LLC announced the launch of DNA Product Studio to enable the development of genomics-based apps and tests, which is anticipated to augment the demand for genomic products. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to report remarkable genomics market growth owing to the increasing demand for next-generation sequencing services, decrease in sequencing cost encouraging patients to opt for genomic tests and rapid adoption of direct-to-customer genomics services.

In terms of technology, the market is categorized into Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), microarray, Sanger sequencing, and others. The Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2018, owing to the prominent usage of the technology and its easy availability across the globe. Based on application, the market is divided into diagnostics, research, and others. Various end users covered under the report are research institutes, healthcare facilities & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and Contract Research Organization (CROs).

Regional Analysis

“”North America to Dominate the Market””

North America dominated the market in 2018. The market in the region was valued at USD 6,959.3 Million in 2018. The rapid adoption of new sequencing technologies, adoption of personalized medicines, increased focus on pharmacogenomics, and advancement in bioinformatics are the major factors which are expected to render a leading position to North America in the market throughout the forecast period.

Strong government support through research investment and genomic research institutes, especially in the U.K., are projected to favor the expansion of market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the genomics market size during the forecast years owing to the higher demand for genetic sequencing and testing in China, growing aging population, and expanding health care system.

North America Genomics Market, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Illumina, Inc. to Account for the Largest Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Illumina, Inc. are estimated to acquire a leading position in the genomics market owing to their diversified product portfolio, strong geographical presence, and prominent position in genomics services. In November 2018, Illumina, Inc., announced the acquisition of Pacific Biosciences, one of the leading company in market which is projected to increase the market share as well as strengthen Illumina˜s position in the genomics industry during the forecast period. Other players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Danaher, QIAGEN, BGI, IntegraGen, and others.

List of Key companies covered:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Danaher

QIAGEN

BGI

IntegraGen

General Electric Company

Other prominent players

Report Overview

Genomics has emerged as a new revolution in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The application of genomics is expanding in the medical field, especially in the diagnosis of cancer. In addition, the emergence of new sequencing techniques such as next-generation sequencing, nanopore technologies, etc. has lowered the cost of sequencing, which has accelerated the demand for genomics testing and genomic informatics services. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are now focusing on pharmacogenomics for drug development. The higher adoption of precision medicine increased research spending, and increasing demand for genomics services are expected to positively impact the market sales.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the genomics market trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the global market is segmented into products and services. The product segment can be further bifurcated into instruments & software and consumables. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), microarray, Sanger sequencing, and others. In terms of application, the genomics industry is divided into diagnostics, research, and others. Various end users covered under the report are research institutes, healthcare facilities & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and Contract Research Organization (CROs). Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the genomics market analysis report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the genomics research spending for key countries, overview of genomics service providers, new product launch, the regulatory scenario for key countries, startups with their funding overview, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Instruments & Software

Consumables

·Services

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-generation Sequencing

Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Others

By Application

Diagnostics

Research

Others

By End User

Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organization (CROs)

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In October 2018, Helix OpCo LLC, announced the launch of DNA Product Studio which will enable development of genomics-based apps and tests.

In November 2018, Veritas Genetics launched whole genome sequencing products under the flagship myGenome products to provide improved services to its customers.

In August 2018, 10X Genomics acquired Epinomics, a epigenomics- based startup to strengthen its position and provide new solutions to researchers and pharmaceutical companies.

