The global dyes and pigments market size was USD 37.76 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 54.64 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Dyes and Pigments are substances which give a material color. The term colorant is often used for both dyes as well as pigments. Dyes are much finer than pigments. Dyes are not stable in UV while pigments are typically stable in UV conditions. Dyes dissolve the coloring matter in air and are absorbed into the substance to which they are applied. Pigments consist of extremely fine particles of ground coloring matter suspended in liquid, forming a paint film that actually sticks to the surface on which it is applied. While the dyes bind chemically to the material, pigments are painted onto the surface so that they bind physically. Pigments are used in the painting of paints, inks, cosmetics, food, liquids, fabrics, etc. Dyes are often used to paint paper, textile, leather, shoe polish, wood, bamboo, candles, etc.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Demand for Printing Ink Industry to drive the Market Growth

Growing demand for dyes as well as pigments from the packaging industry is one of the prime drivers for the global printing ink industry. Steady growth of e-commerce and the growing demand for foreign shipping of non-consumer products is expected to boost the packaging sector during the forecast period. Paperboard packaging has become relevant in the packaging sector and printing ink industry due to its durable design property. Rapid globalization has also led to growing demand for printing ink, which is likely to remain a key driver for the industry growth during the forecast period. Strong demand from package printing, news-printing, publishing, and other industrial printing industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the printing ink industry. These Pigments are extensively used in the printing ink, which is one of the leading dyes and pigments market trends. Inks are either paste or liquid, containing Dyes and Pigments preferably used for tattoos, coloring, and printing.

Anti-counterfeiting inks such as fountain pen ink, paper currency inks, and gel inks react with paper cellulose to create a permanent change in colour. A broader color spectrum and lower cost have been the main advantages of dye-based inks. Pigmented inks last longer and are more water-resistant. The pigments used in the printing ink are both inorganic and organic. Opaque pigments absorb light from their surface and can also mask or hide the surface they are printed on. Transparent pigments transmit light and allow visualization of the context on which they are printed through the film.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growth in Textile Industry is Driving Dyes and Pigments Market

Global depletion of available capital, rapid changes and climate-related unpredictable trends, increasing population, knowledge of organic goods, and technological development are some of the factors which are attributable to the growth of the textile industry. The luxury brands have started to tap into the Asia-Pacific market, as domestic demand has slowly increased in the region.

The global textile industry is dominated by China, Japan, India, and the U.S. In 2018, China was the largest producer and exporter of textile apparel in the world. In 2018, Chinas textile exports rose by around 3% and it was the leading country in textile manufacturing and worth almost one fourth of the global textile industry. In Europe countries such as France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany were the major producers of textiles and account for around 32.1% of the world textile exports. India was the third largest fabricated textile industry. The U.S. has been one of largest consumers of textile.

Textiles are typically colored to make them attractive. There are two ways to add color to a textile – substratum impression and dyeing. Dyeing is the method of giving a textile material color by means of a dye. The Dyes and Pigments are used for coloring the materials. There are various forms of dyes such as direct dyes, vat dyes, reactive dyes, sulphur dyes, disperse dyes, acid dyes and metal complex dyes with different properties, affinity, towards fibers. Textile dyes include acid dyes mainly used for the dyeing of linen, silk and nylon, and similar or substantive dyes with a strong affinity to cellulose fibers. Dyeing is the use of these Pigments on synthetic products such as fibers, yarns, and others. Thus, growth of the global textile industry is projected to drive the market demand.

Increase in Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Drive the Market

Dyes and Pigments not only give paints and coatings their color and finish, but also serve to protect the underlying surface from corrosion and weathering, and hold the paint intact. Pigments are particulate solids distributed in paints to provide them with other characteristics, including color, clarity, toughness, mechanical strength, and protection against corrosion in metal substrates.

Paints & coatings industry includes architectural, automotive, decorative, and others. Architectural industry is expected to fuel the demand for paint & coatings. The demand for architectural paints & coatings is projected to be fuelled by healthy growth in spending on residential construction, especially in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The demand for coatings in manufacturing applications is expected to increase due to increasing production of motor vehicles as well as rising construction operations. Growth in the manufacturing sector for paints & coatings is attributed to growing infrastructure and rising investments in the construction industry.

Global automotive industry development is one of the main reasons for the development of the global demand for paints & coatings. In developing countries, economic growth and growing foreign investment have increased per capita income. As a result, the willingness of customers to purchase cars has increased, which in turn will fuel the demand for automotive paints & coatings. Therefore, increasing demand from the paints & coatings is projected to augment the market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Stringent Regulation Regarding Waste Generated from Dyes and Pigments to Hinder Market Growth

The EPA has classified residues from dyes and pigments industry as hazardous under the Property, Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). Waste from the manufacture of these pigments and dyes are classified as EPA hazardous waste K181. The waste comes from the preparation and processing of Dyes and Pigments at manufacturing facilities that occur on-site. Such groups of these products are widely used for clothing, paper, fabrics, leather, inks, paints & coatings, meats, medicines, and cosmetics coloration.

As many as 36 facilities nationally produce and maintain the production of dye & pigment waste, which may be theoretically impacted by this legislation. The EPA reports that these installations produce about 36,000 metric tons of potentially affected waste annually. The waste generated from the dyes and pigments industry is adversely affecting the water bodies, humans, and aquatic life. Thus, the waste generated from this industry is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Reactive and Inorganic Segments to Gain Impetus during the Forecast Period

Based on type, the dyes and pigments market is classified into dyes and pigments. Dyes segment is further segmented into reactive, disperse, vat, acid, and others. In terms of demand, reactive sub-segment held the major share of the dyes segment. Reactive dyes are available in a wide range of colors. Vat sub-segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to its wide usage in cellulose fibers. However, vat dyes take an enormous amount of time to dye. Vat dyes are organic compounds that are insoluble and have no cellulose substantivity. Disperse dyes are now used for dyeing nylon, cellulose triacetate, and acrylic fibers.

Pigment is further bifurcated into inorganic and organic. Inorganic segment accounted for the primary share of the pigment segment and is likely to expand rapidly. Colors of pigments may be used to paint certain objects by painting them or combining them with the ingredients of the drug. Organic and inorganic pigments are pigment forms which are dependent on their formulation process. Organic pigments appear to come from plants. Inorganic pigment uses chemical formulae for different applications to achieve the desired properties of the material. Inorganic pigments use compounds derived from inorganic metal compounds and salts such as metallic oxides, chromates, sulphates, etc. Organic pigments consist of carbon rings and coal chains. Inorganic pigments are easier to spread compared with organic pigments and are thus used for different applications.

By End-Use Analysis

Textiles and Printing Inks Segments to Account for the Major Share during the Forecast Period

In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into textiles, leather, paper, paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, and others. In terms of dyes, textiles segment constituted the leading Dyes and Pigments Â market share. The leather segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Dyes can be classified as substances which, when applied to a substrate, give color through a process that alters the crystal structure of the colored substances, at least temporarily. These substances, with substantial coloring ability, are commonly used in the textile industry.

In the textile industry, up to 200,000 tons of such colors, due to the inefficiency of the dyeing process, are lost to effluents every year during the dyeing and finishing operations. Leather dyeing requires the application of active and acidic dyes in alkaline environments, most often with mordant. These are generally picked from the clothing dyes. Leather used in the making of clothing includes overall dyeing in which the surface color is the same as that of the cut area.

In terms of pigments, printing inks held the key share and paints & coatings are projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period. Printing inks will remain the largest sub-segment for pigments, driven by double-digit rises for metallic pigments used for packaging, graphics advertisements, and phosphorescent pigments used for anti-forgery, counterfeiting, and other protection applications. Pigments are particles which are added to the formulations of paint & coatings to impart color. Dyes and Pigments are often used in wet or dry films to impart the bulk of a desired physical and chemical property.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The dyes and pigments market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 15,050.3 million in 2018. Asia-Pacific held the major share of the global market. The rise in the middle-class population is likely to boost global consumer spending. This in turn will contribute towards the growth of textile, plastic industries, fueling this market. The textile industry accounted for more than half of the dyes & pigment demand, which is likely to be the primary contributor to the demand.

Moreover, increasing plastic output would also increase the demand for dyes and pigments. Consumption of dyes and pigments will remain concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region where the bulk of the worlds production of textile and consumer plastic products occurs. Although China will remain dominant in the global market, countries such as Bangladesh, India, and Vietnam are witnessing a shift in textile and plastic production owing to low labor costs. In addition, consumer tastes for new, unique textile colors that are not fading and are eco-friendly are anticipated to fuel demand growth as textile producers increasingly shift to these newer, higher-value goods.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players Blending Strategies to Maintain Their Dominance in the Market

The dyes and pigments market competition is fragmented in nature with the involvement of several main players such as BASF SE, Clariant, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, DIC CORPORATION, Huntsman International LLC, and other small and medium regional players operating in different parts of the globe. Market participants face strong competition from regional and international players with large networks of distribution and good supplier and regulatory expertise.

Major market players are engaged in research and development for producing colors of superior quality to provide enhanced features. Furthermore, companies are now promoting strategic partnerships to improve their R&D efforts. The businesses put great emphasis on increasing the area of service to raise the market share and boost the companys revenues. The industry has the involvement of large numbers of multinationals and small producers running their companies utilizing high volumes of production. Companies are dedicated to introducing new goods to suit the growing trends in consumers.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

BASF SE

DIC CORPORATION

Clariant

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Huntsman International LLC.

Atul Ltd

Cabot Corporation

DuPont

Kiri Industries Ltd.

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 2019 â€“ DIC Corporation acquired a global pigment company of BASF, known as BASF Colors & Effects (BCE). This acquisition will extend DICs portfolio as a global manufacturer of pigments for various applications such as electronic displays, cosmetics, coatings, paints, and inks.

January 2017 â€“ The Rhode Island-based Eastern Color & Chemical Company has purchased the properties of Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO). Eastern Color & Chemical Company has been supplying specialty chemicals and organic pigment dispersions for the fiber, paper, rubber, and leather industries.

REPORT COVERAGE

The dyes and pigments market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Type

Dyes

Reactive

Disperse

Vat

Acid

Others

Pigments

Inorganic

Organic

By End-Use

Dyes

Textiles

Leather

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Plastic

Others

Pigments

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia & CIS, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

