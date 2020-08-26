Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Dentistry market.

The global cosmetic dentistry market size was USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The global cosmetic dentistry market is booming these days with rising disposable income of the middle-class population, growing consumer knowledge about cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, increasing penetration of digital instruments, and rising focus on dental aesthetics are likely to drive the industry. Due to advances in dental technology, materials, and techniques, dentists can now help people to change their appearance and improve their function. Cosmetic dentistry focuses on the refinement in dental aesthetics in shade, location, form, size, arrangement and overall smile appearance. Another benefit to such dental treatment is that patients self-esteem or even their lives can be affected in a most positive way. According to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2017, general dental disorders like dental trauma, tooth loss and untreated caries may affect the self-esteem thus influencing the quality of life of people.



MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of 3D Dentistry and Minimally Invasive Techniques are Driving Demand

Three-dimensional (3D) printing is a quite a new manufacturing technique being adopted in cosmetic dentistry. In 3D printing, a computer program is employed to lay down thin layers of material, such as milled plastic or powdered stainless steel, until an object has been built up. 3D printing applications include customization of 3D printed teeth, dentures and other tools for patients and practitioners. Individual tooth can also be manufactured by this technology by scanning its shape and size to print an exact copy from various materials. 3D printers are transforming the cosmetic dentistry by reducing time and costs associated with the production of custom aligners, tooth replacements, veneers, and crowns. Moreover, with the increase in use of digital dentistry solutions, a continuous research is going on new materials which are stronger, tougher, and have a high aesthetic value than conventional. In addition, there is an increasing trend in the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in dentistry. The availability of robots to perform minimally invasive dental work, such as teeth cleaning, cap applications, filling cavities, and tooth extractions will further drive the aesthetic dentistry market in future.

MARKET DRIVERS

Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Dentistry to Boost the Market

Growing use of the advanced materials to design dental restorations has resulted in development of more natural looking teeth. The industry has witnessed the transformation of conventional materials to new technologically advanced materials such as dental cements, bonding agents and others. Moreover, the use advanced technologies in dentistry such as 3D printer, CAD/CAM technology, and robotics is also boosting the growth of the market. Also, dental technology companies investing in new products with minimally invasive techniques and tools, such as dental lasers will help to enlarge the cosmetic dentistry market size. The industry is still at an early stage in the adoption curve for these technologies but the penetration rates will continue to climb, particularly as growing number of new dentists chose to join larger or corporate practices as opposed to starting a new practice. According to the study by National Journal of Maxillofacial Surgery published in 2012, laser finds various applications in dentistry such as caries prevention, growth modulation, diagnostic applications, restoration removal and curing, bleaching, wound healing, etc. Thus, growing use of laser is likely to augment the esthetic dentistry market in near future.

Growing Importance of Aesthetics and Changes in Lifestyles to Propel the Market

The increase in the disposable income and willingness for special cosmetic procedures has resulted in the beneficial opportunities for penetration of aesthetic dental solutions. Moreover, the rising response for cosmetic dentistry, growing desires to look beautiful among people, and short treatment durations are factors accelerating the dental prosthesis market trends. Over the years, preventive and restorative dental solutions offered by cosmetic dentistry have expanded its recognition among the people of all age groups and this market. The growing number of procedures is mainly driven by the recommendations from others who had a positive experience in the cosmetic dental procedures. According to the Department of Health & Human Services Australia 2015, cosmetic dentistry can make substantial improvements to teeth and smile and it is one of the most preferred procedures among people.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Inadequate Compensation for Cosmetic dentistry to constrict the Market

Cosmetic procedures are quite expensive and are not regarded as essential by insurance companies and government agencies and hence, compensation is not readily obtainable for dental cosmetics procedures. Technologically superior equipment, a compulsory requirement for dental imaging tools, and other advanced instruments require huge investments. These huge investments are not sheltered by insurance companies; thereby, further hindering the growth of this sector. As a result, patients have to abide a major portion of the cost out of their pocket for cosmetic procedures. Due to these limited reimbursement, dental treatment is largely reliant on the patients affordability. This is a major factor restricting the growth of the market.

Negative Impact of COVID 19 on Economies of Leading Regions to Hinder Market Growth for Short Term

In start the year 2020, the outbreak of COVID 19 infection has been witnessed to high extent spread across about 150 countries of the world. The World Health Organization declared it as pandemic. Lockdown across globe has resulted in the disruption of supply chain and the local markets resulting in the negative impact of the global economy. Such types of pandemics often lead to recession and economic slowdown. This is attributable to affect the spending on the cosmetic procedures in severely affected regions. Moreover, according to American Dental Association, about 76% of the dental practices of are open only for emergency cases, 19% are closed completely and not seeing any patient, and about 5% are open which are experiencing low patient volume. Thus, a short term decline in the procedure volume is expected to limit the market expansion till early 2021.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Dental Systems & Equipment Segment Hold the Biggest Share of the Market

Based on the product, the market of cosmetic dentistry is segmented into dental systems & equipment, dental implants, dental prosthetics, teeth whitening products, and others. Among them, dental prosthetics segment enjoyed the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market in 2018 and it is likely to continue dominating during the forecast period. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the rising use of CAD/CAM systems for the manufacturing of different prosthetics such as crowns & bridges, dentures, veneers, and others. However, the orthodontics segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing self-esteem, high disposable income, use of 3D printing and rising employment of CAD/CAM technology, growing use of clear aligners, and the increase in the prevalence of dental disorders in permanent tooth.

By End User Analysis

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Segment to Hold the Lions Share

Based on the end user, the market of cosmetic dentistry is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Dental procedures are performed by the dentists who have gain expertise in dental procedures. Such procedures are performed perfectly in the dental hospitals and clinics which makes the segment dominant. On the other hand, dental laboratories are anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Government recognized dentists work with dental laboratories to manufacture dental prostheses such as crowns, bridges, or other dental restorations making it the fastest growing segment.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The cosmetic dentistry market size in North America was USD 9.12 billion in 2018. The market in the region is characterized by higher adoption of CAD/CAM instruments and equipments and increasing prevalence of dental disorders. Moreover, the dominant share of the region in the global market for cosmetic dentistry can be attributed to the high per capita dental expenditure, amplified utilization of dental services, growing demand for premium dental products, and comparatively higher number of dentists available behind per 1000 inhabitants. Europe held the second largest portion of the market this can be attributed to the increased dental expenditure, availability of advanced dental services, and presence of major players in the region. Moreover, the growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the growing edentulous population and increasing awareness among people. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow exponentially and expected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of technologically advanced products, increase in the prevalence of dental caries, growing geriatric population, increase in the disposable income, and upsurge in number of dentists in the region are anticipated to drive the in Asia Pacific during forecast period. The market of cosmetic dentistry in Latin America is also expected to rise in the forecast period due to increasing awareness among people for dental problems and growing medical tourism in Brazil and Mexico. The Middle East & Africa is currently in nascent stage. However, developing healthcare infrastructure in these regions and growing prevalence of dental disorders is projected to fuel the market growth during forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Development of New Technology and Expansion of Distribution Channels to Maintain Lead

The leading players of the market of cosmetic dentistry include DENTSPLY Sirona, VATECH, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher), Henry Schein, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.

The global cosmetic dentistry market has considerable growth prospect. Most players are emphasizing on innovative solutions and new product launches by using technologically advanced methods to streamline the treatments and to improve patient care. Moreover, the key players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share and consumer base. For instance, in March 2018, DENTSPLY Sirona announced acquisition of OraMetrix, an industry provider of innovative 3-D technology solutions.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

DENTSPLY Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

VATECH

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

3DSystems, Inc.

3M

BIOLASE, Inc.

Temrex Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2019 €“ DENTSPLY Sirona launched Azento and Acuris, two new implant solutions in Europe. These implant solutions will help implant dentistry professionals with single tooth replacement which is one of the most common indication.

September 2019 €“ Zimmer Biomet announced a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to expand its global footprint in the fast growing market for digital restorative dentistry solutions.

REPORT COVERAGE

The cosmetic dentistry market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Teeth Whitening

Others

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

