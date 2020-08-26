Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Semiconductor Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Semiconductor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global semiconductor market is valued at USD 488.07 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 730.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

We have updated Semiconductor Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Semiconductor market growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of consumer electronics devices across the globe. Additionally, the emergence of AI, IoT, and machine learning technologies is providing opportunities to market development. These technologies aid memory chips to process large data in less amount of time. Moreover, the increasing demand for faster and advanced memory chips in industrial applications will drive the market growth over the forecast timeline.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Implementation of IoT, AI and Wireless Communications in the Semiconductor Industry to Boost the Market Growth

The increasing penetration of AI, IoT, and wireless connected devices is creating a huge demand for advanced semiconductors across the globe. A majority of these new inventions are equipped with a single system on a chip (SoC) to offer high levels of integration. Additionally, SoC also allows the devices to operate with high power efficiency and enhanced security, as it integrates processors, memory, RF transceivers, sensors, power management, and connectivity in a single unit.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Consumption of Consumer Electronics Goods to Aid the Market Growth

The increasing household disposable income level coupled with the rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization is creating the huge demand for advanced consumer electronics devices. IC chips are integrated in several electronics devices, including smartphones, washing machines, TVs, and refrigerators etc. for their efficient and appropriate functioning. Several leading consumer electronics brands, including Samsung, Apple, and Huawei are making large investments in introducing new devices to cater to the increasing consumer demand advanced devices, supporting the semiconductors market growth.

Increasing Demand of Integrated Circuits in Developing Economies is Boosting the Growth of the Market

China is expected to witness strong demand of mobile chips, due to emerging manufacturing and assembling plants of several well known smartphone manufacturers namely, Apple and Oneplus. Moreover, Taiwans semiconductor industry depicts significant growth, accounting huge number of Taiwanese personal computer manufacturers and their increasing investments in research and development sector. Taiwan is well known for manufacturing advance technology driven and compact integrated circuits across Asia Pacific, hence showing lucrative growth across the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Components Analysis

The Memory Devices Segment is Anticipated to Depict the Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period

The global semiconductor market is segmented by Componentss, which is further segmented into memory and logic devices, analog IC, MPU and MCU, discrete power devices, sensors, and others.

Memory devices are expected to drive the overall market owing to the ongoing technological advancements such as virtual reality and cloud computing in their end-user devices. High average selling price for NAND flash chips and DRAM play a major role in generating market revenue. Similarly, logic devices used for special purpose application-specific signal processor (ASSP) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) are projected to be at the highest market growth rate over the forecast period.

MPU (microprocessors) and MCU (microcontroller) depict stagnant market growth due to the frail shipments and investment for the notebook PCs, computers and standard desktops. In the current market scenario, the increasing popularity of IoT based powerful electronics is stoking the demand for powerful processors and controllers. Hybrid MPU and MCU offer real-time embedded processing and controlling for topmost IoT based applications, thus leading to substantial market growth.

Analog ICs are anticipated to portray progressive growth with limited demand from the networking and communication industry. Few emerging trends for the growing demand of analog integrated circuit include signal conversion, automotive-specific analog applications and power management, hence enabling the rising demand for the discrete power devices.

Comparatively, sensors are projected to witness moderate growth owing to the changing requirement of hybrid and mix technology in the communication and automotive industry. The other segment consists of DSP (digital signal processing), that is likely to represent steady growth, due to minimum demand in this industry.

By Application Analysis

Automotive Application Segment is Projected to Dominate the Market in the Near Future

By application, the market is bifurcated into networking and communications, data processing, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive and government.

Automotive application is estimated to witness higher growth rate due to increasing penetration rates of hybrid and electric vehicles, that requires twice the semiconductors of conventional cars with strong market potential for autonomous driving. Light detection and ranging (LiDAR), safety and convenience and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are expected to gain more attention due to the rising demand for automated and semiconductor integrated vehicles.

Industrial application segment is estimated to grow progressively tend to rise due to the implementation of Industry 4.0, IoT, artificial intelligence and big data, thus enhancing the manufacturing processes across varied industries. Though the smartphone market is highly saturated due to the introduction of 5G technology and continuous high replacement rate of the smartphones, the networking and communication segment is anticipated to depict significant market growth, owing to increasing necessity for the connectivity worldwide.

Data processing application holds progressive market share owing to the strong need and sales of smartphones and other connected devices, accelerating the demand for memory and storage devices. Consumer electronics such as gaming consoles, wearable devices, and other electronic devices play an important role in the entire market, thus enables the usage of electronic gaming across various countries. The government application segment signifies steady growth due to limited government investment and projects worldwide.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and is projected to exhibit highest growth in this market value across the globe. The increasing adoption of high-end technology devices coupled with the declining electronics prices is leading to an uptake in consumption of consumer electronics devices. Moreover, technological evolution such as LTE and IoT is supporting the adoption of electronics products, thereby driving the Asia Pacific semiconductor market growth.

Asia Pacific Semiconductor Market Size, 2018

North America market is estimated to exhibit dynamic growth rate that is driven by the increasing investments in R&D activities. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the U.S. semiconductor industry expenditures in R&D increased at a compound annual growth rate of about 7.3 percent from 1998 to 2018. Expenditures in R&D activities by the U.S. companies tend to be consistently high, regardless of cycles in annual sales, which reflects the importance of investing in R&D production. In 2018, the R&D investments in the U.S. semiconductor industry totaled at USD 38.7 billion.

Additionally, the market in Europe will witness substantial growth due to the increasing consumption of semiconductors in telecom & network, as well as the automotive industry. The companies across the region are making investments in innovating new technologies and an increase in production capabilities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced devices and components. Moreover, the increasing consumption of consumer goods across the UK, France, and Germany will support the growth of this industry in Europe over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the Latin American semiconductor market will witness a growth owing to the increasing consumption of smartphones, TVs, and Laptops across Brazil and Mexico. Consumers across the region are making investments in purchasing high-end electronic devices, owing to their steadily rising disposable income levels. The availability of skilled labor forces coupled with rapid innovations in semiconductor technologies will drive the industry growth in MEA. The increasing demand for advanced industrial electronics and high-end computing technologies is further expected to propel the regional market growth over the forecast timeline.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Broadcom Focusses on Developing Innovative Products to Strengthen its Offerings””

Broadcom Inc. announced the availability of 3*3 Wi-Fi 6 chip namely BCM6710, specially designed for WLAN applications and set-up boxes. This is a highly optimized chip integrated with RF power amplifiers, that paves the way for high bandwidth, low-latency applications including 4K UHD video streaming, augmented reality (AR) and many more.

Major Players are Focusing on Enhancing their Business Strategies through Acquisitions

In the current scenario, Broadcom Inc. hinges on the strategy to combine best-of-breed technology in the semiconductor and infrastructure solutions to deliver comprehensive technology-based products to the major business and government customers. The company believes in financing the acquisitions, as well as invests extensively in research and development (R&D), ensuring their products to retain technology leadership. Such strategies aid in developing robust business models for diversified and sustainable financial results.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Broadcom, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Taiwan Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Micron Technology

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The growth is attributed to hybrid, mix and 5G technologies including logic and memory devices, microprocessors and micro-controllers, an aggregate system with high adaptability to various industrial applications. In the coming future, semiconductors will become an ideal solution for high-rise industrial applications.

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of semiconductors products across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

An Infographic Representation of Semiconductor Market

Report Scope & Segmentation

ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

Study Period

2015-2026

Base Year

2018

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Historical Period

2015-2017

Unit

Value (USD billion)

Segmentation

By Components

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Sensors

Others (DSP, etc.)

By Application

Networking & Communications

Data Processing

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Government

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February 2020: Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation launched TC78H670FTG, a latest addition in its micro-stepping integrated circuit portfolio. This new IC is likely to drive 128 micro-stepping motor within the power range of 2.5V to 16V

November 2019: Samsung announced the production of its 12GB LPDDR4X uMCP and 24GB LPDDR4X uMCP chips, offering high quality memory and data transfer rates upto 4,266 Mbps into the smartphones

